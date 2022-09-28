Read full article on original website
3 Unique Restaurants in Maryland That Are Considered a Must-VisitJoe MertensMaryland State
Teen Jane Doe Identified as Patricia Agnes Gildawie, Missing for 47 yearsA.W. NavesFairfax, VA
Smoke, Shock and SilenceKelley A MurphyWashington, DC
Art born out of lockdown: Sixx Cool Artists share inspiration behind their artHeather JauquetGaithersburg, MD
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Fairfax Times
Affordable housing units available through WDU Homebuyers program
Fairfax County’s Workforce Dwelling Unit (WDU) Homebuyer Program provides a means for qualified homebuyers earning up to 120 percent of the area median income (AMI) to purchase a home at below-market prices near employment centers and transportation options. WDU townhomes and condominiums are located within market-rate developments throughout the...
D.C. Closes Sale Of McMillan Site, Ending Years-Long Saga
D.C. has written the final chapter in the epic that is The Development Of The McMillan Sand Filtration Site. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced the final sale of the 25-acre plot on Thursday evening, ending one of the city’s longest (and most litigious) development sagas. Vision McMillan Partners, a group comprised of three local construction companies — EYA, Trammell Crow, and Jair Lynch — bought the land at North Capitol Street and Michigan Avenue NW for $17.3 million, finally setting in motion a project that will create more than 600 new homes, restaurants, and full-service grocery store. In addition to the privately developed project, the city is building an eight-acre park, community center, and pool on the property.
Washington City Paper
Dysfunction and Internal Turmoil Reign As DCHA Increases Rent Ceiling
Toward the end of the D.C. Housing Authority board’s meeting before the meeting (known as the “Brown Bag” session) on Sept. 14, Vice Chair Kenneth Council could sense that several of his fellow commissioners were uncomfortable moving forward with a request from Executive Director Brenda Donald, so he suggested they table the discussion until next month.
Bay Net
Harris Appointed As Director Of Public Works For Charles County
LA PLATA, Md. – Charles County Administrator Mark Belton announces the appointment of Martin Harris as the director of the Department of Public Works. Harris will begin his employment with Charles County Government on Monday, Oct. 3. Harris is a strategic government leader with more than 25 years of...
rew-online.com
Capital One Provides $94 Million in Debt, Equity and Forward Agency Financing for Washington, DC, Affordable Housing Community
Capital One announced that it has supplied a comprehensive funding package to Foulger-Pratt, a Maryland based real estate investment and development firm, for construction of Paxton, a 148-unit affordable housing community being built in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Washington, DC, NE. The deal was led by Ed Delany, senior director and senior capital officer of Community Finance for the Mid Atlantic at Capital One and Rossana Bouchaya, senior vice president of Agency Finance at Capital One.
Bowser Shuffles Existing Leadership For Two New Agencies Replacing DCRA
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Friday announced her picks to head the new city agencies that will replace the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs, which was broken up by the D.C. Council over years-long concerns that it was too big and failed to do its many jobs well. But...
sancerresatsunset.com
Anderson House in Washington, D.C.
A Revolutionary War cannon sits atop the marble floor of the Gilded Age mansion. Anderson House in Washington, D.C., is not your typical museum. It resembles an intriguing meld of Newport cottage and 18th-century attic. History of Anderson House. The 95-room, beaux-arts mansion was the winter home of Larz Anderson,...
fox5dc.com
Paid family leave policy expands for some DC workers
WASHINGTON - Starting Saturday, Oct. 1, several workers in D.C. will be eligible for more paid family leave. Those private sector employees in the District will see an increase from eight weeks to 12 weeks per year. In July, the D.C. Council passed the Universal Paid Leave Emergency Amendment Act...
cohaitungchi.com
9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples
This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Things for couples to do in dc | 9 Romantic Things to Do in DC for Couples. From the outside, Washington DC can seem like a concrete jungle full of busy government workers and middle school grade field trip groups. However, there are many ways to escape the bustle of the city’s busy sidewalks to have a truly romantic experience here. As a DC local, it’s one of my favorite challenges to find romantic places within my own city for when my long-distance boyfriend comes to visit. After lots of trial and error, I’ve compiled a list of 9 of my favorite romantic things to do in DC!
