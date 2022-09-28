CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will push into Virginia today, leaving us with clouds and damp, cool conditions. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. I’m not forecasting a lot of sunshine, but I’m also not forecasting a lot of rain. Clouds and pockets of mist and drizzle will linger this morning, though clouds may break a bit during the afternoon. We’ll inch into the middle 60s this afternoon. A shower risk will linger through the day in the mountains, where highs in the lower 50s are forecast.

