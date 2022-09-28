Read full article on original website
Anne Hathaway Shows Us How To Wear Short Shorts Into Fall
Although the start of fall means cozy layers and pumpkin spiced lattes, one of the downsides of the end of the summer season is saying goodbye to summer wardrobe favorites such as mini skirts and short shorts. However, the ultra-stylish Anne Hathaway just showed us that we don’t have to relegate short shorts to the back of the closet now that we are nearing the start of a new season by demonstrating how to give them a fun yet casual autumnal spin.
wmagazine.com
Paris Hilton Is a Hot Pink Bride at Her Versace Runway Debut
Paris Hilton wore seven dresses during her three-day wedding event last November—which we assume must break some sort of record—but for Versace’s spring/summer 2023 show, Donatella Versace said, “What’s one more?” and sent Hilton down the Milan runway as a pink Versace bride to close out the presentation.
hypebeast.com
Beate Karlsson’s SS23 AVAVAV Debut Trips Up Milan Fashion Week
Famous for its eye-popping and thought-provoking “Finger and Claw” footwear, AVAVAV is back for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, in a very dramatic fashion. The brand’s Creative Director, Beate Karlsson, tripped up the final leg of shows for Milan Fashion Week – quite literally, with models falling on the runway – with a debut, nouveau riche collection of ready-to-wear and accessory items that conceptualized the ideal of “success and failure.”
Saint Laurent Takes Sexy Seriously For Archival-Inspired Summer 2023 Collection
Anthony Vaccarello is not one to shy away from the provocative. In his seven years as creative director of Saint Laurent, the Italian designer has left his mark on the French heritage brand though a lot of skin-baring, sexed-up looks, mixed with Yves Saint Laurent’s original use of color and shape. For the brand’s summer ’23 collection, however, Vaccarello kept things more covered up — in a way. Instead of outright skin-baring looks, the creative director turned to sheer knits to showcase a slinky look for next year. Vaccarello referenced dancer and choreographer Martha Graham and a 1930 routine in which she...
Heidi Klum Cheers on 18-Year-Old Daughter at Milan Fashion Week
Heidi Klum is a proud mom! Her 18-year-old daughter, Leni, debuted her fashion collab with About You at Milan Fashion week and Klum showed up to support — and, of course, strut her impeccable style. Leni modeled chunky platform thigh-high black boots paired with a sleeveless turtleneck and shorts...
jambroadcasting.com
Cher makes a surprise return to Paris Fashion Week
Once again, Cher unexpectedly dropped in unannounced for a stint on Paris Fashion Week — this time for designer Rick Owens. ET Canada reports the Oscar winner made another surprise appearance on Thursday night, but she wasn’t there to strut the runway as she had done the night prior.
Bette Midler Rocks Wild Pink Headpiece & Striped Dress To ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere
Bette Midler is always rocking some sort of unique outfit and that’s exactly what she did at the premiere of Hocus Pocus 2. The 76-year-old arrived on the red carpet in NYC when she wore a massive, hot pink headpiece with a black and white striped dress with rainbow sleeves.
Bella Hadid Is a Goth Bride in a Floral Purple Gown & Veil Combo with Strappy Sandals for Versace’s Milan Fashion Week Runway
Bella Hadid walked on Versace’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show in Milan today during Milan Fashion Week. Dressed in vibrant bridal wear, the model was steeped in a bold shade of purple paired with strappy heels. With a thin veil shrouding her features, Hadid stormed down the catwalk wearing a lacy gown with a structured strappy bodice and floral appliqués that offered the ensemble a whimsical touch. The dress featured multiple high leg slits, giving way to more lacy embellishments, the skirt consisting of a crumpled and gathered flowing fabric finished with ruffled hems that made the Swarovski brand ambassador look like...
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
Shailene Woodley Tips Her Hat for Dior’s Paris Fashion Week Spring 2023 Front Row
Shailene Woodley made a chic entrance for the Dior ready-to-wear spring 2023 show on Tuesday during Paris Fashion Week. The actress wore a button-up blouse with a white polka-dot pattern and layered ruffles across the bodice. Her look accompanied high-waisted beige trousers with navy blue suspenders. She coordinated with patent leather heels embellished with buckles, a boater hat and a necklace.
Katie Holmes is Chicly Goth in Black Hooded Dress & Chained Sandals for Tom Ford’s NYFW Show
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Katie Holmes gave her penchant for grunge style a chic spin at Tom Ford’s Spring 2023 fashion show. The “Dawson’s Creek” star arrived for the occasion at the end of New York Fashion Week, sitting in the front row alongside Nicole Richie, Lila Moss and Ciara.
