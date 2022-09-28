Read full article on original website
Related
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor leaders encouraging lead testing in homes
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A new push for lead testing in Benton Harbor. Right now, more than 90 percent of lead service lines have been replaced, but city and state leaders are also encouraging people to get their homes tested for lead. They say homes built before 1978...
WNDU
Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
fox32chicago.com
Gary officials: 4 recent murders do not appear to be random
GARY, Ind. - The City of Gary is assuring the public about safety on Tuesday. This past week, the city had three fatal shootings in less than two hours, two of which involved teenagers. During a Tuesday morning press conference, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said police are looking into what...
woodworkingnetwork.com
Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana
WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
22 WSBT
Operation Education: Local schools get serious about required immunizations
This school year, schools are cracking down on immunization requirements. Indiana law allows schools to exclude students who aren't up to date on their immunizations. The required and recommended school immunizations are set by the Indiana Department of Health. Students in Kindergarten, 6th grade, and 12th grade are required to...
abc57.com
South Bend to resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December after pausing shutoffs and late fees in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs are currently available through South Bend Municipal Utilities. Programs to help pay off past dues are...
WNDU
Change of plea hearing pushed back for woman charged in string of Elkhart County barn fires
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of helping to commit arson was expected to change her plea on Monday, but that hearing was reset. Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas are both facing eight felony charges in Elkhart County for a string of barn fires that happened from April to October of 2021. They’re also accused of trying to get Thomas’ 11-year-old child to start one of the fires.
Gary mayor tries to reassure residents after 4 murders
The Mayor of Gary said four murders that occurred on Sunday and Monday were not random acts. “This is not Gary, and it certainly is not who we are,” Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
95.3 MNC
City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs
The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December 2022. Water shutoffs and late fees have been paused since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs, such as extensions and payment plans, are available through South Bend Municipal Utilities in addition to...
22 WSBT
SUV strikes rear of Elkhart school bus on State Road 19, no injuries
A bus carrying around 50 students was allegedly rear-ended on State Road 19 just south of the Indiana state line in Elkhart. The bus was stopped getting ready to offload students, when an SUV struck the rear of the bus. The school bus had its lights flashing , Stop sign...
WNDU
Man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in South Bend last Thursday. According to police, Ian Steven McDonald Austin, 20, of South Bend, was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple rounds from a gun through the front windshield of a car that belonged to an Indiana State Police officer.
hometownnewsnow.com
Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident
(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police identify body found in Lake Michigan in Southwest Michigan
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN -- A body found in Lake Michigan near the Indiana border has been identified as a 48-year-old Jolliet, Illinois man, police said. The body was found around noon Monday, Sept. 26, in the 4000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Berrien County’s Village of Michiana. The person has...
abc57.com
Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
abc57.com
Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer
Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
abc57.com
Teen connected to shots fired incident after getting off bus ordered to Department of Correction facility
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - A juvenile who was arrested following a shots fired incident near a South Bend school bus in August was ordered to an Indiana Department of Correction facility on September 27, according to a Dispositional Order by the St. Joseph Probate Court. The juvenile admitted to the...
WNDU
Delta Airlines cancels flights between South Bend and Detroit
A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. A little over $600,000 is going to schools – or school districts – in St. Joseph County.
Fox 59
Supreme Court passes on appeal case for Indiana man accused in 2-year-old’s shooting death
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The appeal of a man sentenced in the 2014 shooting death of a 2-year-old northern Indiana boy will not be heard by the US Supreme Court. On the first day of its new term Monday, the Court announced it has declined to hear the appeal of Tyre Bradbury, who is currently serving a 60-year sentence for his involvement in the gang-related shooting death of a child.
abc57.com
Elkhart Police investigating shooting
ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The man said he had been shot at an unknown location by an unknown person, reports said.
4 arrested after counterfeit bill used at West Lafayette grocery store
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Police in West Lafayette arrested four people after they were alerted of a woman trying to use a counterfeit bill at a local grocery store. According to the West Lafayette Police Department (WLPD), a woman tried to make a purchase with the fake money at an Aldi store on Sagamore Parkway […]
Comments / 0