Michigan State

Kalamazoo Country

Here Are 20 Signs That Winter Will Suck In Michigan

Michigan is an awesome state to live in all year long. The summers in Michigan are beautiful with all of the inland lakes and the Great Lakes. There are so many different things to do on the water and inland too. Getting out to some of the beautiful inland areas of Michigan are fun for hiking and plenty of other activities.
Kalamazoo Country

17 Michigan 'One Bite Pizza Reviews' from Dave Portnoy

Check out 17 different pizza places in Michigan that Dave Portnoy has reviewed. Now that fall is officially here in Michigan, it also means that pizza and chili season has begun. When the weather changes, Michiganders seek comfort in many different food items and we all know that the state has a huge selection of options when it comes to pizza.
Kalamazoo Country

Single In Michigan? Best Singles Cities In The Mitten State

Are you single and ready to mingle in Michigan? If you answered yes, there are ten Michigan cities you need to move to or at least visit. How are the best singles cities in Michigan determined? According to Home Snacks, the list was confirmed by looking at American Community Survey Census data for every city in the Great Lakes State.
Kalamazoo Country

What Is The Shallowest Lake In Michigan?

Deep is overrated. Give me a lake that I can sit down and talk about the Kardashians with, a lake that is shallow and superficial!. Lake Erie acts more like a river than a lake, transporting water from deeper brother lakes Huron and Ontario. Lake Erie averages around 62 feet deep, and is only thirty feet deep along much of it western basin, which cozies it up to the Michigan shorelines south of Detroit.
Kalamazoo Country

50 Years Ago, A Pinball Ban Was Finally Lifted in Michigan

From their emergence in the early 1930s, pinball machines were associated with gambling, so they were banned from many Michigan communities, including Detroit. When the first pinball games emerged in the 1930s, they were more random than they became later when you could control the action more with flippers. When the ball was dropped on the early incarnation of the pinball machine, the action relied more on gravity and was totally random. That meant it was perfect for illegal gambling, as you could place odds as to where the ball was going to go.
Kalamazoo Country

Did You Know That Hugh Jackman Spent a Summer in Michigan?

Hugh Jackman is known for playing a Wolverine, but not the maze and blue version. The X-Men movie franchise is set to eventually come back in a new form courtesy of Marvel Studios. We don't know when the team will join the MCU, but we do know that Hugh is coming back. Earlier this week, Ryan Reynolds broke the internet with this Deadpool 3 announcement...
Kalamazoo Country

5 Michigan Guys You'll See Every Fall

We covered the 5 women you'll encounter every time fall begins in Michigan. See that here. Fall hits different (and not necessarily in a good way) for guys. See which of these men best describe your guy friends. #1 Rifle Rick. There's at least one in every family. The guy...
Kalamazoo Country

Do Other States Have The Michigan Left?

The "Michigan Left" was invented in the 1960s according to MDOT. 8 Mile Road and Livernois Avenue around Detroit was bottle-necking horribly. They decided to alleviate the issue with what we now know as the "Michigan Left." It worked. Now, all around Metro Detroit the Michigan Left is an expected...
Kalamazoo Country

Illinois Passes New Purge Law

In 2013 the Purge movie series was created and since then we have had four new installments to the series. For some the movie is like the life they live, as we know, some people have committed crimes with no regard for the law as if it doesn't apply to them. The movies show a time in the American future where one day a year, all crime is legal, allowing for everyone to purge their bad and reducing crime levels.
Kalamazoo Country

Kalamazoo, MI
Kalamazoo Country delivers the latest country music and local news for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kalamazoocountry.com

