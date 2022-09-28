ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Survey says Penn State has the toughest road environment in college football

 3 days ago

As if Penn State fans needed to be told this one more time, Penn State is viewed as the home of college football’s most challenging road atmosphere for opponents. The latest survey to come to this realization was organized in a collaborative effort by Goodyear and The Player’s Tribune.

The survey was conducted with responses from 68 former FBS college football players spanning the country, and Penn State easily took the top spot on the list for toughest road game atmosphere. Penn State claimed the top spot over LSU and a handful of other programs.

Seriously, was this any real contest here? This video should end the argument here and now.

Penn State’s whiteout was also ranked as one of the toughest road game traditions to face by the same former players. The whiteout was ranked fifth on the list. Iowa ‘s pink locker rooms took the top spot and was followed by Wisconsin ‘s “Jump Around” before the start of the fourth quarter and Virginia Tech’s “Enter Sandman” team entrance.

Fans are being a given to share their opinions on this conversation through The Goodyear Road Tested Sweepstakes .

Here are the toughest road game environments as determined by this survey.

Penn State

LSU

Oregon

Ohio State

Michigan

Texas

