Frisco, TX

Frisco police investigating related robberies near Regents Park

By Alex Keller
 3 days ago

Your Wednesday Afternoon Headlines, September 28th, 2022

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) Frisco police are investigating two robberies that took place near Regents Park earlier this month.

Police said that the two incidents took place on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at about 7:40 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at about 7:50 p.m. and believe they were carried out by the same people.

In both cases, victims wearing jewelry were approached by a black sedan with a heavy-set white female passenger and male driver.

The woman then exited the car and began speaking to the victims as she approached them. She gestured as if to give the victims something before grabbing their jewelry and trying to steal it.

In both cases, the victims were able to call for help, causing the suspects to flee before they could get their jewelry. However, both victims suffered minor injuries.

Frisco police ask that people keep an eye out for suspicious activity and contact them if they see anything.

Additionally, they ask anyone with information about the incidents to call them at (972) 292-6010, submit the tip anonymously by texting FRISCOPD and the tip to 847411, or by downloading the Frisco PD app.

Comments / 1

 

NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Warn Drivers to Be on Alert for Catalytic Converter Thieves

Police have been busy with catalytic converter thefts this week. Three incidents occurred with three different police departments, one of them involving a shootout with the vehicle owner. The latest report happened early Wednesday morning in Denton, when police observed a suspicious vehicle next to a Toyota Tundra in a...
DENTON, TX
fox4news.com

VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect in Far East Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas police released body camera video of officer's deadly shootout with an armed suspect in Far East Dallas on Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call on Shiloh Road, near Gus Thomasson Road, just before 6 a.m. about a man, later identified as 64-year-old Darrell Hibbard, in the middle of the street pointing guns at drivers and vehicles.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Police respond to 2 separate false active shooter calls at North Texas high schools

FORT WORTH, Texas — Police officers responded to two separate active shooter calls on Friday afternoon. At 12:30 p.m. Friday, The Fort Worth Police Department reported a potential shooting and a swatting call at Arlington Heights High School. However, just after 1 p.m., police reported that officers responded to the scene, checked the entire school and found no credible threats.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Carrollton firefighters discover 3 bodies while responding to house fire

CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Carrollton police are investigating after three people were found dead Saturday by firefighters responding to reports of smoke coming from a house.Just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 1, Carrollton Fire Rescue crews responded to reports of smoke coming from a house in the 3900 block of Alto Ave. When they arrived, firefighters found the house was on fire. While battlling the flames, they discovered the bodies of three dead adults inside.Two of the bodies, a 51-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man, both showed signs of trauma. The third, a 53-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head.Fire investigators said it appears the individuals, who are all members of the same family, died before the fire spread, but they are still working to determine their exact causes of death.The investigation is ongoing, but police believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.
CARROLLTON, TX
