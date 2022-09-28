Read full article on original website
Jury finds Oklee, Minnesota man guilty of murder
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. (KVRR) — A jury finds an Oklee, Minnesota man guilty in the murder of his wife. Forty-six-year-old Eric Reinbold was accused of stabbing Lissette Reinbold to death in July 2021 in their driveway. She was found by their children. Reinbold wasn’t arrested for nearly a...
Lancaster boy youngest to draw tag and bag monster elk in MN
In Section 28 of Poppleton Township, the youngest-ever elk hunter in the state of Minnesota shot a huge bull — all to his great surprise. Parker Christopherson, 11, shot an 8-by-9 bull elk on Sunday, Sept. 11. He estimates the animal weighed 800 pounds and an unofficial scoring of the rack is at 350. He dropped the bull with two shots at about 100 yards. But the excitement started long before the actual hunt.
Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road...
Injury Reported Following Single Vehicle Accident
Shevlin woman was injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Michelle Dawn Raiter, 52, was injured when the westbound 2017 Ford Explorer she was driving crossed over the Highway 2 center median, and eastbound lane, then crashed into two power poles in the eastbound ditch at Mile Marker 94.
CROOKSTON POLICE DEPARTMENT IS AUCTIONING VEHICLES AND OTHER SURPLUS PROPERTY WITH ONLINE PUBLIC VEHICLE AUCTION FROM OCTOBER 3 TO THE 14
The Crookston Police Department is holding an online Public Vehicle Auction from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 14, where they will be selling vehicles forfeited to the Department through the DWI court process. The Department has eight vehicles for sale that can be bid on through the State of Minnesota online auction website MINNBID.org.
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Sheriff: Heifer shot and butchered on farmer's pasture near Aitkin
The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a local farmer reported a yearling heifer had been shot and butchered in his pasture. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Authorities in Clearwater County are investigating after a local farmer reported a heifer had been killed and butchered in his pasture this month.
‘We all care about him a lot’: Community showing Grand Forks man love and support during cancer battle
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - After getting engaged, Grand Forks couple of Dan Anderson and Julia SanGrait thought they would be spending the next months planning out their upcoming wedding. However, after a cancer diagnosis, Dan is now battling leukemia in a Minneapolis hospital. “I just want him to...
