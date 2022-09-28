Read full article on original website
Lyft offers rides in self-driving cars in Austin
People in Austin can now take Lyft rides in a self-driving car. Lyft made the announcement Thursday that users can select the “Ford AV” option directly from the app to hail an autonomous ride. When the vehicle arrives, the rider can use the app to unlock the doors and start the ride. For now, the rider will be joined by two safety operators to make sure everything functions as it should.
CBS Austin
Austin man dies after being hit by drunk driver in Round Rock
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Austin died after being hit by a drunk driver in Round Rock on Sunday. The Round Rock Police Department responded to the auto-pedestrian collision on the northbound I-35 frontage road near Old Settlers Boulevard just before 2:30 a.m. First responders performed life-saving efforts...
Butterflies will be challenged by Texas drought & extreme heat during fall migration
Butterflies are facing a challenging fall migration through Texas after the drought and extreme summer temperatures. This latest hurdle comes on the heels of a dramatic drop in monarch butterfly populations over the past three decades. “Well, there are just a few. There is just a starter bunch,” said John...
CBS Austin
Central Texas man facing charges in Texas Capitol grounds damage
AUSTIN, Texas — A middle-aged Central Texas man is facing a state jail felony charge in vandalism at the state Capitol. DPS troopers arrested 42-year-old Dries Bedingfield late Wednesday night, after he was seen driving erratically on the south side of the Capitol. The damage seemed pretty minor --...
CBS Austin
One person dead after motorcycle collision in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — One person died Wednesday night after a motorcycle collision in North Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS medics said they responded to a motorcycle collision around 9:17 p.m. at the intersection 12500 block North I-35 Svrd NB. EMS medics said the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
CBS Austin
Austin-Travis County receives funding to prevent domestic violence killings by firearms
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin declared the month of October Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Thursday which falls in line with National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Council Member Leslie Pool read the proclamation and congratulated the people that have been helping provide resources to victims and survivors of domestic violence. The City and local advocacy groups are working together to shine a light on an issue that results in a number of assaults and homicides.
Funeral service for APD officer killed in Liberty Hill motorcycle crash set for Monday
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department announced Senior Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin, who died in a tragic off-duty motorcycle crash, will be remembered and honored during a public visitation and funeral service on Monday, October 3, 2022. Senior Officer Martin died in a motorcycle crash Friday, September 23rd...
CBS Austin
Police secure NW Austin Seton hospital, no injuries reported after shots fired call
UPDATE: A "shots fired" call inside a Northwest Austin hospital has turned out to be a false alarm. This happened at Ascension Seton Northwest near Research Boulevard and Braker Lane. Austin Police say the large response to the call was precautionary. We're told there was no gun fired, no one...
CBS Austin
Four injured after car strikes building following 2-vehicle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders say a collision between two cars sent one of them into a building and left four people injured off of Congress Ave early Saturday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the two-vehicle collision around 3:25 a.m. at the Bel Air Motel on 3400 South Congress Avenue with Lightsey Road and Woodward Street.
CBS Austin
North Austin SWAT situation ends with suspect in custody
AUSTIN, Texas — UPDATE: Police say the SWAT situation is over and the suspect is in custody. Further details were not immediately available. The Austin Police Department's SWAT team was called out Thursday morning to a neighborhood in North Austin. The incident is still ongoing in the 500 block...
Austin Office of Police Oversight Director resigns following family leave
Farah Muscadin, the director of the Office of Police Oversight in Austin, will resign following her family leave. Her resignation will go into effect on October 3. City Manager Spencer Cronk told city staff that Muscadin gave birth to a baby boy in January and has since made the decision to focus on her family.
CBS Austin
Two people killed in a crash in Leander
LEANDER, Texas — The Leander Police Department responded to a double fatal crash Friday night. The crash happened at the intersection of 183A Toll Road frontage southbound and 2243. Leander PD says the intersection and roads leading into this area will be closed for an extended amount of time....
CBS Austin
Future of "underutilized" Austin ISD properties could include affordable housing
Austin ISD is inviting you to have your say on the fate of six of its facilities, a future that -- for some -- could include sharing their site with affordable housing for district teachers and staff. There's no shortage of people who want to live and work in Austin...
CBS Austin
Former Wimberly ISD employee arrested
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Online records show a former Wimberley Independent School District staff member was arrested in Hays County. District officials told CBS Austin that 53-year-old David Gregory Schachter of Kyle started working with the district in August of 2022. Wimberley CISD sent the following statement:. Mr. Schachter was...
