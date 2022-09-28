ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wlip.com

Teen Shot in Mt Pleasant

MT PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–A 16 year old was shot in Mt Pleasant Wednesday. Police were called to the Delta Hotel on Washington Avenue near Case High School around 1:15 PM. Upon arrival at the hotel the victim was located and taken to the hospital. Mt Pleasant Police say the...
MOUNT PLEASANT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mount Pleasant, WI
City
Racine, WI
City
Delta, WI
Mount Pleasant, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Attempted homicide charges awaiting 19-year-old Racine man in shooting on Case High School student

MOUNT PLEASANT – A 19-year-old Racine man is in custody for attempted homicide after his arrest Friday morning for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy Wednesday. In a press release issued Friday, Village of Mount Pleasant Police Sgt. Eric Giese confirmed that Tyrese G. Love was arrested at about 11 am Assisting in Love’s arrest were the FBI Gang Task Force, United States Marshalls and Chicago Police Department.
RACINE, WI
WISN

Fatal hit-and-run manhunt underway

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a 55-year-old Milwaukee man Saturday night. The fatal hit-and-run happened near Teutonia and Capitol Drive shortly before 8 p.m. Police say the vehicle left the scene after hitting the man. The victim was transported to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Friday night hit and run kills 55-year-old man at Capitol & Teutonia

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police report that a fatal hit-and-run accident took place at around 8:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Capitol Dr. and Teutonia Ave. According to officials a 55-year-old man was walking in the area when he was struck by a vehicle, which...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Arrest Made in Delta Hotel Shooting

(WGTD)---An arrest has been made in the Wednesday shooting of a 16-year-old boy near the Delta Hotel. 19-year-old Tyrese Love of Racine purportedly fled the scene on a bicycle and was arrested Friday in Chicago. The victim--a student at nearby Case High School--is still recovering from his wound and is...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#Cbs#Case High School
KFVS12

Fatal Shooting in Rolling Meadows Trailer Park

TWO PEOPLE ARE IN CUSTODY TONIGHT IN POPLAR BLUFF AFTER A SHOTS FIRED CALL. INVESTIGATORS SAY IT HAPPENED LAST NIGHT AROUND MIDNIGHT AND SENT ONE PERSON TO THE HOSPITAL WITH A GUNSHOT WOUND TO THE CHEST. Overnight extreme weather shelter possibly coming to Cape. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. THE...
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan expected in court

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew off Navy Pier into Lake Michigan is expected in court Friday.The boy, who prosecutors identified as Josiah Brown, suffered cardiac arrest and severe brain damage after being under the water for 30 minutes. He died days later. Victoria Moreno, 34, was first charged with attempted murder when Josiah was still being treated in the hospital. Since the young boy's death, her charge could be upgraded.Prosecutors say Moreno of Des Plaines, Illinois, was seen on surveillance video pushing him into the lake. She was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a...
DES PLAINES, IL
wlip.com

Police Release The Names of Those Killed At Now Shuttered Kenosha Bar

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police have released the names of the people shot and killed in Kenosha earlier this month. 33 year old Houston Oliver of Kenosha and 35 year old James Alexander-Hood of Racine were shot and killed outside of the now shuttered Las Margaritas bar on Roosevelt Road.
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

40th and Custer shooting: Milwaukee woman accused, firing shots at car

MILWAUKEE - A 53-year-old Milwaukee woman is charged in connection with a shooting incident that wounded another woman hear 40th and Custer. The accused is Angela Griffin – and she faces the following criminal counts:. First-degree recklessly endangering safety. Criminal damage to property (less than $2,500) According to the...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy