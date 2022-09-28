Read full article on original website
WBTV
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are mostly past the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon, but not before it left a swath of damage on the North and South Carolina coasts, and caused multiple deaths in N.C. According to Gov. Roy Cooper, four people were killed in storm-related...
WBTV
Duke Energy, contractors continue power line repairs after damage from Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The destruction from tropical cyclone Ian left thousands of North Carolinians in the dark. According to a statement from the office of Gov. Roy Cooper, the statewide outage total peaked at 418,000 after 11:00 p.m. on Friday. According to a spokesperson from Duke Energy, a majority...
WBTV
McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
WBTV
State residents advised to look out for contractor scams after Ian
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors is advising citizens to be cautious of scam artists posing as legitimate contractors after Hurricane Ian. The board reminds North Carolinians that licensed general contractors have passed an examination, have met the financial requirements, and have completed continuing...
WBTV
FEMA's response to Hurricane Ian
Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, people in the area are getting ready for whatever the storm throws at them. Updated: 4 hours ago. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office...
WBTV
NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
WBTV
Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas Saturday morning following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, just over 304,000 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 6:50 a.m. Saturday. Ian officially...
WBTV
UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
WBTV
Flooding from Ian subsides, debris left behind
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home. Updated: 10 hours ago. The homeowner said this is...
WBTV
Taking a look at the devastation caused in Florida from Hurricane Ian
Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, people in the area are getting ready for whatever the storm throws at them. Attorney General launches formal investigation into Pink Energy. Updated: 5...
WBTV
Ian causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, approximately 289,544 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Ian officially made landfall in...
WBTV
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will push into Virginia today, leaving us with clouds and damp, cool conditions. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. I’m not forecasting a lot of sunshine, but I’m also not forecasting a lot of rain. Clouds and pockets of mist and drizzle will linger this morning, though clouds may break a bit during the afternoon. We’ll inch into the middle 60s this afternoon. A shower risk will linger through the day in the mountains, where highs in the lower 50s are forecast.
WBTV
Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home
First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
WBTV
Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian starting Friday. As of right now, Ian is off Florida and is forecast to be a hurricane again later on Thursday. It should be a hurricane when...
WBTV
Remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to push north overnight into Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall will taper off to scattered showers after sunrise on Saturday. • Saturday: Scattered showers, patchy fog early. • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. • Monday: Partly cloudy,...
WBTV
Wind gusts near 45 mph, heavy rain expected Friday from Tropical Storm Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As of right now, Ian is a tropical storm, with winds of 65 mph, moving northeast at 8 mph, soon to exit Florida. It is bringing catastrophic flooding to central Florida and the swatch of damage back to Fort Myers is extensive. Over the Atlantic, Ian...
WBTV
Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The effects of Hurricane Ian were felt early Friday morning, as multiple storm surge and flood warnings were issued throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Photos and videos of damage started coming in from viewers throughout the WMBF viewing area. PLEASE only send...
WBTV
Large fire damages 3 homes in Garden City neighborhood
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hours after Hurricane Ian, crews responded to a fire in the Garden City area Friday night. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it responded to the area of South Waccamaw Drive alongside Horry County Fire Rescue. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Fire Fighters Association...
