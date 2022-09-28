ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamstown, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
viatravelers.com

14 Fun & Best Things to Do in Bennington, Vermont

Whether you are traveling alone, as a family, or with friends, there are numerous fun things to do in Bennington, Vermont. And whether you seek adventure or somewhere to just cool your head, Bennington is the place. Bennington, Vermont, is just 3.5 hours from New York City. This makes it...
BENNINGTON, VT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Williamstown, MA
Williamstown, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Education
State
Massachusetts State
WSBS

Are These The Best Places In The Berkshires To Get A Cup Of Coffee?

Everyone has a favorite place that makes awesome coffee. I am not talking about your chain coffee places either. We have some great places here in the Berkshires that make great coffee that you should give a try. Six Depot Roastery and Cafe, West Stockbridge. People say they have the...
LEE, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Eight Town School District Planning Board frustrated with lack of feedback

Great Barrington — While discussions and studies are going forward with the potential merger of Berkshire Hills and Southern Berkshire regional school districts, members of the Eight Town Regional School District’s Planning Board seem to be frustrated with a lack of input from both the public and staff members of the school districts.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Williams College#College Education#College Career Services#Paid Leave#Linus College#Offer
nystateofpolitics.com

Retired Post-Star editor discusses loss of local newspapers

There are several reasons why Americans are so deeply divided culturally and politically, but one of the most significant is the shrinking footprint of the local community newspaper. Newspapers that once had 40 or 45 journalists, like The Post-Star in Glens Falls, now have just a handful. This change has...
GLENS FALLS, NY
wamc.org

Becket Select Board member, candidate for state representative, wants to decriminalize ritual psychedelics

Michael Lavery is a member of the Becket, Massachusetts Select Board and the Green-Rainbow candidate for the 3rd Berkshire District state representative seat in November. While Becket’s town meeting isn’t for another eight months, Lavery is attempting to rally support for his citizen petition to decriminalize entheogens. The term applies to an array of psychedelics used in spiritual practice, like certain mushrooms or peyote. While the substances remain illegal federally, they’ve been used across the globe for thousands of years. Lavery spoke to WAMC about why he thinks the move would benefit Becket.
BECKET, MA
iBerkshires.com

Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall

ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
ADAMS, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
WNYT

Historic Altamont inn gets big facelift

ALTAMONT – The historic Appel Inn has gotten a facelift. All of its outbuildings have been painted from its traditional red to yellow. It has changed the entire look and feel of the event hall and venue in Altamont. The property originated in 1765 and was originally built as...
GUILDERLAND, NY
wamc.org

Pittsfield to hold public forum on city’s policies for unhoused residents, panhandling, supportive housing

On October 13th, the city of Pittsfield, Massachusetts is holding a public forum aimed at answering questions about municipal policies concerning unhoused city residents. The event comes after weeks of city council debate about how to address residents living in public parks and amid a push to build new permanent supportive housing that’s been opposed by some business owners and politicians. Mayor Linda Tyer says the goal of the event is to let officials and community partners respond to misleading narratives about Pittsfield’s unhoused residents and clarify what the city is doing to support them. She spoke with WAMC.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WSBS

A Special Celebration Takes Place In the Berkshires On October 10th

On Monday, October 10th, the Town of Great Barrington will participate in the yearly Indigenous People's Day get together. Event coordinator Susan Jameson recently appeared on my Saturday "Let's Talk" segment to discuss preparations for these memorable festivities that begin at 11am. You are invited to assemble at The Gazebo located behind Town Hall on Main Street (the same location where local performers participate in the annual summer concert series) as this is billed as "a community event" for everyone to enjoy.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
WSBS

A Beautiful Weekend Awaits You In Stockbridge

If you are looking for something to do on Friday, October 8th and Saturday, October 9th, your attendance is requested for a trip to the junction of routes 102 and 183 in Stockbridge. The 87th annual Berkshire Botanical Garden Harvest Festival will take place between the hours of 10 am and 5 pm. There is something for everyone to enjoy including walking tours, a giant tag sale, an expanded plant sale and bring your shopping list as their farmer's market features an assortment of products from local merchants in our backyard.
STOCKBRIDGE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy