Florida State

KSLA

Coolest temps since April in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Thursday! Let’s start with an update on Tropical Storm Ian. The storm made landfall yesterday at 2:05 PM central time and has caused catastrophic flooding across large parts of western Florida. Ian continues to move through the state of Florida and is now a Tropical Storm and is forecast to move back into the Atlantic this afternoon. The coasts of Georgia and South Carolina are currently under tropical storm warning.
FLORIDA STATE
KSLA

Perfect fall weather continues with the coldest night since April ahead

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Dry weather and sunshine stay in the forecast through the weekend and throughout next week. More cool mornings and pleasantly warm afternoons are ahead. Ian could regain hurricane strength over the Atlantic before heading into South Carolina on Friday. Tonight will the coldest in 5 months!...
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Ian, now a Cat 2, lingers over Florida

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Hurricane Ian has now weakened to a Category 2 storm but is still causing strong gusts of wind. The storm is moving across Central Florida toward the Atlantic. In its wake, Ian has left not only catastrophic flooding behind in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte and DeSoto counties, it is also leaving potential for pop-up tornadoes.
VENICE, FL
KSLA

End the Epidemic Louisiana holds event to educate church leaders about opioid epidemic

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Pastors from across the ArkLaTex gathered Friday morning (Sept. 30) to learn skills that could save lives within their congregations. The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) taught faith leaders about what they can do to fight back against the opioid epidemic, which is claiming lives across northwest Louisiana. They learned how to dispose of potentially harmful medications, how to identify signs of opioid abuse, and even how to administer the overdose drug, Narcan. Members of LDH say they specifically want to educate pastors and other church leaders because of the trust the community has for them.
LOUISIANA STATE
KSLA

SNAP benefits in La. increasing due to cost-of-living adjustments

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - The following information was provided by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS):. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will see an increase in their monthly household allotment beginning Oct. 1, 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) new cost-of-living adjustments.
LOUISIANA STATE

