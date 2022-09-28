Read full article on original website
Take of the week: Duke football has the potential to play itself into ACC Championship contention
Duke has been revitalized under first-year head coach Mike Elko, starting the season 3-1 alongside newfound passion from the Wade Wackos at Wallace Wade Stadium. As excitement builds into the start of the ACC schedule, there is hope that the program will build back to competitive status within the conference, after finding itself winless in ACC play last season. Is it possible that in year one of the Elko Era, Duke could find itself ready to compete at the top of the conference?
Giants to place Logan Webb on 15-day injured list
Logan Webb was scheduled to make his final start of the 2022 season on Sunday, but the Giants will instead be placing the right-hander on the 15-day injured list, manager Gabe Kapler told reporters (including NBC Sports Bay Area’s Alex Pavlovic). Webb is dealing with stiffness in his lower back, so the Giants will make the precautionary move and recall another pitcher for what will now be a bullpen game against the Diamondbacks. Righty Sean Hjelle might get the quick recall, as Hjelle was just optioned to Triple-A today when Jarlin Garcia was activated off the paternity list.
