Laporte County, IN

22 WSBT

Benton Harbor leaders encouraging lead testing in homes

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A new push for lead testing in Benton Harbor. Right now, more than 90 percent of lead service lines have been replaced, but city and state leaders are also encouraging people to get their homes tested for lead. They say homes built before 1978...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WNDU

Mother, son die in LaPorte County crash

LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A mother and her teenage son were killed in a crash Tuesday morning in LaPorte County. Deputies with the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office were called just before 7:50 a.m. to the 6300 block of W. U.S. 30. Deputies say a white 2019 Mack semi...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Gary officials: 4 recent murders do not appear to be random

GARY, Ind. - The City of Gary is assuring the public about safety on Tuesday. This past week, the city had three fatal shootings in less than two hours, two of which involved teenagers. During a Tuesday morning press conference, Gary Mayor Jerome Prince said police are looking into what...
GARY, IN
woodworkingnetwork.com

Masonite permanently layoffs workers in Indiana

WALKERTON, Ind. -- Florida-based Masonite International Corp. is reducing its staff in St. Joseph County, Indiana. The company, which manufactures doors for residential and commercial applications, said in a notice to the state it will lay off more than 30% of the workforce at its facility in the town of Walkerton.
WALKERTON, IN
22 WSBT

Operation Education: Local schools get serious about required immunizations

This school year, schools are cracking down on immunization requirements. Indiana law allows schools to exclude students who aren't up to date on their immunizations. The required and recommended school immunizations are set by the Indiana Department of Health. Students in Kindergarten, 6th grade, and 12th grade are required to...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

South Bend to resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts in December after pausing shutoffs and late fees in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs are currently available through South Bend Municipal Utilities. Programs to help pay off past dues are...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Change of plea hearing pushed back for woman charged in string of Elkhart County barn fires

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman accused of helping to commit arson was expected to change her plea on Monday, but that hearing was reset. Joseph Hershberger and Sherry Thomas are both facing eight felony charges in Elkhart County for a string of barn fires that happened from April to October of 2021. They’re also accused of trying to get Thomas’ 11-year-old child to start one of the fires.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

City of South Bend to resume water shutoffs

The City of South Bend will resume water shutoffs for delinquent accounts starting in December 2022. Water shutoffs and late fees have been paused since March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Payment programs, such as extensions and payment plans, are available through South Bend Municipal Utilities in addition to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Man arrested in connection to officer-involved shooting in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man has been arrested in connection to an officer-involved shooting in South Bend last Thursday. According to police, Ian Steven McDonald Austin, 20, of South Bend, was arrested for attempted murder after allegedly firing multiple rounds from a gun through the front windshield of a car that belonged to an Indiana State Police officer.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Student and Mother Perish in Freak Accident

(La Porte County, IN) - A 14-year-old boy killed this morning in a freak traffic accident on U.S. 30 was a South Central School Corporation student. Joseph Oehmen and his mother, Angela Oehman, were both pronounced dead at the scene, according to La Porte County Police. A third passenger in their vehicle was transported to an area hospital with an upper-body injury.
FULTON, IN
abc57.com

Goshen Police looking for man in reference to theft of purse

GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man in reference to the theft of a purse. If you have any information on the man in these photos, please call police at 574-533-8661. You can also email police at police@goshencity.com or send...
GOSHEN, IN
abc57.com

Indiana State Police arrest suspect in shootout with officer

Indiana State Police have arrested a suspect in the September 29 shootout involving a state excise officer. According to ISP, Indiana State Police E.R.T. served a warrant at the Hickory Road Apartments around 7:12pm, arresting 20-year-old Ian Steven McDonald Austin, of South Bend, for Attempted Murder. Authorities say nobody was hurt during the arrest.
SOUTH BEND, IN
Fox 59

Supreme Court passes on appeal case for Indiana man accused in 2-year-old’s shooting death

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The appeal of a man sentenced in the 2014 shooting death of a 2-year-old northern Indiana boy will not be heard by the US Supreme Court. On the first day of its new term Monday, the Court announced it has declined to hear the appeal of Tyre Bradbury, who is currently serving a 60-year sentence for his involvement in the gang-related shooting death of a child.
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police investigating shooting

ELKHART, Ind. -- Elkhart Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., a man was dropped off at the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper leg. The man said he had been shot at an unknown location by an unknown person, reports said.
ELKHART, IN

