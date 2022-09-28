Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Is Charles Oliveira the best lightweight ever with UFC 280 win over Islam Makhachev?
Charles Oliveira is likely in the conversation for the best lightweight in UFC history with his current run, but will a win over Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 280 next month cement his place officially?. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike...
Undefeated Sumiko Inaba trusting the process laid out by Scott Coker and Bellator
LOS ANGELES – Sumiko Inaba doesn’t pick her fights. She simply fights in them. At Bellator 286, that’ll be no different when Inaba (4-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) steps into the cage against Nadine Mandiau (2-5 MMA, 0-0 BMMA), a fighter she’s already faced and defeated once before.
Chatri Sityodtong explains why ONE Championship agreed to part ways with Eddie Alvarez: “We weren’t getting what we wanted”
Chatri Sityodtong has opened up on ONE Championship and Eddie Alvarez agreeing to part ways. Last week it was revealed that Alvarez and ONE Championship mutually agreed to part ways and since then, the former Bellator and UFC lightweight champ said it was no bad blood on the exit. Sityodtong confirms that but admits the promotion didn’t get what they wanted from Alvarez and vice versa.
ESPN
Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal finalizing deal to fight Jamie Pickett at UFC 282
Less than two days after earning a UFC contract, mixed martial arts prospect Bo Nickal has already booked his Octagon debut. The UFC is finalizing a middleweight bout between Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, officials told ESPN on Thursday. Nickal earned a contract with the UFC on Tuesday when he submitted Donovan Beard in just 52 seconds on Dana White's Contender Series.
TMZ.com
Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Isn't an All-Time Top 10 MMA Fighter
Many people believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest MMA fighter ever, but ... future Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley isn't one of 'em!. T-Wood was a guest on "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show on betr (Jake and Tyron are cool with each other despite earlier beef) -- when the topic turned to Tyron's best fighters.
Bellator 286 predictions: Two unanimous picks – but is Patricio Freire one of them?
Bellator has touched down in Southern California this week, and the featherweight title is on the line at the top of the card. Bellator 286 takes place Saturday at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie. (Click here to...
UFC free fight: Islam Makhachev tears through Dan Hooker in Round 1
Islam Makhachev made quick work of perennial lightweight contender Dan Hooker. In a pivotal fight of his career, Makhachev faced Hooker last October at UFC 267 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. It took Makhachev less than a minute to close the distance on Hooker, throwing an overhand right followed...
BBC
Bellator 286: AJ McKee says Spike Carlyle lightweight fight is 'reincarnation'
Venue: Long Beach Arena, Long Beach, California Date: Saturday 1 October. Coverage: Live coverage on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app from 23:55 BST, with highlights on BBC Three at 20:00 BST on Sunday 2 October. Former featherweight champion AJ McKee says making his lightweight debut against...
UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
MMA Fighting
Missed Fists: Main event ends in 20 seconds when fighters spill out of cage door
Welcome to the latest edition of Missed Fists where we shine a light on fights from across the globe that may have been overlooked in these hectic times where it seems like there’s an MMA show every other day. This week, we have a smattering of highlights not just...
Belal Muhammad says Khabib Nurmagomedov will corner him at UFC 280
Belal Muhammad will have an all-star addition to his corner at UFC 280. For his upcoming matchup against Sean Brady on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad (21-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) will have Louis Taylor, Mike Valle and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.
mmanews.com
Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status
Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
UFC Fight Night 211 breakdown: Can Yan Xiaonan stop Mackenzie Dern's grappling?
MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for UFC Fight Night 211. Top UFC strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan clash in the main event as they both look to get one step closer to a title shot. Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) holds the No. 5 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s strawweight rankings, while Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is not too far behind at the No. 9 spot.
MMA Fighting
Raoni Barcelos switches teams, goes ‘back to my roots’ for UFC Vegas 61 fight with Trevin Jones
The son of wrestling specialist and jiu-jitsu red belt Laerte Barcelos, UFC bantamweight Raoni Barcelos is going back to his roots in a hunt for redemption this Saturday in Las Vegas, when he meets Trevin Jones at UFC Vegas 61. Barcelos was on a roll in the UFC after five...
MMA Fighting
Antonio Inoki, wrestling legend who famously faced Muhammad Ali in mixed rules fight, dies at 79
Antonio Inoki, the Japanese professional wrestling legend and mixed martial arts pioneer, has died at the age of 79. News of his passing was confirmed by Yahoo Japan after a battle with health problems for several years, which eventually resulted in Inoki being confined to a wheelchair. An athlete all...
Bellator 286's Juan Archuleta staying ready for possible return as grand prix alternate
LOS ANGELES – Juan Archuleta is happy to stick to bantamweight just in case there’s another opportunity at the grand prix. Archuleta (25-4 MMA, 7-3 BMMA) meets Enrique Barzola (18-6-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) on Saturday’s Bellator 286 main card at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
Patricky Freire says Usman Nurmagomedov doesn't deserve Bellator title fight: 'He fought against nobody'
LOS ANGELES – Patricky Freire thinks Usman Nurmagomedov’s last name has everything to do with him getting a title shot. Lightweight champion Freire (23-10 MMA, 14-8 BMMA) will make his first title defense against Nurmagomedov (15-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA), cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, in the Bellator 288 main event Nov. 18.
A.J. McKee would love the opportunity to fight Nate Diaz in Bellator: “He can get a Long Beach slap”
AJ McKee has given his thoughts on the idea of possibly meeting free agent Nate Diaz inside the Bellator cage. Ever since his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, fans have been wondering what’s next for Nate Diaz. The Stockton king is one of the most exciting fighters in the game and now that he’s done with UFC, at least for the time being, there are plenty of possibilities out there for him to explore – whether it be in mixed martial arts or beyond.
Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil
Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
MMA Fighting
BKFC 30 Results: Hunt vs. Henry
MMA Fighting has BKFC 30 results for the Hunt vs. Henry event at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., which will be headlined by a matchup for the vacant cruiserweight championship. In the main event, current BKFC light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt takes on Quentin Henry for the chance to...
