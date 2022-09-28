Read full article on original website
Apple Insider
Tim Cook says AR & VR will be revolutionary, but the public will need education
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple CEO Tim Cook has been traveling around Europe and spoke about his thoughts on augmented reality, saying it will be profound but that virtual reality only has some specific uses.
What I Learned From Apple CEO Tim Cook and How It Changed How I Lead
Tim Cook demonstrated expertise in this one key leadership trait that all of us can — and should — adapt for our businesses.
Apple Exec Ousted After Obscene TikTok Comment Blows Up
One of Apple’s top executives is leaving the tech giant after he was filmed making a crass joke about how he “fondles big-breasted women” for a living. Tony Blevins, Apple’s vice president of procurement, made the wacky comment when he was approached by Daniel Mac, a creator whose shtick is asking people in luxury vehicles how they make their money. “I have rich cars, play golf and fondle big-breasted women,” Blevins said in the video as he got out of his Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren. “But I take weekends and holidays off. Also, if you’re interested, I got a hell of a dental plan.” The clip, which was believed to have been recorded at a California car show on Aug. 18, has since gone viral online, racking up over 40,000 likes on Instagram and nearly 142,000 likes on TikTok. Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that Blevins was removed from his command of several hundred employees after Apple found out about the remarks. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Mac (@itsdanielmac) Read it at Bloomberg
daystech.org
Tim Cook: Not Too Long From Now, You’ll Wonder How You Led Your Life Without AR
Speaking at Università Degli Studi di Napoli Federico II in Naples, Italy, Apple CEO Tim Cook stated that not too lengthy from in the present day, individuals will marvel how they led a life with out augmented actuality, stressing the “profound” impression it’s going to have on the not so distant future.
Official Apple warning for all users as iOS 16 bug asks to ‘allow paste’ of private photos onto iMessage
A STRANGE bug in iOS 16 has stuck users with an annoying pop-up whenever they attempt to paste something into an app. The programming was meant to prevent apps from accessing the clipboard without the user knowing. The quirk is a bit of a backfire. Apple introduced more layers of...
Apple Insider
Vulgar remark in TikTok gets Apple's procurement VP fired
AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — Apple Vice President Tony Blevins is being shown the door at Apple after he made a crude comment in a viral video on TikTok.
TechRadar
Apple Car is never gonna happen - and the signs are obvious
Talking about whether or not the Apple Car is ever gonna happen generally makes me grumpy. Do I want an Apple Car? Yes, probably. I can see myself driving (or being driven by) a sleek silver or all-white electric vehicle, featuring minimal seams, huge interior displays, Siri at my beck and call, and a life-long subscription to Apple Music.
daystech.org
Microsoft will discontinue Swiftkey on iOS from October 5 this year
Microsoft will reportedly discontinue iOS help for its predictive keyboard app Swiftkey. According to a current report by ZDNet, the tech large can be dropping help for the favored keyboard beginning October 5 this yr. In the assertion, Chris Wolfe, the Director Product Management at Swiftkey went on to say...
Apple News Readers Get 'Obscene, Racist' Push Notifications After Fast Website Hack
Apple Inc’s AAPL News service users were displayed two “obscene and racist” push notifications after Fast Company, a financial publication, was hacked. What Happened: Apple News said on Twitter, “An incredibly offensive alert was sent by Fast Company, which has been hacked. Apple News has disabled their channel.”
Google tries to make iPhone and Android texting less terrible despite Apple’s resistance
Google has been pestering Apple to adopt RCS for iMessage to offer a better messaging experience to both Android and iPhone users. But then, the Cupertino giant has no incentive to make iMessage work better with Android—the service acts as an ecosystem lock-in for Apple. With no support from the iPhone maker, Google has been working on fixing some common texting annoyances between iPhone and Android. In February, Google Messages was updated to support iPhone reactions—the company was literally translating iMessage reactions to something recognizable on Android to achieve this. And now, Google is testing allowing Android users to send reactions to texts from iPhone users.
Phone Arena
Apple probably changed the iPhone 14 Max name to iPhone 14 Plus at the last minute
Have you ever wondered how inaccurate Apple-related leaks are born and spread like wildfire in anticipation of an official iPhone, iPad, or Watch announcement?. While some rumors (especially those reported months or even years ahead of time) simply have no foundation in reality, emerging from the imagination of shady "tipsters" and self-proclaimed leakers with no track record to speak of, others seem to inexplicably fall through after gaining unofficial "confirmation" from multiple reliable sources.
coingeek.com
‘Apple must be stopped’: Tech giant admits NFTs to App Store, but wants 30% cut
Apple’s long-running feud with developers over its hefty cut on the App Store has spilled to the non-fungible token (NFT) sector, with many NFT marketplaces now up in arms over the 30% cut. Despite the criticism and even antitrust lawsuits, the tech giant has held onto its 30% fee...
Digital Trends
iOS 16’s biggest Apple Pay feature might be delayed until 2023
Nearly four months after its showcase at WWDC 2022, Apple Pay Later has already started living up to its name as Apple has reportedly decided to delay its official debut until 2023. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote in his Power On newsletter (via 9to5Mac) that the reason Apple Pay Later may...
