hamlethub.com
Ridgefield High School Inducts 140 New National Honor Society Members
On Tuesday morning, Ridgefield High School inducted members of the National Honors Society (NHS). These 140 seniors excelled in academics, leadership, and community service while maintaining an exemplary attendance record. NHS members will continue to serve their community through tutoring, mentoring, and other services. Please read more from the NHS...
hamlethub.com
Meet Dr. Jessica Morton, Newest Physician to Join OrthoConnecticut
Get to know Dr. Jessica Morton, OrthoConnecticut's Newest Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Jessica Morton. OrthoConnecticut welcomes Dr. Jessica Morton, the newest physician to join the team of fellowship trained orthopedic surgeons. Learn more about her, her passion for her work, her insights into the field of orthopedic surgery, and more. WHY...
hamlethub.com
Cut-a-thon this Sunday Benefits Danbury Nonprofit WeCAHR
ALL HAIRCUTS WILL BE $25 (Donations to WeCAHR are also accepted) APPOINTMENTS MUST BE MADE - RSVP HERE. "WeCAHR is a disability rights advocacy organization serving the Greater Danbury area. Advocating for people with disabilities and their families since 1977." (WeCAHR.com) Full details: https://kateemiliessalon.com/cut-a-thon.
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth Ridgefield Diaper Drive to Support Families in Need
RVNAhealth in Ridgefield is holding a Diaper Drive to support our neighbors in need through the Diaper Bank of Connecticut. Donations are accepted now through October 16 and there is a drop-off bin located at New Milford RVNAhealth located at 68 Park Lane Road. If you prefer to donate online, please click HERE.
hamlethub.com
Super Lawyers Honors Five Attorneys at Westchester County Elder Law Firm Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP
The law firm of Enea, Scanlan & Sirignano, LLP, located in White Plains & Somers, N.Y., is pleased to announce that three members and two associates have been recognized in the 2022 New York Metro edition of Super Lawyers. Managing member Anthony J. Enea has been selected by his peers as a Super Lawyer in the practice area of Estate & Probate; Sara E. Meyers, member, was recognized in Elder Law. Samantha A. Lyons, member; Lauren C. Enea, senior associate; and Stella King, associate; have been named Rising Stars.
hamlethub.com
RVNAhealth Drive-thru Flu Clinic Tomorrow, First 300 Children Receive Deborah Ann's Ice Cream!
Flu shots are back at RVNAhealth and we are kicking off the season tomorrow with a drive-thru clinic at our Ridgefield location from 9am to noon. Thanks to Deborah Ann's Sweet Shoppe, the first 300 children to receive their flu shot will receive a free child size ice cream!. This...
hamlethub.com
New Support Model at Positive Directions Addresses the Increase in Suicidal Ideation
Alternatives to Suicide, a free peer-led support group for adults struggling with suicidal thoughts, comes to the region thanks to funding from United Way of Coastal Fairfield County. More Americans are struggling with mental health conditions since the pandemic began. In February 2021, a national survey by the Kaiser Family...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Resident John E. Simpson, 86, has Died
John Edward Simpson, 86, longtime resident of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Friday, September 23, 2022. He was the loving husband of Sandra (Chambers) Simpson. John was born on April 18, 1936, in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest child of the late John W. and Freda (Beck) Simpson. Following his graduation from Denby High School in Detroit, he went on to attend the University of Michigan and graduated from Wayne State University in 1958, earning a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration. He served in the United States Army as a Staff Sergeant, stationed in San Antonio, TX.
hamlethub.com
Seasonal Flu Clinics Offered by The Putnam County Department of Health
The Putnam County Department of Health is offering seasonal flu vaccine to residents of Putnam County 18 years of age and older. Monday, October 18th at the Putnam County Department of Health 2pm — 6:30 p.m. 1 Geneva Road, Brewster (Drive-Thru Clinic) Wednesday, October 27 at the Garrison Fire...
