wearegreenbay.com
Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage
NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire at Appleton hydro plant, no reported injuries
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find out what caused a fire at the Appleton hydro plant on Monday evening. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 3 around 11:15 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire off Olde Oneida Street and Edison Avenue. Smoke and fire were reportedly visible.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday. At about 12:55 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street. Crews “encountered heavy fire conditions showing from the front of...
WBAY Green Bay
Man, 45, dead at scene of historic tavern fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A 45-year-old man was found dead at the scene of a fire at an historic tavern in Manitowoc County. The victim’s name was not released. He was found in an apartment on the second story of Hika Bay Tavern in Cleveland, according to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
wearegreenbay.com
Police: Dogs bite person playing at Manitowoc park, ‘serious’ injuries
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A victim was reportedly attacked by two dogs at a Manitowoc park which resulted in ‘serious’ injuries. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs and their owner following a biting incident at Emma Radandt Park. The incident happened near the playground on October 3 around 4:30 p.m.
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire
CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
WBAY Green Bay
Investigators: New Holstein man was standing in roadway when he was hit and killed
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an Oct. 1 crash that killed a man standing in a roadway. The victim was identified as 41-year-old Juan Ricardo Heredia of New Holstein. At about 8:51 p.m., rescue personnel were called to County Highway X west...
wearegreenbay.com
One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County
SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin restaurant ‘total loss’ after damaging fire, no sprinkler system
WEST BEND, Wis. (WFRV) – The Restuarant area of a West Bend establishment has been described as a ‘total loss’ after a fire caused the building to rapidly deteriorate on Thursday morning. According to the West Bend Fire Department, around 1:15 a.m. on September 29, the West...
wearegreenbay.com
One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’
(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
WBAY Green Bay
Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Fox11online.com
WIS 76 closed due to crash
APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
WJFW-TV
Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire
PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
wearegreenbay.com
Governor Tony Evers, WisDOT celebrate WIS 23 improvements in Fond du Lac, Sheboygan County
GLENBEULAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers was joined by officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) to celebrate the improvements to Wisconsin Highway 23 (WIS 23) in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan County. Greeted by community members at the Greenbush Town Hall in the Village of...
Arrest made in double homicide case in northeast Wisconsin
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (AP) — Sheriff’s officials in northeastern Wisconsin have arrested a man in connection with a double homicide investigation. The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a home in Little Suamico Sunday about 9 a.m. The caller said there was a man and woman outside the house who had no pulse and were not breathing.
wearegreenbay.com
Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’
LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash
Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
