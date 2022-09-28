ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parker County, TX

12-year-old at center of Parker Co. plot with friend to kill families dies

By Annie Gimbel
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 3 days ago

WEATHERFORD, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The 12-year-old Parker County girl who authorities said plotted for weeks with a friend to murder their families has died from a self-inflicted gun shot wound.

She and her 38-year-old father were hospitalized following the Sept. 20 shooting at their Weatherford home. He was found inside with a gunshot wound to his abdomen but was recently released from the hospital.

Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said deputies found the girl lying in the street with a gunshot wound to her head.

Investigators said the girl shot her father, fled the scene, and then later shot herself. A handgun was also found lying underneath the her, officials said.

The second 12-year-old from Lufkin, who Sheriff's investigators believe was involved with the planning of the shooting, was taken into custody last week and was charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office performed an autopsy and ruled the cause and manner of death as a suicide by gunshot wound of head.

Comments / 36

Bridgette Huitt
2d ago

this is tragic. people saying she was probably enduring abuse but these days kids want to kill you if you don't let them have tik tok. prayers for all the pain this causes for the families

Reply(3)
17
Godisthekey☝️??❤️
2d ago

Something what was going on unless she had mental issues sometimes they feel the way when they feel so much pressure no love only getting them in trouble I say this cause I felt like that those thoughts would come to my head when I was under 12

Reply(5)
3
