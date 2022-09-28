ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Florida Response to Hurricane Ian Continues

This morning, Governor Ron DeSantis issued updates on Hurricane Ian at the State Emergency Operations Center with Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie and Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell. Today, Governor DeSantis is traveling to Fort Myers and St. Augustine to survey the damage. Full remarks are available here.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Extreme Wind WarningBeginning: 2022-09-28T19:03:00Ending: 2022-09-28T22:00:00New Alert

SOUTHEASTERN MANATEE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL FLORIDA…. AT 303 PM EDT, NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED. EXTREME WINDS, ASSOCIATED WITH THE EYEWALL OF HURRICANE IAN, WERE. MOVING ONSHORE NEAR NORTH PORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 5 MPH. THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS AND LIFE-THREATENING SITUATION!. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…. TAKE COVER NOW!...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Essential information for SWFL residents

As Southwest Florida begins to recover from Hurricane Ian. We are working to collect essential information for Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry, and Glades County. FOR ANYONE LOOKING TO VOLUNTEER IN THE RECOVERY EFFORTS – VOLUNTEERFLORIDA.ORG. COMCAST HAS OPENED FREE WIFI HOTSPOTS. ALL SOUTHWEST FLORIDA:. QUESTIONS REGARDING DEBRIS? –...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Note from Candidate Eric Engelhart

As your candidate for Florida House District 77 encourages you to donate to the following not-for-profits:. I will not be taking any more campaign donations, Period. Let the people decide on a person that works with the people and government or someone that takes thousands of dollars in special interest money that does not even live in the district like my opponent.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Did Hurricane Ian damage your home or vehicle? Hurricane Ian victims may apply to FEMA for financial help

President Biden declared much of Florida a major disaster area on Thursday following Hurricane Ian’s destructive rampage through the state. The declaration means people in those counties affected by the monster storm can apply online for financial assistance through DisasterAssistance.gov, by telephone or in person at federal processing centers that will soon be set up in Florida.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information

Hurricane Ian – Shelter In Place Household Information. In an effort to provide critical information to first responders during and after the anticipated landfall of Hurricane Ian, the Florida Division of Emergency Management has compiled the following survey to gather information on the demographics of individuals that have made the decision to shelter in place.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

IAN IS COMING AND SO IS ETERNITY

Matthew 24: 38-39 “For as in the days that were before the flood they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noe entered into the ark, And knew not until the flood came, and took them all away; so shall also the coming of the Son of man be.”
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Comcast opens free Xfinity WiFi hotspots

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida, Comcast announced it’s opening up a network of free Xfinity WiFi hotspots. Comcast’s network of almost 90,000 public hotspots will be available throughout Central, North and Southwest Florida, and the Panhandle. HOW TO GET CONNECTED:. Visit Xfinity.com/wifi for a map of public Xfinity...
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Political theater at its worse

Despite his big show and talk, the migrants awaiting asylum hearings that Disaster DeSantis flew to Martha’s Vineyard were from San Antonio, Texas, not Florida. Your tax dollars are squandered for a re-election gimmick while teachers remain woefully underpaid ranking 46 of all states in this vacation paradise where they pay year-round tourist prices.
Lehigh Acres Gazette

Lehigh Acres Gazette

Local news in Lehigh Acres Florida

