CBRE Arranges $113 Million Sale of 260-Unit Windsor at The Gramercy
Today, representatives of CBRE, led by Jeff Dunne, Eric Apfel, Jeremy Neuer, Stuart MacKenzie, and Zach McHale, announced the $113 million sale of Windsor at The Gramercy, a 260-unit multifamily community in White Plains, NY. CBRE represented the seller, GID, an institutional investment manager with over $28.5 billion in assets...
Northmarq finalizes $50 million refinance of Lewis Steel Building in Brooklyn, New York
Robert Ranieri, senior vice president/managing director of Northmarq’s White Plains debt/equity office, arranged refinancing of $50 million for Lewis Steel Building. The transaction was structured with a 5-year term with 2-years of interest only followed by a 30-year amortization schedule. Northmarq secured financing for the borrower through its relationship with a regional bank.
Lingua Franca Signs 3,437-SF Lease at 307 West 36th Street
GFP Real Estate, LLC is pleased to announce that New York City-based Lingua Franca NYC Inc., creator of sustainably sourced, fair-trade luxury hand-embroidered cashmere sweaters, clothing and accessories, has signed a short-term lease for 3,437 square feet on the fifth floor of 307 W. 36th Street in Manhattan’s Garment District.
Samanea Signs Deal with Beyond Van Gogh
Lesso Mall Development (Long Island), Inc., dba Samanea New York, the new retail, entertainment and dining destination located at 1500 Old Country Road in Westbury, New York, signed a lease with Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience. Produced by Paquin Entertainment Group, Beyond Van Gogh has sold over 4 million tickets globally making it one of the most popular current traveling exhibitions. With offices operating in Winnipeg, Toronto, Vancouver and Nashville, Paquin Entertainment Group is one of North America’s leading arts and entertainment companies. Beyond Van Gogh will open to the public on November 18, 2022 and run through January 8, 2023. Tickets go on sale this Thursday, September 29, 2022 at www.vangoghlongisland.com.
Boutique Condo 61 N. Henry St. in Greenpoint Launches Sales
Brooklyn-based residential brokerage firm and new development specialists The InHouse Group is pleased to share that sales for 61 N. Henry St., Greenpoint, Brooklyn’s newest ground-up boutique condominium, have officially commenced. Located between Meeker Ave. and Engert Ave. in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, 61 N. Henry St. boasts six full-floor and...
