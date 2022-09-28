Read full article on original website
Eater
A Wicker Park Tiki Bar and Nine Upcoming Bars and Restaurants
Wondering what’s in the works in the Chicago area for restaurants, bars, and cafes? Look no further than Eater Chicago’s guide to fall 2022’s coming attractions for dining. Did we miss something? Send Eater Chicago a tip at chicago@eater.com. Andersonville: Tex-Mex restaurant and bar Lonesome Rose has...
A New Vegan Restaurant Serving 100% Plant-Based Food Opens Today In River North
An upscale 100% plant-based restaurant is opening in River North today. Planta Queen serves everything from sushi made from dehydrated watermelon, avocado lime tartare, cauliflower tots and so much more. Now available to try in River North, whether you go for the Singapore noodles or try out the truffle mushroom udon, there’s something for everyone on this expansive, vegan-friendly menu. Serving a fusion menu founded on plant-based ingredients defines Planta Queen, founder and CEO Steven Salam isn’t looking to replace the steak and seafood restaurants but wants to introduce people to the delicious nature of plant-inspired options. With already successful...
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to skillets and sweets
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Sunrise Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant. Located at 10643 S. Pulaski in Chicago, they are known for serving breakfast foods, like waffles, skillets, and Mickey Mouse pancakes. Lt. Haynes also reviews Beverly Bakery and Cafe, located at 10528 S. Western in Chicago. They are known for serving donuts, crepes, and have an extensive breakfast and lunch menu.
EggHolic - Restaurant/Food Review - Schaumburg, IL
I love to try different things, especially when it comes to different styles of food. I watched a video on YouTube rating this next restaurant. They said that it had very delicious Indian food restaurant.
fox32chicago.com
Westfield Old Orchard adding new slate of stores and restaurants ahead of holidays
SKOKIE, Ill. - Westfield Old Orchard Mall is adding a new slate of stores and restaurants just in time for the holidays. The Skokie shopping center has announced a lineup of six retailers and eateries including Molly's Cupcakes, The Capital Grille, and the New York City menswear brand Psycho Bunny.
947wls.com
Ukrainian Village Block Party will celebrate Chicago’s longest street
What’s Chicago’s longest street? One local event will have you knowing that trivia answer…. The Empty Bottle bar will be hosting their second annual Thee Best Western Block Party this weekend, celebrating Western Avenue. The event will take place in Ukrainian Village at the corner of Cortez Street and Western Avenue from noon to 8 PM on Saturday, October 1st.
NBC Chicago
The Food Guy: A Taste of New Orleans in Chicago
The Great Migration brought African American food traditions to Chicago, but cajun and creole dishes from New Orleans have been harder to find. According to NBC 5's Food Guy Steve Dolinsky, there’s a new restaurant in Hyde Park focusing on a few dishes from the Big Easy. Heaven on Seven in the Loop was a pioneer in Chicago, but finding places making gumbo and po’boys has been a challenge ever since. Enter the James Beard Award-winning chef from Virtue in Hyde Park, who saw a space just down the street become available, and thus, provide an opportunity to share his love of New Orleans food culture.
oakpark.com
Dom’s Kitchen pulls out of Lake Street deal
Despite the Village of Oak Park approving an agreement to split sales tax revenue, Dom’s Kitchen & Market will not be moving forward with its plans to open an Oak Park location in the historic Marshall Field and Company building on Lake Street. The upscale, grocery-restaurant hybrid decided to...
When Can I Visit The Chicago Botanic Garden For Free?
With the seasons and colors both beginning to change, many are looking for a destination in the Chicago area to take in the beautiful autumn scenery. Among those locations is the Chicago Botanic Garden in north suburban Glencoe, featuring stunning sights across 385 acres in Cook County Forest Preserves. While...
