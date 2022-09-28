ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton, WI

wearegreenbay.com

Pole struck in Calumet County prompts power outage

NEW HOLSTEIN, Wis. (WFRV) – Calumet County Emergency Management has notified the public of a power outage in the City of New Holstein. According to a Tweet, the power outage is in the area of Plymouth Street, Wisconsin Avenue, and Illinois Avenue. Officials say the outage occurred due to a pole being hit.
wearegreenbay.com

Fire at Appleton hydro plant, no reported injuries

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are trying to find out what caused a fire at the Appleton hydro plant on Monday evening. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 3 around 11:15 p.m., crews were sent to a reported fire off Olde Oneida Street and Edison Avenue. Smoke and fire were reportedly visible.
WBAY Green Bay

Fire causes extensive damage to Fond du Lac home

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire caused extensive damage to a home in Fond du Lac Monday. At about 12:55 p.m., Fond du Lac Fire Rescue was called to a fire in the 200 block of N. Brooke Street. Crews “encountered heavy fire conditions showing from the front of...
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 45-year-old dead following Manitowoc County tavern fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old is dead after first responders rescued him from a burning apartment above a northeast Wisconsin tavern. According to a release, the fire happened at Hika Bay Tavern. Emergency services responded around 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2. Manitowoc County Sheriff Dan Hartwig says...
wearegreenbay.com

Police: Dogs bite person playing at Manitowoc park, ‘serious’ injuries

MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A victim was reportedly attacked by two dogs at a Manitowoc park which resulted in ‘serious’ injuries. The Manitowoc Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two dogs and their owner following a biting incident at Emma Radandt Park. The incident happened near the playground on October 3 around 4:30 p.m.
UPMATTERS

Wisconsin tavern closed until further notice following fire

CLEVELAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A fire has closed a Manitowoc County tavern until further notice. The Hika Bay Tavern posted on its Facebook page that it is closed until further notice. The establishment is closed due to a fire. Hika Bay Tavern is located in Cleveland on Lincoln Avenue....
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: 79-year-old woman located

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the missing 79-year-old who was last seen on the road in northeast Wisconsin. According to deputies, Florence Kaiser has been located safe. No other details were provided. MISSING: Florence Kaiser, 79, last seen in...
wearegreenbay.com

One killed in deadly pedestrian crash in Manitowoc County

SCHLESWIG, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead after being hit by a vehicle while standing in the lane of travel in Manitowoc County. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on October 1 around 9:00 p.m., authorities responded to CTH X within the Township of Schleswig for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com

One Wisconsin county has 8 OWI arrests over the weekend, sheriff says it ‘continues to be national problem’

(WFRV) – A sheriff’s office in central Wisconsin said that eight people were arrested for OWI over the weekend, and are reminding impaired driving crashes are preventable. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office released information about multiple OWI arrests that happened over the past weekend. Eight people were reportedly arrested and had age ranges from 22 to 73.
WBAY Green Bay

Brown County recycling offers a “Better Bin”

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Recycling in Brown, Outagamie and Winnebago counties is becoming much easier thanks to a how-to guide in the palm of your hand. Brown County Resource Recovery has partnered on a new smartphone app called “Betterbin.” It takes all the guesswork out of how and where to recycle items. All you need to do is scan the barcode on a product and the work is done. It will even give you instructions, like “Tops or caps can remain on the bottle. Do not throw loose caps or tops in your recycle cart” and “The exterior paperboard box should be flattened and tossed in your recycle bin. The inner bag, wrappers or pouches holding the food should be tossed in the trash.”
Fox11online.com

WIS 76 closed due to crash

APPLETON (WLUK) -- UPDATE: As of 2:15 p.m. the incident has been cleared and all lanes of traffic are open again. All lanes of traffic on WIS 76 between WIS 96 and School Rd are closed due to a crash. According to a release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation,...
WJFW-TV

Stevens point man dies after SUV catches on fire

PORTAGE COUNTY - The Portage County Communications Center received a phone call reporting a two-vehicle crash on I-39 at the southbound 161-mile marker. It was reported that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi in the number one lane. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire. The operator of the semi was able to exit his vehicle and reported to deputies arriving on scene that the driver of the SUV was pinned in the vehicle.
wearegreenbay.com

Authorities investigating crash in Wisconsin that had 8 people in 1 car

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – A single-vehicle crash in Wisconsin that had eight people, four of which were children, in one car is under investigation. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted about a single-vehicle crash that had eight people inside one car on its Facebook page. On September 30 around 8:30 p.m., authorities were notified of a rollover crash on Hwy 16.
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto Sheriff’s: Avoid area in Little Suamico ‘due to active call of service’

LITTLE SUAMICO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to avoid an area in Little Suamico due to an ‘active call of service.’. In a Facebook post, the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office states that the incident is in the area of County Highway S at Melissa Boulevard and that the situation is contained and isolated to this area.
WausauPilot

Name released in fatal I-39 wrong-way crash

Police in Portage County have identified the man who perished in a two-vehicle crash early Friday as 71-year-old Anthony R. Brock, of Stevens Point. The crash was reported just before 12:30 a.m., when the Portage County Communications Center received a call stating that an SUV was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes and struck a southbound semi. Both vehicles entered the median and the SUV caught on fire.
