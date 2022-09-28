ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of helping to commit arson was expected to change her plea on Monday, but that hearing was reset. Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas are both facing eight felony charges in Elkhart County for a string of barn fires that happened from April to October of 2021. They’re also accused of trying to get Thomas’ 11-year-old child to start one of the fires.

