nyspnews.com
Brewerton Man Arrested on Arson and Burglary charges
On September 29, 2022, State Police arrested Kevin J. Somers, age 32, from Brewerton, NY, for Burglary 3rd degree, a class “D” felony, and Arson 4th degree, a class “E” felony. Somers is charged with unlawfully entering an abandoned gas station located at 2949 State Route...
cnyhomepage.com
New Hartford PD want to ID suspects in Criminal Investigation
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New Hartford Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people in an ongoing criminal investigation. If you can identify the individuals shown in the images here, please contact Investigator Spinella with the New Hartford Police Department at 315-724-7111. You can also make an anonymous tip at the Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers website, by calling 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), at www.p3tips.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.
State Police looking for wallet theft suspects
New York State Police at Sidney are looking to identify two individuals who may have information regarding a wallet that was taken from a shopping cart at a store in Mount Union.
whcuradio.com
Cortland man facing two felonies after pawning stolen equipment
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) -A Cortland man faces two felonies. Cortland City Police Officers arrested Matthew Kehn Tuesday in relation to a larceny at a construction site earlier this month. A large ground tamper valued at $1620 was stolen at 11 Church Street and later located at a pawn shop. Authorities say Kehn falsified records and sold it there for $400. He is charged with possession of stolen property and falsifying records. He will appear in City Court at a later date.
Camillus mom accused of abuse appears in court
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Camillus mom accused of abusing her son appeared in Onondaga County Court late Friday morning. 44-year-old Susan Orendorf did not speak in court and did not answer questions from NewsChannel 9 on the way out of the building. Orendorf’s attorney, Melissa Swartz, did not provide a comment on her client’s […]
Monk Arrested After Allegedly Stalking Owen D. Young School Employee in Herkimer County
A Herkimer County man is under arrest, facing charges after allegedly frightening a woman and interfering with her ability to do her job. Troopers spoke with the alleged victim who works at the Owen D. Young School in Van Hornesville, New York. The female victim, police say, had an order of protection against the man, identified as 60-year-old Martin P. Monk of Stark, New York.
WKTV
Man assaulted while waiting for bus outside Sangertown Square; suspect arrested
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A Utica man is accused of assaulting someone who was waiting at the bus stop outside Sangertown Square in New Hartford Thursday evening. The victim told police he was waiting for a bus around 4:30 p.m. when a man approached and assaulted him. After getting a description of the suspect, officers were able to find him on Commercial Drive. When the officers tried to stop the man he ran away but only made it a short distance before he was taken into custody.
Two Cortland residents arrested after Walmart theft
Two Cortland residents were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly stealing from the Walmart on Bennie Road in the Town of Cortlandville.
WKTV
Otsego County man allegedly breaks into home, starts stove fire
HARTWICK, N.Y. – An Otsego County man is accused of breaking into a home and intentionally starting a stove fire in Hartwick earlier this week. New York State Police stumbled on the fire just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 26 while investigating a report of a suspicious person in the area of Pleasant Valley Road.
WKTV
New Hartford police: Man drove minivan into nail salon over domestic dispute
NEW HARTFORD, N.Y. – A New Hartford nail salon was destroyed Tuesday night after police say a man intentionally drove his minivan through the building while drunk. New Hartford police and New York Mills Fire Department were called to Spa Point Nails in the Orchard Plaza on Clinton Street around 10:20 p.m. after receiving a report of a vehicle hitting the building. When officers arrived, they saw 53-year-old Wenzhi Hong, of Clinton, actively driving inside the business, destroying the interior.
Otego man accused of breaking into home and setting a fire
New York State Police have arrested an Otego man on burglary and arson charges.
cnyhomepage.com
Otego man charged for starting house fire in Town of Hartwick
TOWN OF HARTWICK, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The New York State Police have reported that an Otego man was charged with burglary and arson after setting a home on fire in the Town of Hartwick on September 26th. Around 8:00 pm on Monday, Troopers received reports of a suspicious person...
Syracuse woman arrested after three-vehicle crash
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After causing a three-vehicle crash, 38-year-old Heather Wills was released from the hospital on September 28, according to New York State Police. Wills was charged with the following: Assault in the second degree, a class D felony Vehicular Assault in the second degree, a class E felony DWAI-Drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor […]
cortlandvoice.com
County Sheriff’s Office: Two individuals allegedly steal merchandise
Two individuals were arrested earlier this week for allegedly stealing merchandise at the Walmart in the Town of Cortlandville, according to a Cortland County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, Brittany A. Aguilar and Devin M. Diaz, both 20 years-of-age and residents of the city of Cortland, had...
localsyr.com
ESM student arrested for racist, violent threat
EAST SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An ESM High School student was arrested for creating a racist shooting threat to the school on social media, Manlius Police said. Investigators say they were made aware of the social media post threatening ESM High School on September 25th around 2:30 a.m. A notification was sent to the FBI office in Syracuse and the New York State Police Criminal Intelligence Unit.
WKTV
Herkimer County sheriff: Man attacks deputy who was serving him order of protection in Newport
NEWPORT, N.Y. – A man attacked a Herkimer County sheriff’s deputy while he was being served a temporary order of protection, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy was sent to a home on State Route 28 in Newport around 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 28 to serve an order of protection to 34-year-old Tony Scialdone.
On the Lookout: Gabriel Tarbell
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police are putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for Gabriel Tarbell, a 37-year-old man from Syracuse. Tarbell has 13 prior arrests and according to police, he has a history of domestic violence and three active arrest warrants for being physical with women. Those incidents include: Slapping a woman in […]
Solvay murder suspect claims self-defense: Victim with gun lunged at me
Solvay, N.Y. — A man charged with fatally shooting a man inside a Solvay home told police the man lunged at him during a fight when he shot him several times, according to court documents. He also told detectives the man pulled the gun on him and the two...
NYSP release additional information on the two stabbed in Chenango County
The New York State Police have released additional information about the stabbing that they responded early this morning that multiple people to the hospital
WKTV
Police investigating after vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Rome
ROME, N.Y. – A vehicle was stolen at gunpoint on the 1000 block of Liberty Street in Rome Tuesday evening, according to Rome police. The victim told police that he was outside his SUV, which was parked in his driveway, when a Black male approached him from behind, put a gun to his head and demanded the keys.
