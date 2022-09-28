Read full article on original website
Suspect arrested in shooting near Case High School, Mount Pleasant Police said
The Mount Pleasant Police Department said a suspect has been arrested in the shooting that happened outside Case High School in Racine.
Kenosha police respond to reported gunshots on Frank Elementary school grounds
The Kenosha Police Department responded to Frank Elementary School around 4 p.m. Friday after reports of a shooting.
wlip.com
Teen Shot in Mt Pleasant
MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 16 year old was shot in Mt Pleasant Wednesday. Police were called to the Delta Hotel on Washington Avenue near Case High School around 1:15 PM. Upon arrival at the hotel the victim was located and taken to the hospital. Mt Pleasant Police say the...
CBS 58
Footage released from Aug. 11 officer-involved shooting near 19th and Greenfield
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- For the first time tonight, we're seeing officer-worn body camera video of a drug bust and chase that ended with gunfire and an arrest. On Aug. 11, two Milwaukee police officers saw two people make a suspected drug deal at a gas station. One of the...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Attempted homicide charges awaiting 19-year-old Racine man in shooting on Case High School student
MOUNT PLEASANT – A 19-year-old Racine man is in custody for attempted homicide after his arrest Friday morning for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday. In a press release issued Friday, Village of Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese confirmed that Tyrese G. Love was arrested at about 11 am Assisting in Love’s arrest were the FBI Gang Task Force, United States Marshalls and Chicago Police Department.
WISN
Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
CBS 58
Friday night hit and run kills 55-year-old man at Capitol & Teutonia
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report that a fatal hit-and-run accident took place at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Capitol Dr. and Teutonia Ave. According to officials a 55-year-old man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle, which...
wgtd.org
Arrest Made in Delta Hotel Shooting
(WGTD)---An arrest has been made in the Wednesday shooting of a 16-year-old boy near the Delta Hotel. 19-year-old Tyrese Love of Racine purportedly fled the scene on a bicycle and was arrested Friday in Chicago. The victim--a student at nearby Case High School--is still recovering from his wound and is...
Hit and run leaves one dead near Teutonia and Capitol
The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car Friday night.
KFVS12
Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park
TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Overnight extreme weather shelter possibly coming to Cape. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. THE...
abc17news.com
‘I can see the storm coming’: Mother of Darrell Brooks shares her fears ahead of his homicide trial
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Just days before Darrell Brooks’ trial, his mother is opening up about her concerns for what her son is capable of and what he might do in court. Jury selection begins Monday in Waukesha, and Brooks will represent himself against dozens of counts tied to his alleged role in the Waukesha parade tragedy.
Teen shot near Case High School out of surgery, recovering
The family of a 16-year-old boy who was shot across from Case High School in Racine on Wednesday said he is now out of surgery.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
2 shoplifting suspects fled driving wrong way on Kenosha County highway at high speed, authorities say | National News
Two Illinois residents are being sought for attempting to steal from the Somers Walmart and then fleeing local law enforcement in the wrong lanes of Highway S at a high rate of speed. Samuel M. Anderson, 32, of North Chicago, and Marcus Smith, 17, of Zion, have been charged in...
Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court
CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
voiceofalexandria.com
20-year-old charged in OWI injury crash was kicked out of Racine bar prior to crash, investigator says
RACINE — Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man gunned down at work, family seeks justice
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was gunned down at work – and his killer is on the run. The shooting happened at 9th and Atkinson last Friday, Sept. 23. Now, the victim's family is desperate for justice. It is hard for the family of Jameal Lee-Verlin to understand how...
wlip.com
Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car
MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
Chicago man arrested at Mount Pleasant hotel, police seize fentanyl, heroin
A Chicago man was arrested at a Mount Pleasant hotel after police found fentanyl and heroin in his car on Tuesday.
seehafernews.com
Fight Outside Greenfield Department Store Erupts Into Gun Fire, 1 Man Shot
Authorities in Greenfield say a woman is being held after a physical fight outside a Meijer department store erupted into gunfire Wednesday. Police say the incident started when two men began arguing – one in his car and the other standing outside the store. When the fight turned physical...
