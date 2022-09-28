Read full article on original website
kvrr.com
Man charged with Fargo murder
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – A 30-year-old man has been charged with murder in Cass County. Thirty-year-old Joshua Brooks was arrested Tuesday September 27 for failure to pay a fine. He was later charged with felony intentional murder and criminal conspiracy. KVRR reached out to Fargo Police Department Public Information...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Suspect arrested after chase and standoff in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A standoff with a suspect came to an end Friday afternoon in Moorhead, with the suspect surrendering and taken into custody. Authorities say it all began just before 11:00 in the morning, when 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher, from Moose Lake, Minnesota, was involved in a "disturbance". Officers responded in the area of 15 Avenue North and 11 Street North. After officers arrived, they say Butcher drove away in a car. Officers attempted to stop Butcher, but he refused to pull over. Eventually, a Clay County Sheriff's deputy successfully deployed stop sticks on 15 Avenue North. The car came to a stop in the 5000 block of Highway 75 North.
kvrr.com
Arrest after pursuit leads to a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is arrested after a pursuit with Moorhead Police leads to a brief standoff. Authorities say 38-year-old Tad Butcher, of Moose Lake, Minnesota, faces a variety of charges. Moorhead Police say they went to a disturbance near the intersection of 15 Avenue and 11...
fox9.com
Family calls for review of case for man sentenced to life in 2006 Minneapolis murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A Minnesota family is on a crusade to free their loved one from a life sentence in the Minnesota prison system. Deaunteze Bobo was convicted on aiding and abetting first-degree murder charges 15 years ago, but they insist he didn’t do it. Family, loved ones,...
valleynewslive.com
Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
fox9.com
Coon Rapids man charged in armed carjacking outside Cub Foods
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man accused of an armed carjacking outside a Cub Foods in Blaine has been charged. Justin Michael Kittleson, 20, of Coon Rapids, is charged with first-degree aggravated robbery and second-degree assault in connection to the Sept. 24 incident at the Northtown Mall in which he's accused of shooting at a man who was trying to protect his daughter during the carjacking.
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
Deaths of Minnesota Couple Ruled Murder-Suicide
Detroit Lakes, MN (KROC-AM News)- Authorities in northwest Minnesota have ruled the deaths of a man and woman a murder-suicide. A news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office says the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined 49-year-old Stacy Stearns was killed by her husband, 45-year-old Steven Stearns, who then took his own life.
Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Federal Firearm Charge
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has pleaded guilty to a federal firearm charge. The United State Attorney's Office of Minnesota said 29-year-old Ezell Tribett of Brooklyn Center, pleaded guilty on September 21st to one count of possessing a firearm as a felon. Court documents said Tribett...
Police, FBI searching for 3 of 4 suspects in Edina bank robbery
EDINA, Minn. -- Authorities are searching for three of four suspects after they robbed an ATM technician Friday afternoon.The robbery happened at approximately 2:32 p.m. at U.S. Bank on 4100 West 50th Street in Edina.Police say the suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the scene in two different vehicles - a blue SUV and a silver SUV.Officers arrested the driver of the blue SUV shortly after the robbery. The silver SUV left the area northbound on Highway 100.The Edina Police Department and the FBI are investigating the incident.
kfgo.com
Becker County deaths ruled murder-suicide
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – The Becker County Sheriff’s has ruled the deaths of a man and woman near Detroit Lakes a murder-suicide. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that a Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office autopsy found that Steven Stearns, 45, killed his wife, Stacy Stearns, 49, and two dogs before killing himself Tuesday morning.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead
(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
mprnews.org
Attorneys allege Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in fatal crash
Attorneys for the former Minneapolis police officer involved in a fatal crash while chasing a stolen car last year are alleging that the Minnesota State Patrol wrongly destroyed evidence in the case. They’re asking for sanctions against the prosecution. Former officer Brian Cummings is charged with second-degree manslaughter and...
Victim of Aug. 22 Scheels suicide identified
Using information obtained from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD) through a public data request, EPLN has independently learned and confirmed the identity of the Aug. 22 suicide victim at Scheels. He was Jordan L. Markie, 19, of Edina. EPLN confirmed his identity through social media posts and by contacting family members. Despite several attempts over the more [...]
Bloomington PD announce what's likely the 'largest fentanyl bust in the Midwest'
Approximately 24 pounds of fentanyl pills recovered by the Bloomington Police Department in the city's largest-ever drug bust. Courtesy of Bloomington Police Department. A 36-year-old man is in custody and under federal investigation after what Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges said is likely the largest fentanyl pill bust in the Midwest.
voiceofalexandria.com
Authorities in Becker County investigating two deaths
(Detroit Lakes, MN)--Authorities in Becker County are investigating the deaths of two people in a home near Detroit Lakes. Becker County Sheriff’s deputies and police found the bodies of a man and woman and two dogs Tuesday morning in Lakeview Township. Investigators say it appears this is an isolated incident and there is no further threat to the community. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the victims and their cause and manner of death.
valleynewslive.com
West Fargo man is out $2,200 after vehicle break-in; Thief have given himself away
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -A West Fargo man is out of thousands of dollars after he says his vehicle was broken into early Monday morning and the thief may have given himself away. Logan Matzke thought he was doing everything right to prevent his vehicle from being broken into...
kfgo.com
Man shot in downtown Fargo Friday Night
FARGO (KFGO) – Fargo Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Fargo Friday night. Fargo Police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the 600 block of Main Avenue shortly after 9:30 p.m. and found a man who had been shot. The man was taken to a hospital to treat life-threatening injuries.
gowatertown.net
Death of man found at Minnesota farm ruled a homicide
GAYLORD, Minn. – The death of a man found at a farm in southern Minnesota last week has been ruled a homicide. The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office says the body of 79-year-old Dennis Weitzenkamp was found Tuesday afternoon in rural Winthrop. He was initially described as having died...
kvrr.com
Alexandria police chief believes he knows who made swatting calls
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (KVRR) – Alexandria Police Chief Scott Kent believes swatting’ calls made to schools in his city, Fergus Falls and St. Paul last week came from a phone number IP address in Ethiopia. The calls were a hoax reporting an active shooter at the schools. Minneapolis, New...