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
hypebeast.com
Christian Dior SS23 Serves Baroque Grunge on the Parisian Runway
Under the Creative Direction of Maria Grazia Chiuri, is the womenswear counterpart to Kim Jones’ Dior, and the two couldn’t be further apart if they tried. Whereas Jones welcomes frequent collaborators and artists to interpret his menswear with a thread of inspiration from Monsieur Dior’s past, Christian Dior‘s womenswear is highly indebted to the legacy of the house, while singlehandedly transforming the house as she has done with every label she’s worked at (notably holding Valentino down for 17 years before switching to Christian Dior following Raf Simons’ departure in 2015).
Bella Hadid Arrives For Milan Fashion Week in Boho Chic Style with Messenger Bag & Cowboy Boots
Bella Hadid is ready to walk the runways at Milan Fashion Week. The model arrived at her hotel in Milan, attempting to look incognito before she reported for Fashion Week duty. Hadid sported a striped sleeve sweater that she hung over her neck like a cape, a cropped white tank top exposing her midriff, brownish-green pants with a slight flare leg, and black cowboy boots. She accessorized with a pair of subtle jade green sunglasses, and a Chanel messenger bag featuring the brand’s iconic interlocking CC logo and a logo strap with a peace sign and flower symbols on it. A burgundy...
Hypebae
Acne Studios Showcases a Twisted Wedding Party for SS23 Collection
Acne Studios celebrated its 10-year anniversary with Jonny Johansson’s Spring/Summer 2023 showcase at Paris Fashion Week. Taking this season to new heights, the Swedish brand hosted a romantic affair at the city’s Palais de Tokyo. The contemporary art space was adorned with beds draped in pink silk sheets, handmade shell-encrusted candelabras and an entirely pink runway to welcome the collection.
Chloe goes for pared-down 1970s, riffing on disco in Paris
Chloe -- the house that invented ready-to-wear -- got almost ready-to-dance at Thursday’s installment of Paris Fashion Week as designer Gabriela Hearst developed disco fever, cracking open strobe lighting, colored 1970s disc motifs and retro hair.Here are some highlights of spring-summer 2023 collections:CHLOE’S PARED DOWN DISCOKatie Holmes and other VIP guests fumbled to their block seating amid the house’s dim atmospheric lights, strewn champagne coupes and disco décor.The scene ushered in a collection that while not exactly disco, was a very Hearst-for-Chloe version of it: pared- down and minimalist with occasional whooshes of dance floor.The disc motif was used...
Elizbeth Olsen Is Romantically Laced in Black Rodarte Dress & Pointed-Toe Pumps at Variety’s Power of Women 2022 Event
Elizabeth Olsen made a daring arrival at Variety’s Power of Women event held in Beverly Hills yesterday, the star dressed in black from head to toe. Olsen spoke about her support of The Rape Foundation / Stuart House which serves as an innovative, internationally recognized model for the treatment of sexually abused children. Trading in her superhero garb for red carpet wears, the “WandaVision” star wore a romantic Rodarte shiny silk black floor-length mock neck gown with exaggerated sleeves and dainty lace detailing on the chest, cascading in layered down the sleeves, and across the waist of the garment. The style was...
Naomi Campbell Delivers Fierce Runway Walk in Grey Trench Coat & Fisherman Sandals at Tod’s Milan Fashion Week Show
Legendary supermodel Naomi Campbell has returned to grace the runways of Milan Fashion Week. Tod’s had the privilege of Campbell walking their spring/summer 2023 runway show this season. Campbell took the runway wearing a look that included a light-gray double-breasted belted wide lapel collar ankle-length leather trench coat with six buttons, and matching pants. Campbell strutted the runway in suede fisherman sandals and carrying a medium-sized blush leather handbag. Her beauty look for this runway show included a smokey eyeshadow and contoured blush. Her hair was done in a sleek straightened style. This is the second show Naomi has made headlines for during Milan...
hypebeast.com
Acne Studios SS23 Was a Romantically Pink Affair
Jonny Johansson‘s Swedish stalwart house, Acne Studios, has celebrated its 10th anniversary of showing in Paris as part of Paris Fashion Week this season. It’s a brand that needs no introduction; known for flowy cuts, loose fabrics, and a Scandinavian way of life typically wrapped up in its own ease and formality. Acne Studios takes this nuanced understanding and then subverts it, as suits are draped and fold across the body naturally often in soft neutral or pastel hues, and outerwear takes things to the next level with faux furs and dramatic silhouettes. Recently, the brand has upped the ante in terms of its star-quality dazzle, with a Fall/Winter 2022 menswear drop consisting of disco fever highlights throughout.
goodmorningamerica.com
Best fall jackets to shop now: Bombers, denim and more great styles
Fall is officially here, and what better time to snag the perfect jacket?. Whether you are looking for a new stylish pick to elevate your look or something a little on the warmer side, there are plenty of great options for everybody. "Good Morning America" lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto tapped...
