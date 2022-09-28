Read full article on original website
Arlene Cody Bashnett “Ginga”
It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Arlene Cody Bashnett, a lifelong resident of Clarksburg, West Virginia. Arlene, who was affectionately known to the world as “Ginga”, passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 103 on September 28, 2022. “Ginga” was born to Maria Teresa (Audia) and Salvatore Buttafusco on February 4, 1919. She was preceded in death by her parents, her four siblings, her four husbands and two of her grandchildren. Ginga is survived by her son, Allen Cody and wife Jackie, her granddaughter, Kelly Jo Cody, and several great grandchildren. In 2015, at age 95, Ginga became a worldwide sensation when videos with her sister, Geneveive Musci “Gramma”, went viral. She appeared on the Jimmy Kimmel & Steve Harvey Shows and was loved for her feisty & hilarious antics. She loved to play Bingo, dance, eat candy & visit with family and friends. Ginga was a volunteer at the United Hospital Center and the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center for over thirty years delivering cards & kindness to sick patients. Ginga spread love & laughter worldwide and will live forever in our hearts. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ginga’s name to St. James Catholic Church, 2107 Pride Ave, Clarksburg, WV 26301 or the Harrison County Senior Center, 500 W. Main Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301. In keeping with her wishes, Ginga will be cremated. A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Expression of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
Lionel Howard Lowe
Lionel Howard Lowe, 77 years of Fairmont (formerly of Fairview), went to his Eternal Home on September 26, 2022 at John Manchin Sr. Healthcare Center in Fairmont. Lionel was born on November 13, 1944 to the late James Willis and Elsie Lowe and was raised by his stepmother, Mary Edna Merrifield Lowe.
Willa Billie Musgrove
Willa Billie Musgrove, 61, of Fairmont, died Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Ruby Memorial Hospital. Billie was born in Washington, D.C. to Charles “Bud” Henderson and Betty Hayes Henderson, and stepmother, Sue Henderson. Billie loved coloring, listening to music, and baseball. Her favorite team was the Pittsburgh Pirates,...
Carolyn F. Orr
Carolyn F. Orr, of Fairmont, WV, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus on September 29, 2022 at Guardian Healthcare in Fairmont. She was born August 26, 1936, a daughter of the late June J. Orr and Martha F. Tennant and her step father, Christopher C. Tennant. Carolyn gave her...
House Call: Friday Night Lights Pt. 3
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. Friday night lights are back, and so are the threat of injuries on the football field. United Hospital Center is prepared with a clinic open to athletes every Friday night after the games. Here to tell us more is Joseph Fazalare, MD, Orthopaedic Surgeon.
Annual weekend of bull riding kicks off in Jane Lew
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Bull riders from across the region were in Jane Lew for the annual Spiker Bull Ride. The event had gone on for over a decade and was back again. The bull riding kicked off September 30 at 6:30 p.m. with a competition throughout the night.
5th Quarter: Week 6 Highlights
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - We are past the halfway point in the season! Let’s take a look at some highlights from this week’s contests:
Law enforcement searching area outside White Hall
MARION COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence on a road outside of White Hall. Several officers are searching in the area near the intersection of Dean Dr. and Riggi Ln. It is unclear exactly why they are there, but they arrived on the scene around...
First at 4 Forum: John Spiker
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - John Spiker of the Spiker Farm Bull Ride joined First at 4. He talked about the 16th Spiker Farm Bull Ride, how the event is unique to this area and other venders and activities that will be at the event. You can watch the full interview...
Morgantown Girls’ Soccer defeats Parkersburg South 2-0, wins OVAC Championship
ST CLAIRSVILLE, OH (WDTV) - The Morgantown Mohigans defeated Parkersburg South 2-0 on Saturday to win the OVAC championship. Gracie Brown, a junior for the team, scored both goals in the match for the Mohigans. Brown has been a leading goal scorer for Morgantown, averaging 1.2 goals per match. Brown ranks in the top 25 of points, goals and assists for the state of West Virginia according to MaxPreps.
Notre Dame High School holds Homecoming parade
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Notre Dame High School celebrated its Homecoming with a parade. Students from St. Mary’s Grade School and Notre Dame High School went from the high school to Jackson square on decorated floats. Following the parade, there was a Homecoming celebration. There were food trucks and...
Pro-Life convention held in Fairmont
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginians for Life gives people the opportunity to educate themselves on abortion-related issues. Olivia Gans Turner is the American Victims of Abortion Director. She travels all over the country to give her testimony on informed consent laws and parental notification laws as well as abortion complications.
Man leads police on a lengthy pursuit, taken into custody hours later
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County man led police in Harrison County on a lengthy pursuit early Thursday morning before being taken into custody several hours later. At around 3 a.m. on Thursday, officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle being driven by William Trusler, 29, of Rock Cave, for a defective brake light on US 19 north, according to a criminal complaint.
2 killed in Upshur County wreck
EXCELSIOR, W.Va (WDTV) - Two people were killed in a wreck in the Excelsior area of Upshur County, authorities said. The single-vehicle wreck happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday on Old Elkins Rd., the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office said. Officials said a Jeep Cherokee was being driven by 50-year-old Michael...
5th Quarter Pregame Show: North Marion
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - 5 Sports’ Casey Kay and Tyler Kennett travel out to North Marion for this week’s 5th Quarter Pregame Show sponsored by Chenoweth Ford. Casey Kay chats with North Marion head coach Daran Hays ahead of the Huskies taking on the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears.
Longtime Glenville State staff member retires
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WDTV) - Jim Tatman, a Glenville State University staff member for over 40 years, has retired. His employment began in 1981 as a groundskeeper for the main campus. He served as a mechanic for a time, servicing vehicles in the campus motor pool, and also worked as a landscaper. During that time, he assisted with carpentry, electrical, plumbing, welding, concrete work, and door locks – adding more skills along the way. Eventually he was promoted to Trades Specialist, a title he would hold until his recent retirement.
Balloons Over Morgantown returns for a third year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - “5,000 feet of air up there, and right now it’s 145 degrees. Good morning beautiful day in Morgantown,” Captain Mark Woodard said. Captain Woodard and many others took off at 8 a.m. Friday morning to celebrate balloons over Morgantown. Balloons Over Morgantown is...
Mon County man sentenced for role in firearms conspiracy
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A Monongalia County man was sentenced on Thursday for his role in a firearms conspiracy, officials said. Harry Anderson Sprouse, III, 53, of Maidsville, West Virginia, was sentenced to 12 months behind bars, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Sprouse pleaded guilty in May 2022 to...
Mon Health recognized for organ, eye, and tissue donation
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Three Mon Health system hospitals have earned national recognition for efforts in organ, eye, and tissue donor registrations across the state. During an event at Stonewall Resort in September, Mon Health Medical Center, Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, and Mon Health Stonewall Jackson Memorial Hospital all received the Titanium award, the highest an organization can achieve.
FBI raids Buckhannon city councilman’s home
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI raided the home of a Buckhannon City Councilman Friday morning. The home, located at 10 Meade St., belongs to Councilman David McCauley, Buckhannon City Attorney Tom O’Neill confirmed to 5 News. FBI agents could be seen going in and out of the home...
