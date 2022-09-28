ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Will Anderson Jr. shows just how serious he takes his opponents

By AJ Spurr
 3 days ago
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Alabama edge rusher and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. is often praised as the most dominant defensive player in all of college football. His play is elite and his discipline puts him on another level.

The projected top-three pick in the 2023 NFL draft recently spoke on his opponents and how he feels about them.

This quote just adds to the already-long list of reasons why Anderson should be feared by opposing offensive linemen and quarterbacks.

“The audacity for the other team to even step on the field is disrespectful to me.”

Anderson will look to continue his dominance as the Crimson Tide takes on the Arkansas Razorbacks on the road in a Week 5 matchup that will grab the nation’s attention.

