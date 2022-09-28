ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Man Gets Charged With Murder in the Killing of A Probation Officer

By John and Ken Staff
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

The man that killed Probation Officer Paula Lind was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses in connection with the alleged beating death of a veteran deputy probation officer for the county of Los Angeles during a break-in at her Lancaster home.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the unnamed man accused of killing the officer at her home on Sunday is charged in a "John Doe" complaint with one count each of murder, assault with the intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, first-degree residential burglary, and sexual contact with deceased remains.

The unidentified suspect was ordered to remain in custody without posting bail until his arraignment, which was set for October 26.

Comments / 8

Brenda Williams
3d ago

Strange that they won't identify this individual...John Doe has a name.

Reply
6
