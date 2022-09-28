Man Gets Charged With Murder in the Killing of A Probation Officer
The man that killed Probation Officer Paula Lind was charged on Tuesday with murder and other offenses in connection with the alleged beating death of a veteran deputy probation officer for the county of Los Angeles during a break-in at her Lancaster home.
According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office, the unnamed man accused of killing the officer at her home on Sunday is charged in a "John Doe" complaint with one count each of murder, assault with the intent to commit rape during a residential burglary, first-degree residential burglary, and sexual contact with deceased remains.
The unidentified suspect was ordered to remain in custody without posting bail until his arraignment, which was set for October 26.
