SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pastors from across the ArkLaTex gathered Friday morning (Sept. 30) to learn skills that could save lives within their congregations. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) taught faith leaders about what they can do to fight back against the opioid epidemic, which is claiming lives across northwest Louisiana. They learned how to dispose of potentially harmful medications, how to identify signs of opioid abuse, and even how to administer the overdose drug, Narcan. Members of LDH say they specifically want to educate pastors and other church leaders because of the trust the community has for them.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO