Register Citizen
Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice
BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
DoingItLocal
GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF
#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
Bristol Press
MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...
The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
Register Citizen
Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately
CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
Gov. candidates weigh in on Randy Cox case
CONN. (WTNH) — The recent $100M dollar lawsuit filed by the Cox family against the city of New Haven and five of its police officers was brought up on the campaign trail Thursday. Richard “Randy” Cox suffered a spinal injury after not being seatbelted into a police transport van. $100M lawsuit filed over injuries suffered […]
NewsTimes
CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters
BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
Connecticut police departments take part in Jarah-Mathews-Dixon Memorial Tournament
The basketball tournament featured the Bridgeport Police Department, Hartford Police Department, Stamford Police Department and other municipal partners.
ctexaminer.com
Claims of Racism by Stamford Mayor Roil Debate Over Housing, Community Center in Glenbrook
STAMFORD – An Instagram video is fueling a months-long fight over Mayor Caroline Simmons’ plan to sell a city-owned community center to an affordable housing developer. The video shows Simmons speaking last week at a StriveTogether Cradle to Career convention in Chicago to discuss racial equity. For the...
'It's already been too long.' Family of Bridgeport homicide victim calls for justice on 2-year anniversary of death
The family of man killed in Bridgeport is asking for justice as they mark the two-year anniversary of his death.
Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest
MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
New Haven Independent
Vacant Land On Pulaski Highway In The Running For New Ansonia Middle School, Officials Hope
ANSONIA — The city is eyeing land on Pulaski Highway as a site for a potential new middle school. The land totals about 27 acres. The city lists its address as 64 Pulaski Highway and 78 Pulaski Highway. The land at the town addresses was purchased in July by Ansonia Orchard LLC/Fortitude Capital for $1.15 million.
NBC Connecticut
Shooting Under Investigation in Hartford
Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Saturday. Officers were called to Winter Street around 3:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he...
recordpatriot.com
Terminated VA system whistleblower alleges retaliation
WEST HAVEN — A union president terminated from her job as a registered nurse in the VA Connecticut health care system has filed a grievance alleging that it was an act of retaliation from management. Sandra Salmon, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2138, has brought...
Eyewitness News
Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying man who robbed 11-year-old
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed an 11-year-old on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the child being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street. Initially, Bridgeport Police received a call from a...
Register Citizen
Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week
FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
Police Ask Public's Help After New 2-Alarm Fire Is 3rd Blaze In Hours In Stamford
Police in Fairfield County are asking the public for help identifying a man they believe may be involved in two fires. Sgt. Sean Scanlan, of the Stamford Police, said the department is working to identify the man who was caught on surveillance near two fires on Thursday, Sept. 29. A...
Eyewitness News
Person shot in Hartford overnight
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
Stolen ATM found on side of highway in Connecticut
An ATM was found on the side of Route 8 in Bridgeport.
West Haven Driver Arrested For 2017 Fatal Hit-And-Run
Five years after Shaneka Woods was struck and killed by a car while crossing Ella T. Grasso Boulevard, city police have arrested the driver allegedly responsible for the fatal hit-and-run. Top city cops announced that recent arrest Friday midday during a press conference held on the third floor of police...
Register Citizen
Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting
STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
