Florida State

Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
click orlando

Parts of Rosemont community still flooded after Ian’s departure

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – We continue to see widespread flooding and power outages throughout Central Florida as a result of Hurricane Ian. In Orlando’s Rosemont community, we saw cars driving through flooded streets as the water level at nearby Lake Orlando is much higher. Ward Perez lives at...
ORLANDO, FL
102.5 The Bone

Ian downgraded to tropical storm (live updates)

Tropical Storm Ian continued to batter Florida and was expected to emerge into the Atlantic Ocean on Thursday, one day after it made landfall as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near Cayo Costa, Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. Here are the latest updates:. 2.5 million customers without power...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

News 6 Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells tours damage left by Ian

ORLANDO, Fla. – Chief Meteorologist Tom Sorrells flew over parts of Central Florida to survey the damage and flooding caused by Ian. Sorrells spent hours on air Wednesday and Thursday tracking the progress of Ian as the monster storm tore across the state, but seeing its path of destruction was a different experience for the veteran broadcaster.
FLORIDA STATE
disneydining.com

Disney Issues Statement in Hurricane’s Aftermath

When the sun rose this morning in Orlando, it was a very different world than when it had set the night before. Hurricane Ian battered the area relentlessly over Wednesday and Thursday. Millions were without power, at least 12 people Western and Central Florida had died and many more faced uncertainties about their homes.
ORLANDO, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

MAP: Here’s the updated forecast track of Tropical Storm Ian

Tropical Storm Ian moved off the east coast of Florida near Titusville Thursday morning after leaving a trail of destruction across central portions of the state and both coasts. As of 11 a.m. Thursday, Ian was forecast to regain hurricane strength and turn north then northeast for another landfall near Charlestown, South Carolina. Tropical storm warnings remain in effect for Florida’s east ...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Duke Energy trucks leave The Villages to restore power across the state

THE VILLAGES, Fla. (WCJB) - Duke Energy’s fleet left a staging ground in The Villages on Friday morning to help restore power in Central Florida. Officials say hundreds of trucks were stationed at The Villages since Tuesday. Linemen were bussed from hotels across North Central Florida back to the site at 5 a.m. They were stationed in The Villages because of its proximity to Interstate 75, the Florida Turnpike, and U.S. Highway 301.
THE VILLAGES, FL
click orlando

Here’s when your trash, storm debris will be picked up in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Many streets in Central Florida are damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Trash pick-ups are being rescheduled and storm debris is being picked up. [TRENDING: Pregnant woman braves Brevard roads during Hurricane Ian to give birth at hospital | 21 dead after Hurricane Ian ravages Florida, officials say | Become a News 6 Insider ]
ORLANDO, FL
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres, FL
Comments / 0

