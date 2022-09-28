ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

bjpenndotcom

Chatri Sityodtong explains why ONE Championship agreed to part ways with Eddie Alvarez: “We weren’t getting what we wanted”

Chatri Sityodtong has opened up on ONE Championship and Eddie Alvarez agreeing to part ways. Last week it was revealed that Alvarez and ONE Championship mutually agreed to part ways and since then, the former Bellator and UFC lightweight champ said it was no bad blood on the exit. Sityodtong confirms that but admits the promotion didn’t get what they wanted from Alvarez and vice versa.
UFC
ESPN

Middleweight prospect Bo Nickal finalizing deal to fight Jamie Pickett at UFC 282

Less than two days after earning a UFC contract, mixed martial arts prospect Bo Nickal has already booked his Octagon debut. The UFC is finalizing a middleweight bout between Nickal (3-0) and Jamie Pickett (13-8) for UFC 282 on Dec. 10 in Las Vegas, officials told ESPN on Thursday. Nickal earned a contract with the UFC on Tuesday when he submitted Donovan Beard in just 52 seconds on Dana White's Contender Series.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TMZ.com

Tyron Woodley Says Khabib Isn't an All-Time Top 10 MMA Fighter

Many people believe Khabib Nurmagomedov is the greatest MMA fighter ever, but ... future Hall of Famer Tyron Woodley isn't one of 'em!. T-Wood was a guest on "BS w/ Jake Paul" -- the Problem Child's new show on betr (Jake and Tyron are cool with each other despite earlier beef) -- when the topic turned to Tyron's best fighters.
UFC
#Grand Prix#Combat
bjpenndotcom

UFC Vegas 61: ‘Dern vs. Yan’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for today’s UFC Vegas 61 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Mackenzie Dern vs. Xiaonan Yan. Dern (12-2 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since defeating Tecia Torres at UFC 273. The jiu-jitsu ace has gone 5-1 over her past six Octagon appearances overall, with three of those five wins coming by way of submission.
UFC
mmanews.com

Scott Coker Provides Update On Cris Cyborg’s Contract Status

Bellator President Scott Coker says his promotion isn’t planning on being out of the Cris Cyborg business anytime soon. Cyborg made her professional boxing debut against Simone Silva last weekend, earning a unanimous decision win and looking impressive in her first appearance in the ring. She’s also been linked to a potential boxing super fight against Katie Taylor as her boxing career moves forward.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC Fight Night 211 breakdown: Can Yan Xiaonan stop Mackenzie Dern's grappling?

MMA Junkie analyst Dan Tom breaks down the UFC’s top bouts. Today, we look at the main event for UFC Fight Night 211. Top UFC strawweight contenders Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan clash in the main event as they both look to get one step closer to a title shot. Dern (12-2 MMA, 7-2 UFC) holds the No. 5 spot in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie women’s strawweight rankings, while Xiaonan (15-3 MMA, 6-2 UFC) is not too far behind at the No. 9 spot.
LAS VEGAS, NV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 286's Juan Archuleta staying ready for possible return as grand prix alternate

LOS ANGELES – Juan Archuleta is happy to stick to bantamweight just in case there’s another opportunity at the grand prix. Archuleta (25-4 MMA, 7-3 BMMA) meets Enrique Barzola (18-6-2 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) on Saturday’s Bellator 286 main card at Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, Calif. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.
LONG BEACH, CA
bjpenndotcom

A.J. McKee would love the opportunity to fight Nate Diaz in Bellator: “He can get a Long Beach slap”

AJ McKee has given his thoughts on the idea of possibly meeting free agent Nate Diaz inside the Bellator cage. Ever since his submission win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279, fans have been wondering what’s next for Nate Diaz. The Stockton king is one of the most exciting fighters in the game and now that he’s done with UFC, at least for the time being, there are plenty of possibilities out there for him to explore – whether it be in mixed martial arts or beyond.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Manager negotating Lyoto Machida’s return to the UFC to make Shogun Rua trilogy at UFC 283 in Brazil

Lyoto Machida may be a UFC fighter again soon. Machida left the UFC in 2018 on a two-fight winning streak and signed a multi-fight deal with Bellator. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was still a top contender and in Bellator, he went 2-4 and lost four straight, with his last loss coming by KO to Fabian Edwards in his final fight for the promotion.
UFC
MMA Fighting

BKFC 30 Results: Hunt vs. Henry

MMA Fighting has BKFC 30 results for the Hunt vs. Henry event at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., which will be headlined by a matchup for the vacant cruiserweight championship. In the main event, current BKFC light heavyweight champion Lorenzo Hunt takes on Quentin Henry for the chance to...
MONROE, LA

