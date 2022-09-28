Lesso Mall Development (Long Island), Inc., dba Samanea New York, the new retail, entertainment and dining destination located at 1500 Old Country Road in Westbury, New York, signed a lease with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh has sold over 4 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. With offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville, Paquin Entertainment Group is one of North America’s leading arts and entertainment companies. Beyond Van Gogh will open to the public on November 18, 2022 and run through January 8, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 29, 2022 at www.vangoghlongisland.com.

