The Hollywood Gossip
John David and Abbie Duggar Welcome Baby #2, Are "So Thankful to God"
The Duggar family isn’t done counting. On Saturday, John David Duggar and wife Abbie Duggar announced that they had recently welcomed their second child, writing the following message at the time on Instagram:. “We are now a family of 4. “We welcomed little Charlie into the world last month...
The Hollywood Gossip
Anthony Bourdain Accused of Abandoning Daughter Before Death
When Anthony Bourdain hanged himself in a Paris hotel room in 2018, family, friends, and fans of the beloved author and TV personality began to seek answers. How could a man who seemed to have it all succumb to despair so completely and leave behind so much?. In addition to...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: "Demoted" Along With Prince Andrew Following Queen's Death
It’s been three weeks since Queen Elizabeth II passed away, and the royal family is still experiencing the aftershocks. After attending the Queen’s funeral (and getting battered by the UK tabloid press — more on that later), Meghan Markle and Prince Harry returned to the US. There...
The Hollywood Gossip
Kody Brown Demands Custody of Daughter in Shocking Sister Wives Clip
Kody Brown is not about to make things easy on his estranged spouse. Not in a new, and somewhat disturbing, sneak peek at this Sunday’s brand new episode of Sister Wives. Courtesy of People Magazine, the clip features Christine sitting down with Kody in order to once again discuss her plans to leave him and move home to her native state of Utah.
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Was Alone When Her Mother Died, and Sister Wives Fans are PISSED!
The latest episode of Sister Wives was truly heartbreaking. And that’s because during the episode, Meri Brown learned that her beloved mother, Bonnie, had passed away. During the episode, we saw that Bonnie was in the hospital and had taken a turn for the worse, and we saw Meri leave for Utah so that she could be with her.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kailyn Lowry: Here's the Proof That She's Pregnant With Her Fifth Child
For months now, Teen Mom fans have been convinced that Kailyn Lowry is pregnant with her fifth child. For most of that time, there wasn’t much in the way of evidence supporting this claim. But now, amateur sleuths of Instagram and Twitter believe they’ve uncovered solid proof that Kail...
The Hollywood Gossip
Coolio, Grammy-Winning "Gangsta's Paradise" Rapper, Dead at 59
Coolio, a legendary rapper best known for the single “Gangsta’s Paradise” from the 1995 movie Dangerous Minds, died on Wednesday while visiting a friend in Los Angeles. Details regarding the tragedy are still coming in, and no cause of death has been announced. But here is what...
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown BLASTS Christine for Leaving Kody: You're Killing Our Family!
A bombshell will be dropped on the October 2 episode of Sister Wives. And at least one cast member will know exactly who to blame for the impending wreckage. Over the last three weeks of this TLC reality show, viewers have watched as Christine Brown and Kody Brown have sat down to discuss their unhealthy relationship in extreme detail.
The Hollywood Gossip
Khloe Kardashian: Yes, Tristan Thompson Once Proposed to Me!
Khloe Kardashian dropped quite the romantic and personal bombshell on Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians. While talking at one point with sister Kim, Khloe revealed that her perpetually-horny and rarely-faithful ex-boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had actually proposed to her a year earlier. Khloe rejected the offer, of course. Moreover, she...
The Hollywood Gossip
Catelynn Lowell Shocks Fans With Photos of Never-Before-Seen Sister!
Catelynn Lowell has been in the spotlight for nearly half her life. So longtime fans of the Teen Mom franchise might think they know just about everything there is to know about Cate. That’s one reason that so many were shocked when Lowell posed for a photo of her sister...
The Hollywood Gossip
Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis: It's SO Over for Love in Paradise Couple!
Love in Paradise: The Caribbean viewers saw Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis’ obvious commitment issues for themselves. Lust is not enough. But perhaps their shared child, little Odin, would be enough to turn this vacation bang into a marriage. Evidently not. Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis met in Jamaica...
The Hollywood Gossip
Usman Umar to Kimberly Menzies: I Turned Down Women All Over the World for You!
During last weekend’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly and Usman were still fighting. Usman felt embarrassed about her behavior in front of his friend. These antics — the milkshake dumping and the crying — worried him. How, he wondered, could he introduce her...
