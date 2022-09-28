Read full article on original website
sheltonherald.com
TAMIU welcomes its first-ever female Chief of Police
Cordelia Perez, a former Laredo police officer, was welcomed to Texas A&M International as she is now the head of the TAMIU University Police Department. Chief Perez is the first female Hispanic Chief of Police at TAMIU. She is the sole female police chief in the 11-campus Texas A&M University System and one of just a few female police chiefs in the System’s history.
sheltonherald.com
Therapy dogs cheer TAMIU students
Therapy dogs were brought by officers from the Laredo Police Department to Texas A&M International Thursday. The event was part of TAMIU's commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Week. TAMIU said that the officers introduced the canines to the university community and discussed the importance of certified police therapy dogs. The...
sheltonherald.com
Insects in food-prep area, holes in walls: Latest Laredo health inspections
The latest health inspections from the Laredo Health Department show which restaurants in the city have violations. Common violations include expired city food permits, temperature logs not being updated, employees not completing proper training, and equipment not being stored properly. Past inspections have revealed more unusual violations though, such as fly traps set in the kitchen and paint brushes being used to butter bread.
sheltonherald.com
Goodwill announces grand opening of new Laredo outlet store
A store that helps many people in need is about to get a second location early next week. Goodwill will be celebrating Monday the official grand opening of a new outlet store, located at 11914 Conly Road, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to honor the occasion at 8:30 a.m. The organization...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo man allegedly stabbed niece with garden shears
A man allegedly stabbed his niece with a pair of garden shears and punched her in the face after an argument, according to the Laredo Police Department. Humberto Solis was arrested on Sept. 22. The 53-year-old man was charged with Aggravated Assault Date/Family/House with Weapon (F/1). Solis was remanded to...
sheltonherald.com
Webb Co. declares October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
Following this week's proclamation for Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Webb County leaders, local advocate organizations and the Sheriff’s Department proclaimed October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month during an event Wednesday. According to the Texas Council on Family Violence, the awareness month had originally evolved from the Day of Unity...
sheltonherald.com
USBP: 1 dead after group crosses Rio Grande into Laredo
An individual was found dead in the Laredo area among a lost group that had been traveling without necessary supplies for days. The U.S. Border Patrol announced on Thursday that one person was found dead among a group of 10 persons who had crossed the border illegally via the Rio Grande.
sheltonherald.com
Laredo man allegedly stole wallet after a traffic accident
A man was arrested for allegedly stealing another man's wallet after they were involved in a car accident together and using it to spend money at a convenience store, according to the Laredo Police Department. Ignacio Salinas IV was arrested on Tuesday. The 33-year-old man was served six pending outstanding...
sheltonherald.com
LPD: Teen arrested for pulling knife on neighbors over parking space
A Laredo teenager was wanted by the Laredo Police Department for allegedly threatening his neighbors with a knife over a parking space. LPD announced on Thursday that Angel Villalobos was Laredo Crime Stoppers' Most Wanted individual this week. He was found and later arrested later same day, police confirmed. Villalobos...
sheltonherald.com
Laredo man allegedly assaulted, bit his pregnant girlfriend
A man has been arrested for allegedly assaulting and biting his pregnant girlfriend, according to the Laredo Police Department. Jovany Vargas was arrested on Tuesday. The 18-year-old man was charged with Assault of a Pregnant Person (F/3). Vargas was remanded to Webb County Jail on Tuesday on a $10,000 bond...
sheltonherald.com
Photos: Teen arrested after leading police, agents on chase up I-35
A teenager was arrested last week for trying to transport 10 people in the country illegally north of Laredo. The Encinal Police Department stated that a 17-year-old man was arrested for driving the 10 individuals, who themselves were apprehended by U.S. Border Patrol. EPD stated that USBP pursued the vehicle...
sheltonherald.com
LPD: Drunk driver hit vehicle, collided with wall trying to flee
A woman was arrested for allegedly hitting another vehicle while driving intoxicated then colliding into a brick wall while trying to flee the scene, according to the Laredo Police Department. Consuelo Esperanza Venegas was arrested at the 1900 block of Lexington Avenue on Tuesday. The 20-year-old woman was charged with...
sheltonherald.com
Man in serious condition after car falls off Laredo expressway
A car fell off a Laredo expressway Saturday morning. The incident occurred at 5:45 a.m. at the intersection of Grand Central Boulevard and Bob Bullock Loop. The Laredo Fire Department said that crews responded to a reported motor vehicle accident as a car had fallen off the expressway. Crews discovered...
sheltonherald.com
11 things to do in Laredo this weekend
Looking for something to do in the Gateway City? Look no further!. This weekend has plenty in store for Laredoans looking for a night out in the streets of Laredo. From live music to comedy to a painting class, you're sure to find something to do with our guide to the weekend.
