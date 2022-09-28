ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

NBC News

Hurricane Ian wrecked a mobile home park, but spared another across the street

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a tale of two mobile home parks Friday, just 200 yards apart. On one side of Ortiz Avenue in this storm-ravaged city, residents of the Lazy J Mobile Home & RV Park returned to find that the trailers that are their homes had largely survived the wrath of Hurricane Ian, which killed more than a dozen people in Florida before leaving the state and barreling toward the Carolinas on Friday.
Click10.com

Aerial footage shows hurricane damage on Florida’s southwest coast

Sky 10 flew to Florida’s west coast Friday morning, where search and rescue operations are underway after Hurricane Ian ravaged the area this week. Sky 10 flew over the areas of Naples, Bonita Springs Beach, Estero Bay, Little Hickory Island, Lovers Key State Park, the South Fort Myers Pass and the San Carlos Pass.
Tracking Ian: Deep-water rescues in Naples caught on camera

NAPLES, Fla. (CBS12) — Deep-water rescues are happening across Naples as Hurricane Ian makes landfall. The Naples Fire Rescue Department narrated the dramatic incident on Facebook. Crews walked a person to the fire department in water up above their waists. The fire station is also flooded out.
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
NBC News

Florida faces dire new threat in Hurricane Ian’s aftermath

Flood waters are pushing levees to their breaking points. This afternoon, a levee near the Myakka River was compromised, forcing hundreds to flee. The death toll across the state is exploding, with at least 77 now dead. About 35 of those from Lee County alone. More than 5,000 Florida National Guard members are working alongside FEMA to provide relief while neighbors pitch in to help those who lost everything.Oct. 1, 2022.
NBC News

Hurricane Ian blamed for at least 34 deaths in Florida

At least 23 people in Florida have died from Hurricane Ian, state officials said Friday. The true death toll from the powerful Category 4 storm that devastated parts of the state could be higher. The number released by the Florida Medical Examiners Commission have been confirmed to be related to...