hamlethub.com
Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires in Southbury and East Haven
The American Red Cross is helping 10 people after two separate fires in Southbury and East Haven. One family – two adults after a fire yesterday on Heritage Village, Southbury. Three families – five adults – three children after a fire today on Blue Hills Avenue, Bloomfield.
hamlethub.com
Amos House Holds Open House, Ribbon Cutting and Pack the Pantry Events
Amos House in Danbury will hold an Open House - Pack the Pantry event tomorrow, Friday, September 30 from 3 to 8pm and Saturday, October 1 from 9am to noon. Guests are invited to tour the nonprofit's newly remodeled facility for women and children at a Ribbon Cutting on Monday, October 3 at 1pm.
hamlethub.com
New Canaan's Walk To School Day - Friday, October 7
Saxe Middle School is partnering with South Elementary and the Town of New Canaan to encourage students and families to begin walking or bicycling to school to promote healthy lifestyles (and ultimately reduce traffic in the Saxe, High School and South campus areas). For anyone wanting to participate who may...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Police Department is HIRING
$68,696 to $103,181 (Top step July 2022) The Ridgefield Police Department is accepting applications for the position of full-time, entry-level police officer and CT POST certified laterals. Applicants must be at least 21 years of age at time of hire. A competitive wage and benefit package as well as a...
hamlethub.com
Two of Ridgefield's finest recognized by MADD for keeping our roads safe
Two of Ridgefield's finest were honored on Friday at the 36th Annual Law Enforcement Recognition Ceremony, held at Mohegan Sun. They were both recognized by MADD (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) for their continued efforts in keeping our roads safe. A big congratulations to Officer Mike McKnight and Lt. Shawn Murray,...
hamlethub.com
American Red Cross is helping five after Thursday's fire in Stamford
The American Red Cross is helping one family – two adults – three children after a fire today on Selleck St., Stamford. The Red Cross provided assistance to meet the family's immediate needs. Responders included: Richard Agatstein, John Klopfenstein and Chelyn Park. The Red Cross also provided a...
hamlethub.com
Westport Building and Fire Marshal’s Offices Statement on New Building Codes
The 2022 Connecticut Fire Safety Code, Fire Prevention Code and State Building Code was granted legislative approval and will go into effect on Saturday, October 1, 2022. The Westport Fire Marshal’s Office in conjunction with the Westport Building Department would like to remind all design professionals that permits issued after October 1, 2022, will need to be designed utilizing these news Codes. The State of Connecticut makes amendments to the model Codes and a link to the Connecticut Amendments can be found here. “Utilizing these new Code sets, our office will continue to ensure the highest standard of fire and life safety and as such all new buildings will be constructed to the standards set forth in the new Codes”, said Westport Fire Marshal Terry Dunn.
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: Zumba & Fitness with Christina Rabasco
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Zumba &...
hamlethub.com
Bethel Public Library CLOSED for Renovations on October 11
The Bethel Public Library will be CLOSED Tuesday, October 11 while we complete renovations to the second floor. The building will be closed and inaccessible to patrons on October 11. However, you will still be able to... * Call the library with questions or item requests. * Talk to staff...
hamlethub.com
New Milford RiverFest is a two day celebration this weekend!
New Milford, CT is excited to be hosting RiverFest 2022! Since 2018 the Town’s Riverfront Revitalization Committee and the Mayor's office have sponsored this annual event. It has grown from a one-day event, attracting 1,500 people to a two-day celebration which last year saw over 6,000 in attendance. The...
hamlethub.com
Town of Wilton Update from First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice: Welcome Matt Knickerbocker, Candidate Signs, Absentee Ballots, Proposed Cell Tower on School Road, and More
Matt, Wilton’s first Town Administrator joined us on September 7th. As Town Administrator, Matt is responsible for the day-to-day oversight of the Town’s non public safety departments. His is similar to the responsibilities of area Town Administrators in Darien, Weston and Greenwich and across the state. Matt has management experience in and knowledge of all areas of municipal government and can be contacted at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .
