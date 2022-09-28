ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsfield, MA

WNAW 94.7

What’s Does the Brown Metal Case on Massachusetts Utility Poles Mean?

If you've noticed some changes in the utility poles in your Massachusetts neighborhood recently, you're not alone. After seeing vehicles from Eversource on different streets in my neighborhood changing locations daily I was wondering what work was happening. A few days later I noticed utility company employees canvassing the streets, digging up the dirt surrounding the base of the poles.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
iBerkshires.com

Adams Con Comm Approves Emergency Certificate for Damaged Wall

ADAMS, Mass. — The Conservation Commission has approved an emergency certificate for work on damaged concrete channel walls between 16 and 20 Pine St. Waterflow is undercutting the wall, which is at risk of collapse because of the damage. Board member Jeff Randall visited the site and said it was in rough shape.
ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

New road salt causing excessive corrosion under vehicles

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers on an issue involving vehicles. A car dealership in Springfield has been noticing a lot of corrosion underneath cars every year, especially during the winter time. Looking at one car at Balise Hyundai, you probably wouldn’t notice anything wrong, but...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Historic carriage house with three apartments —for investment or family compound

Don’t miss this remarkable investment opportunity, OR create your own private family compound in the heart of Great Barrington. This spacious home and property includes beautiful lawns and woods on over four acres with town water and sewer. It offers a serene country setting of magnificent views and 2 private ponds, yet is close to downtown. Originally the large carriage house for New York newspaper publisher Colonel William L. Brown, it was later converted into apartments and has been in the same family since 1931. Three spacious units total over 6,000 square feet, each offering individual sun porches, roomy basements and utilities. Unit A has a first-floor primary bedroom, a full bathroom including washer and dryer, and office. Four additional bedrooms and bathroom on the second floor. Units B and C each offer three bedrooms and one bathroom. The property will be vacated to allow an easy transition to your own vision.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
businesswest.com

Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham

As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
WILBRAHAM, MA
iBerkshires.com

Pittsfield Apartment Fire Contained to Dining Room

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — The Fire Department put out a fire in a dining room early Thursday morning on First Street. The report came in at 12:45 a.m. of a fire at 160 First St. with possible trapped occupants. Two firefighter incurred minor injuries but no civilian injuries were reported.
PITTSFIELD, MA
iBerkshires.com

North Adams Emergency Services Respond to Package, Coolant Leak

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — Emergency responders had a busy morning on Wednesday, first responding to a "suspicious" package at Walmart and then a coolant leak at Cumberland Farms across the street. Fire and emergency services responded to the Curran Highway convenience store around 8:30 a.m. to deal with the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WSBS

Great Weather Is In Store This Sunday For The Fall Foliage Parade In North Adams

It is this Sunday, time for the 66th Fall Foliage parade in North Adams!. This year's theme will be "Holidays On Parade" This year's theme means honoring every holiday, from Valentine’s Day, New Year’s, National Ice Cream Day, Halloween, and everything in between. The 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have been a big part of making so many families happy in North Adams and have been doing that for decades.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
WNAW 94.7

Phone Service Has Been Problematic In This Berkshire County Town

Many of our local residents prefer to live in remote areas here in the beautiful Berkshires but there are setbacks included regarding their choice of where they reside and in one particular town east of North Adams, telephone service has become a hot button topic. Why you ask? Because they can't even make a call on a basic land line and cell service is practically non-existent.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
iBerkshires.com

Road Closings, Times for 66th Fall Foliage Parade

NORTH ADAMS, Mass. — The 66th annual Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage Parade, sponsored by 1Berkshire, begins on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 1 p.m. This year's theme is "Holidays on Parade" and the 2022 grand marshals are the Arnolds and the Kings, two families who have brought good cheer and a festive spirit to the city of North Adams for decades.
NORTH ADAMS, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews working to repair Chicopee water main break

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews from Chicopee’s Department of Public Works are working to repair a water main break. Chicopee Police said that the break, located on Horseshoe Drive, will result in water service being shut off to Doverbrook Estates. The repairs are expected to take four to six...
CHICOPEE, MA
wamc.org

Pittsfield city council shoots down petition calling for unhoused to be driven from public parks

Ward 2 city councilor Charles Kronick saw his petition demanding a public hearing on the impact of homelessness in Pittsfield fail at the body’s September 13th meeting. He came back with a new one Tuesday night, calling on the council to postpone all funding requests and grant approvals for Pittsfield’s parks department until anti-camping laws are enforced in Springside Park.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Pittsfield, MA
WSBS 860AM, 94.1FM, is Your Hometown Station delivering the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