McDonald's nostalgia: Adult Happy Meals on the menu this fall
For a limited time, you can relive your childhood by ordering a grownup Happy Meal at McDonald's. Suburban Chicago McDonald's InteriorCourtesy of McDonald's. (CHICAGO) The Chicago-based fast-food chain knows its Happy Meals are a favorite childhood memory for many. McDonald's is serving up a dose of nostalgia by offering adult Happy Meals for a limited time only.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Glendora Banquet Hall closes as owners retire
The Glendora Banquet Hall closed August 17 in Chicago Ridge after longtime owners Stanley and Mary Bielanski decided to retire. “They want to enjoy life,” said their son, Stan Jr., explaining why the couple decided to close the restaurant at 10225 S. Harlem Ave. after operating it for 31 years. He and his four sisters had no interest in taking over the business.
napervillelocal.com
Chicago Suburb Makes Money Magazine’s 2022 Best Places To Live List
For the second year in a row, Naperville has earned a spot on Money magazine’s roundup of the 50 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The city came in at number 16 in the magazine’s 2022 rankings and was just one of two places in Illinois to make the list.
60 Wonderful Things To Do In Chicago This October
With the Autumn Equinox and Chicago’s breathtaking Chicagohenge spectacle now behind us, October is here and we have a month of Chicago in fall ahead. Rather than looking over our shoulders melancholically at the passing of summer, we can look ahead at what is arguably Chicago’s most beautiful month. From here on out the city’s aesthetics begin to peak as a hundred shades of autumnal color befall Chicago. The air is cool and crisp, the sun is still warm in the afternoons, and there is plenty of fall fun taking place. Plus, Halloween is hiding around the corner. From pumpkin picking and spiked ciders to haunted houses and spooky spectacles, here is our list of the top October activities to do in and around Chicago!
Lake Zurich Continues To Grow With New Firehouse-Themed Restaurant
This is a follow-up to Station 51 Truck Company Bar & Grill in downtown Antioch
mustangmonitor.com
Midnight Terror – Chicago’s #1 Ranked Haunted House
Last Friday night, Midnight Terror Haunted House Chicago – actually located next door in Oak Lawn, had opening night for their seasonal attraction. Midnight Terror first opened in 2014. The mastermind behind the project, Justin Cerniuk, is a Marine Corps veteran who served for four years. Aside from defending his country, he has always had a vision for a haunted house concept, with ideas brewing in his mind when he was just ten years old. In fact, Cerniuk created his own, low-scale haunted house at his own home to get his project off the ground and since then he has evolved his project into one of the top haunted house attractions in the entire Chicago area. Midnight Terror has seen exponential growth since their opening in 2014. Their budget is much higher since their inception, and are now able to use professional costume managers and makeup artists on their staff! A plethora of internet reviews have been made about the Terror and the general consensus is “frightening” and “spine-chilling”. In fact, some of Cerniuk’s own workers/actors have described how the attraction even freaks them out due to all the various rooms and themes spectators have to endure.
wgnradio.com
Your Hometown Eats: Lake Forest
WGN Radio is showcasing the north suburban city of Lake Forest this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town in the Your Hometown: Lake Forest video and photo gallery but we wanted to show you where Chicago’s Very Own Eats co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in September.
tinybeans.com
It’s Not All Deep Dish! The Best Pizza Places in Chicago
Everything you need to know about pizza in Chicago, from the best deep dish to the most popular spots for families. When it comes to pizza in Chicago, most people instantly think of deep dish, also known as pan pizza . . . and also known as Chicago style. And although Chicago is known for this style of pie, there are of course other regional styles, such as New York, Detroit, Neapolitan, and Quad City that have found a home here as well.
Iconic Gold Coast Mansion Currently Most Expensive Home on the Chicago Market
An iconic mansion in the heart of Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood is on the market as the city's most expensive home. The six-bedroom, 13-bathroom, 20,002 sq. ft. mansion located at 3 W. Burton Pl. is currently retailing for $18,750,000, $3 million more than the city's next most-expensive listing. The home...
chainstoreage.com
Empty anchor at a Chicagoland mall to be turned into mixed-use entry point
The Carson’s department store that has stood vacant at Yorktown Center mall in Lombard, Ill., will be transformed into a mixed-use portal intended to redefine the Yorktown Center mall. The 12-acre property has been purchased by Pacific Retail Capital Partners, which intends to transform the space into an open-air,...
What does Chicago do better than ALL other big cities?
I'm not looking for purely subjective answers like 'food.' Chicago has great food but so doesn't a ton of other big cities. I'm looking for the 1 or 2 things that set Chicago apart on a national or international basis.
