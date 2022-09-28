ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

PlayStation Plus Games for October 2022 Announced

Sony has revealed that the PlayStation Plus games for October 2022 are Hot Wheels Unleashes, Injustice 2, and Superhot. Announced on the PlayStation Blog, all three titles will be available to download for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from October 4. Hot Wheels Unleashed brings the zany, over-the-top driving action of...
The Verge

Sony is selling a PlayStation 5 bundle right now

Still on the hunt for a next-gen PlayStation 5? Right now, Sony is selling the disc-based PlayStation 5 with a digital copy of Guerrilla Games’ excellent Horizon Forbidden West for $549.99, which is $10 less than the cost if you were to buy the two individually. The best part? You don’t even have to wait in line in order to pick one up.
Android Headlines

Here's When You Can Try PlayStation's New 'Stars' Loyalty Program

The launch of Sony’s new PlayStation Stars loyalty program is just around the corner for some, and beginning in earnest today for others. After announcing the loyalty program back in July, Sony is ready to start rolling it out to players. Beginning with PS4 and PS5 owners in Asia today. The company says that it’s also planning to launch PlayStation Stars in other regions outside of Asia “soon.”
Digital Trends

PlayStation Stars program awards high-tier members priority customer service

The PlayStation Stars program launched in Japan today, and fans in Sony’s home country are not too happy about some members getting better treatment than others. According to a report from Video Games Chronicle, they’re specifically upset over Tier 4 members getting priority customer service. When Sony announced...
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Launches Controversial New Loyalty Scheme Next Month

Back in July, PlayStation officially announced PlayStation Stars - a brand new loyalty scheme. PlayStation Stars will essentially allow players to earn exclusive digital collectibles, PSN wallet funds, and select PlayStation Store products. The scheme is totally free and whilst there’ll be a variety of challenges, some are as simple as opening up a single game. We now finally know when the scheme is launching, and it’s soon.
