ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Bridgeport Council seeks to give rental tenants a voice

BRIDGEPORT — Employees at Building Neighborhoods Together know a thing or two about the cost of rent in Bridgeport given the local nonprofit's mission to construct more affordable housing. According to Doris Latorre, BNT's chief executive officer, an individual should only be paying a maximum of 35 percent of...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

GREATER BRIDGEPORT NAACP SHARED A STATEMENT ON THE THREE FINALIST FOR CHIEF

#Bridgeport CT– Reverend D Stanley Lord, president of the Greater Bridgeport National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (GBNAACP), shared the following statement on the recent Finalist for Chief of Bridgeport Police Department. The City of Bridgeport recently conducted a nationwide search for a Police Chief, resulting in several candidates emerging from its internal ranks. The Greater Bridgeport NAACP (GBNAACP) insists on working closely with our partners in the city, including the Mayor, to ensure that our next police chief shares the primary goals for the protection of the civil rights of individuals, a balanced temperament, community-minded actions, and a commitment to delivering the vital safety services we need and deserve. It is mission critical that we put our lives and trust in a police chief that can successfully utilize all resources possible to provide all available resources and services needed by families, taxpayers, businesses, and visitors in their experiences here in Bridgeport.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Bristol Press

MAYOR'S CORNER: Cannabis is here ...

The State of Connecticut Legislature passed a law allowing adult use recreational marijuana (cannabis) and is in the process of issuing licenses for retail sales and a host of accessory cannabis businesses. Each municipality within the State of Connecticut now has the authority to establish guidelines for cannabis establishments. The Bristol City Council was tasked with assigning parameters or “guardrails” within the City Ordinances to accommodate the reality that cannabis is here.
BRISTOL, CT
Register Citizen

Cromwell fire chief resigns effective immediately

CROMWELL — Cromwell Fire Chief Jason Balletto abruptly resigned from his position Thursday night over what he says has been a pattern of blatant disrespect by the fire district's Board of Commissioners. Balletto, who had originally planned to resign next month, said in an email that he will step...
CROMWELL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH

Gov. candidates weigh in on Randy Cox case

CONN. (WTNH) — The recent $100M dollar lawsuit filed by the Cox family against the city of New Haven and five of its police officers was brought up on the campaign trail Thursday. Richard “Randy” Cox suffered a spinal injury after not being seatbelted into a police transport van. $100M lawsuit filed over injuries suffered […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
NewsTimes

CT town clerks ‘inundated’ with absentee ballot application requests — but not from voters

BETHEL — Higher than usual numbers of absentee ballot application requests from campaigns have prompted concern about potential voter confusion this election. “Town clerks are being inundated with requests from many campaigns for applications for absentee ballots,” said Bethel’s town clerk, Lisa Bergh, who is also the Fairfield County vice president for the Town Clerk’s Association.
BETHEL, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Ganim
FOX 61

Connecticut State Police dispatcher placed on leave after arrest

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — A Connecticut State Dispatcher has been placed on paid administrative leave following an investigation by the Manchester police department. Lakeisha Murphy, age 32, was arrested on September 27 by Manchester police and charged with possession of a controlled substance. In the same vehicle with Murphy was Ryan Thompson, age 29, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and sale of narcotics.
MANCHESTER, CT
NBC Connecticut

Shooting Under Investigation in Hartford

Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Saturday. Officers were called to Winter Street around 3:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he...
HARTFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Mayor#Central High School#Harding High School#The City Council Chamber
recordpatriot.com

Terminated VA system whistleblower alleges retaliation

WEST HAVEN — A union president terminated from her job as a registered nurse in the VA Connecticut health care system has filed a grievance alleging that it was an act of retaliation from management. Sandra Salmon, president of the American Federation of Government Employees Local 2138, has brought...
WEST HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Bridgeport Police ask for help identifying man who robbed 11-year-old

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - Bridgeport Police are asking for help identifying a man who robbed an 11-year-old on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the robbery occurred within 2 minutes of the child being dropped off by the school bus along East Main Street. Initially, Bridgeport Police received a call from a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Three Fairfield RTM members resign in same week

FAIRFIELD — Three members of the Representative Town Meeting resigned this week. Will Diaz, Christine Messina and Frank Petise are resigning from the town's legislative body by the start of next week, according to resignation letters sent to the town clerk. Diaz, a Democrat from District 5, said he...
FAIRFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Eyewitness News

Person shot in Hartford overnight

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Hartford Police officials say a person was shot early Friday morning. Dispatchers received the report at approximately 3:45 A.M. and arrived to locate a single gunshot victim. The male victim was approximately 30-years-old and suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Stamford police recover gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting

STAMFORD — City police recovered a gun suspected of being used in a recent shooting during an arrest Wednesday evening, according to police. Assistant Police Chief Richard Conklin said officers in the Stamford Police Department’s Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) unit received information that Wagner Mendez, 19, was in possession of a loaded handgun Wednesday morning.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy