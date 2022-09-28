Read full article on original website
Power outage numbers and maps
CURRENT REPORTED OUTAGES (numbers provided by PowerOutages.us) | AS OF: 3:20 PM. Florida Gov. DeSantis said there are 42,000 utility workers in Florida.
Hurricane Ian made landfall as Category 4 150 mph winds
Bands of wind and rain continue to batter the west coast of Florida even as Hurricane Ian moves inland, knocking down power lines, cell phone towers and cutting electricity to more than a million residents.. The storm made landfall near Cayo Costa, about 20 miles south of Fort Myers, at 3:05 p.m. Wednesday.
Are you having trouble contacting people in SW Florida after Ian?
Internet connectivity drastically went down Wednesday afternoon in southwest Florida as Hurricane Ian closed in on the area, according to an organization that tracks network disruptions across the world. It collapsed across several cities — with some showing 0% connectivity in the evening, Isik Mater, director of research at NetBlocks...
Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues
This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell. Today, Governor DeSantis is traveling to Fort Myers and St. Augustine to survey the damage. Full remarks are available here.
Extreme Wind WarningBeginning: 2022-09-28T19:03:00Ending: 2022-09-28T22:00:00New Alert
SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA…. AT 303 PM EDT, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED. EXTREME WINDS, ASSOCIATED WITH THE EYEWALL OF HURRICANE IAN, WERE. MOVING ONSHORE NEAR NORTH PORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…. TAKE COVER NOW!...
Remembering Those with Disabilities Before, During and After the Hurricane
In an appeal to the public as Hurricane Ian barreled toward Florida, an advocate for persons with disabilities urged everyone to consider checking in with neighbors, friends or family members who may benefit from a helping hand. Mandy Bianchi, executive director of the group Ability1st, wrote a column in the...
Tampa Bay region 5-10 Foot Storm Surge FL Will Feel Effect Tuesday
As Hurricane Ian approaches Cuba before entering the Gulf of Mexico and making its way to the Sunshine State, some Floridians could start feeling the effects of the storm as early as Tuesday night. State and local officials are worried about up to a foot of rain falling in some...
Essential information for SWFL residents
As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Florida gas tax holiday to go into effect Saturday
Saturday marks the beginning of Florida’s month-long gas tax holiday, which Gov. Ron DeSantis sought from the Legislature to save consumers some cash at a time of high prices — and a month before voters decide whether to re-elect him to office. State lawmakers and Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Tornado WatchBeginning: 2022-09-27T21:14:00Ending: 2022-09-29T09:00:00New Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 1009 IN. EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT THURSDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS. THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARCADIA, AVON PARK, BONITA SPRINGS,. CAPE CORAL, FORT MYERS, LEHIGH ACRES, NORTH FORT MYERS,. PLACID LAKES, PORT CHARLOTTE, PUNTA GORDA, AND SEBRING.
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. Approves Major Disaster Declaration for Florida
FEMA announced that federal disaster assistance has been made available to the state of Florida to supplement state, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning Sept. 23 and continuing. The President’s action makes federal funding available to affected individuals in Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee,...
Note from Candidate Eric Engelhart
As your candidate for Florida House District 77 encourages you to donate to the following not-for-profits:. I will not be taking any more campaign donations, Period. Let the people decide on a person that works with the people and government or someone that takes thousands of dollars in special interest money that does not even live in the district like my opponent.
Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help
President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information
Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information. In an effort to provide critical information to first responders during and after the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has compiled the following survey to gather information on the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place.
Gov DeSantis in Ft Myers
Sheriff Carmine Marceno is briefing with Governor Ron DeSantis at the National Guard donation site at Fleamasters Fleamarket. Sheriff Marceno handed out boxes of food to residents.
IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY
Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Comcast opens free Xfinity WiFi hotspots
As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Comcast announced it’s opening up a network of free Xfinity WiFi hotspots. Comcast’s network of almost 90,000 public hotspots will be available throughout Central, North and Southwest Florida, and the Panhandle. HOW TO GET CONNECTED:. Visit Xfinity.com/wifi for a map of public Xfinity...
Gov. DeSantis declares a state of emergency for 24 Florida counties ahead of the storm
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 24 counties ahead of Tropical Depression 9 on Friday. According to a release from the Governor’s office, DeSantis has also requested a federal emergency declaration be declared ahead of landfall to free up resources as local governments prepare for the storm.
Hurricane Fiona: What’s The FL Forecast After Puerto Rico Pummeled?
While Florida managed to dodge another hurricane this season, residents of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic aren’t so lucky. The Category 1 storm has 85 mph winds Monday, but is expected to be a major hurricane by Wednesday with winds over 111 mph, forecasters said. The latest update...
Political theater at its worse
Despite his big show and talk, the migrants awaiting asylum hearings that Disaster DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard were from San Antonio, Texas, not Florida. Your tax dollars are squandered for a re-election gimmick while teachers remain woefully underpaid ranking 46 of all states in this vacation paradise where they pay year-round tourist prices.