Washingtonian.com
Sophisticated and Graciously-Proportioned New Residence
This 2022 Thomson & Cooke-designed and Zantzinger-built home in Wesley Heights is the ultimate in sophisticated city living. 6 Bedrooms, 7/2 baths, and sited on a flat 1/2-acre lot overlooking Battery Kemble Park. Built for large scale entertaining, as well as comfortable daily living, this home is rich with amenities – from abundant natural stone, Waterworks fixtures and top of the line appliances, to the heated saltwater pool, wine room, and elevator servicing all 3 levels.
D.C. Has A Lead Pipe Problem. A New Report Recommends Lawmakers Mandate Their Removal
D.C. officials have been struggling to get lead out of the city’s drinking water since at least 2004, when one of the nation’s worst-ever crises of lead-contaminated water was uncovered here. Now, the city may not be able to meet its goal to replace all lead water service lines by 2030, without major changes to the pipe replacement program, according to a new report commissioned by the D.C. Council.
Overheard In D.C.: Kennedy Center For Scientology
Welcome back to Overheard in D.C., DCist’s weekly column of funny, strange, and poignant things that our readers and staff overhear and send in. We’ve been doing it since 2006. Check out the archives here. We can’t have Overheard in D.C. without your submissions! Email your Overheards to...
thezebra.org
Last Chance to Ride the Water Taxi for Free for your Morning and Afternoon Commute
ALEXANDRIA, VA–On Friday, Sep. 30, Metrorail delayed the Potomac Yard project due to structural discovery issues. Prior to the delay, commuters were offered alternative transportation on DASH Bus, Metro shuttles, Virginia Railway Express(VRE), and the Water Taxi. This delay will shut down Metro services between Braddock Road station and Pentagon City station, offering shuttles between the two, through Nov. 12; it will also postpone the opening of the Potomac Yard station until 2023.
washingtoninformer.com
Bladensburg Community Throws Down the Gauntlet as Rents Soar
In recent reports, The Informer shared concerns about rent increases in Laurel. But similar practices leading to rent hikes have allegedly been conducted by the same housing group, Schweb Partners LLC, in Bladensburg. Residents of Quincy Village Apartments in Bladensburg said they’re seeing rents rise faster than wages or inflation...
Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights
Independent at-large candidate Karim Marshall said he wants to serve on the D.C. Council to both improve the lives of District residents and to change the procedures under which the legislative body currently operates. The post Karim Marshall Seeks to Lead D.C. and Move the Council to New Heights appeared first on The Washington Informer.
thedcpost.com
Where to Eat Best Shawarma in Washington DC
If you are craving some juicy shawarma in the nation’s capital, rest assured that you have some wonderful options at hand. This is our list of the best shawarma places in Washington DC. Shawarma District. Address: 818 18th St NW, Washington DC. Phone: (202) 846-7450. Website: http://www.shawarmadistrict.com/. The restaurant...
New cleanup initiative announced in Prince George’s county
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Cleaner streets and a community to be proud of — that’s the goal of a new cleanup project in Prince George’s County. A new initiative to clean up communities in Prince George’s County means more mowing, street sweeping efforts and removing litter. County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced […]
Report: Black community thrives most in these DMV counties
VIRGINIA, USA — In a new report that analyzes social conditions that can predict life expectancy, four counties in the DMV topped the list as locations where Black people are thriving the most. The Black Progress Index, through a partnership between NAACP and the Brookings Institution, identified and measures...
alxnow.com
Study: Old Town Historic District is the most dangerous area for pedestrians in Virginia
A new study shows that the most dangerous area for pedestrians is Old Town. The law firm of Shapiro, Washburn & Sharp commissioned the study, which identified 20 areas, and was conducted by California-based 1Point21 Interactive. The study, which includes an interactive map, tabulated more than 11,000 crashes between 2015...
fox5dc.com
DC area weekend events canceled as Hurricane Ian approaches
WASHINGTON - Remnants of Hurricane Ian are impacting some events here in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. For instance, if you head to the website for the Ocean’s Calling Festival in Ocean City, the first thing you’ll see is a message reading in part, "due to unsafe weather conditions … We have made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to cancel."
