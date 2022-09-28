It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Arlene Cody Bashnett, a lifelong resident of Clarksburg, West Virginia. Arlene, who was affectionately known to the world as “Ginga”, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 103 on September 28, 2022. “Ginga” was born to Maria Teresa (Audia) and Salvatore Buttafusco on February 4, 1919. She was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings, her four husbands and two of her grandchildren. Ginga is survived by her son, Allen Cody and wife Jackie, her granddaughter, Kelly Jo Cody, and several great grandchildren. In 2015, at age 95, Ginga became a worldwide sensation when videos with her sister, Geneveive Musci “Gramma”, went viral. She appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel & Steve Harvey Shows and was loved for her feisty & hilarious antics. She loved to play Bingo, dance, eat candy & visit with family and friends. Ginga was a volunteer at the United Hospital Center and the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for over thirty years delivering cards & kindness to sick patients. Ginga spread love & laughter worldwide and will live forever in our hearts. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginga’s name to St. James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301 or the Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. In keeping with her wishes, Ginga will be cremated. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

