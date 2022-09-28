Read full article on original website
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Sisters become managing members at Northshire Bookstore
The Northshire Bookstore has three new managing members. Cathleen Ihasz, Nicole Ihasz and Ashley Ihasz-Austin have acquired a majority interest in the independent bookstore.
North Country physicians named ‘United Heroes’
Hudson Headwaters Health Network has put the spotlight on some of the physicians working at sites among its 21 care centers. This week, the network has highlighted three staff who have received awards from national healthcare and insurance company UnitedHealthcare.
viatravelers.com
14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bennington, Vermont
Whether you are traveling alone, as a family, or with friends, there are numerous fun things to do in Bennington, Vermont. And whether you seek adventure or somewhere to just cool your head, Bennington is the place. Bennington, Vermont, is just 3.5 hours from New York City. This makes it...
Are These The Best Places In The Berkshires To Get A Cup Of Coffee?
Everyone has a favorite place that makes awesome coffee. I am not talking about your chain coffee places either. We have some great places here in the Berkshires that make great coffee that you should give a try. Six Depot Roastery and Cafe, West Stockbridge. People say they have the...
WNYT
Rotterdam teacher battling cancer says community is keeping her upbeat
For 26 years, Sharon Berschwinger, a reading specialist at Bradt Primary School in Rotterdam, taught little ones how to become better readers. However, her light nearly went dark about three years ago. It had nothing to do with the pandemic. It was breast cancer. In her private moments, it was...
Idaho F-15s at Westover in Chicopee flyover western Massachusetts
Several F-15Es from Idaho were seen flying over Massachusetts visiting Westover ARB in Chicopee.
theberkshireedge.com
Eight Town School District Planning Board frustrated with lack of feedback
Great Barrington — While discussions and studies are going forward with the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts, members of the Eight Town Regional School District’s Planning Board seem to be frustrated with a lack of input from both the public and staff members of the school districts.
nystateofpolitics.com
Retired Post-Star editor discusses loss of local newspapers
There are several reasons why Americans are so deeply divided culturally and politically, but one of the most significant is the shrinking footprint of the local community newspaper. Newspapers that once had 40 or 45 journalists, like The Post-Star in Glens Falls, now have just a handful. This change has...
wamc.org
Becket Select Board member, candidate for state representative, wants to decriminalize ritual psychedelics
Michael Lavery is a member of the Becket, Massachusetts Select Board and the Green-Rainbow candidate for the 3rd Berkshire District state representative seat in November. While Becket’s town meeting isn’t for another eight months, Lavery is attempting to rally support for his citizen petition to decriminalize entheogens. The term applies to an array of psychedelics used in spiritual practice, like certain mushrooms or peyote. While the substances remain illegal federally, they’ve been used across the globe for thousands of years. Lavery spoke to WAMC about why he thinks the move would benefit Becket.
iBerkshires.com
Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall
ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
This Massachusetts town has been named a top fall foliage small town destination
The days are getting shorter and cooler, which means autumn is just around the corner, and one small Massachusetts town was just named a top destination for fall foliage in the U.S.
WNYT
Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift
ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
wamc.org
Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing
On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool
Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.
Hoagie restaurant chain to open 10 Capital Region stores
PrimoHoagies, a gourmet Italian specialty sandwich chain, is expanding into New York and the Capital Region. The chain announced that it has signed a deal for ten new locations in Albany and the surrounding counties.
This Creepy Spot in the Berkshires Has a Unique and Terrifying Backstory
Halloween is slowly creeping up on us and it will certainly be here before we know it. We all know that Massachusetts has a very unique history as it is when it comes to some haunting and frightening stories. What you may not realize is that one of those spots with a unique history has its own terrifying backstory as well. And it's right here in the Berkshires.
A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th
On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge
If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
