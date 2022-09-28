Read full article on original website
IRS Officially Issues Tax Relief to Victims of Hurricane IanTaxBuzzFlorida State
The life and times of the killer, Ian.Matthew C. WoodruffSanibel, FL
Hurricane Removes Power For Over 2.5 Million People in FloridaTyler Mc.Florida State
3 Breathtaking Beaches in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
WATCH: Naples firefighters rescue woman from flooded car
Water rescuers in Naples, Florida waded through waist-deep floodwater Wednesday to rescue a woman trapped in her car as Hurricane Ian battered Florida’s west coast with Category 4 winds, rain, and flood surge.
Hurricane Ian wrecked a mobile home park, but spared another across the street
FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a tale of two mobile home parks Friday, just 200 yards apart. On one side of Ortiz Avenue in this storm-ravaged city, residents of the Lazy J Mobile Home & RV Park returned to find that the trailers that are their homes had largely survived the wrath of Hurricane Ian, which killed more than a dozen people in Florida before leaving the state and barreling toward the Carolinas on Friday.
iheart.com
Looters arrested following Hurricane Ian devastating Southwest Florida
Fort Myers Beach, FL - Police arrested a group of looters on a devastated section of Fort Myers Beach on Thursday. NBC 2 reporter Gage Goulding Tweeted a video of five suspects in handcuffs following the devastation of Hurricane Ian impacting Southwest Florida on Wednesday. Goulding tweeted "Sheriff’s deputies told...
Click10.com
Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast
Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
cw34.com
Tracking Ian: Deep-water rescues in Naples caught on camera
NAPLES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deep-water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station is also flooded out.
WSVN-TV
Before and after Ian: New aerial images show hurricane’s devastating impact
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) – What were once beautiful coastal cities are now destroyed as a result of Hurricane Ian. Photos show how much of an impact and how strong Ian was when passing through Florida. They are images of what was and, sadly, what is left. New aerial...
Listen to the terrifying call of a Florida woman trapped in floodwaters
CNN obtains a recorded phone call of a woman’s struggle to survive Hurricane Ian. The storm surge flooded Hope Labriola’s Fort Myers Beach home before she was rescued. Take a listen.
Click10.com
Mother shares videos of Ian’s storm surge after staying in apartment near Naples beach
NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s storm surge in Naples was so high a mother who was with her son, as her police officer husband worked, was prepared to break into a third-floor laundry room in her apartment building. Katie Harmling didn’t have to evacuate her second-floor apartment, or...
After Ian, the effects in southwest Florida are everywhere
Hurricane Ian was over southwest Florida for only a few hours. It will take months to clean up all the damage. Maybe longer. And some of the destruction can’t be cleaned up at all. From trees getting ripped out of the ground to signs being ripped apart, traffic lights...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County issues mandatory curfew beginning Saturday
A mandatory curfew is in place for Collier County and the City of Naples between 12 a.m. and 6 a.m. The curfew will remain in effect until the majority of the power has been restored. The purpose of the curfew is to protect the safety of the citizens of Collier...
NBC News
Aerial video shows flames engulfing flooded home damaged in Lee County
Aerial video shows the devastation left behind by Hurricane Ian in Lee County, Fla. Smoke and flames engulfed a home damaged by flood waters. The storm also destroyed the Sanibel causeway cutting off access to the barrier island.Sept. 29, 2022.
Woman stranded in Ft. Myers, Fla. details damage caused by Hurricane Ian
A woman vacationing in Fort Myers, Florida who is now left stranded within the state following a flight cancelation details the surrounding damage from Hurricane Ian describing the collapse of parking structures and extreme wind displacing large pieces of furniture. Sept. 28, 2022.
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
‘Complete destruction’: Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian’s impact on Sanibel Island, Fort Myers Beach
Aerial views from some of the communities that were hit hardest by Hurricane Ian this week provided a better look Friday of the widespread damage and devastation left behind by the storm.
WCVB
Massachusetts residents worry about property in hurricane-ravaged Florida
BOSTON — Massachusetts residents with property in southwest Florida and connections to the area are worried about the destruction left behind from Hurricane Ian. The powerful Category 4 storm came onshore Wednesday, trapping people in flooded homes, destroying a historic waterfront pier and knocking out power to 2.5 million people.
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
SANIBEL ISLAND, Fla. (AP) — When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench’s home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat. His parents’ house was among those destroyed by the storm...
Video of Florida Man Swimming Inside His Flooded Home Viewed 1M Times
A video of a Florida man swimming in his flooded home after Hurricane Ian made landfall has gone viral on social media, racking up more than 1 million views.
'Mommy, don't let me die': Florida family recounts escaping home during Hurricane Ian
Families in Florida are picking up the pieces after Hurricane Ian ravaged the state this week, with one family saying they lost “everything” after their home’s foundations crumbled in the staggering storm surge. Ian made landfall Wednesday afternoon as a Category 4 storm over the west coast...
Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath
Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
Hurricane Ian blamed for at least 34 deaths in Florida
At least 23 people in Florida have died from Hurricane Ian, state officials said Friday. The true death toll from the powerful Category 4 storm that devastated parts of the state could be higher. The number released by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission have been confirmed to be related to...
NBC News
