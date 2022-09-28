ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

WBTV

McMaster: ‘The real danger we have is human error’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster says South Carolina is no longer in its preparation phase for Hurricane Ian; it is now acting on its storm response plan. McMaster said while the state is ready, he is concerned about human error and South Carolinians not taking the storm as seriously as they need to.
FLORIDA STATE
WBTV

State residents advised to look out for contractor scams after Ian

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Licensing Board for General Contractors is advising citizens to be cautious of scam artists posing as legitimate contractors after Hurricane Ian. The board reminds North Carolinians that licensed general contractors have passed an examination, have met the financial requirements, and have completed continuing...
POLITICS
State
North Carolina State
State
Florida State
WBTV

FEMA's response to Hurricane Ian

Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, people in the area are getting ready for whatever the storm throws at them. Updated: 4 hours ago. The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

NC Attorney General announces formal investigation into Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Attorney General’s Office has officially launched a formal investigation into Pink Energy/Power Home Solar. The solar company based out of Mooresville previously laid off its employees after thousands of complaints and significant lost revenue. Less than a week later, the Ohio Attorney General filed a lawsuit against Pink Energy, alleging they used deceptive and unconscionable tactics on Ohio consumers and poorly installed solar panel systems.
OHIO STATE
WBTV

UPDATE: NC NAACP calls for sheriff’s resignation following racially charged comments caught on recording; Greene resigns from N.C. Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - One day after WECT broke the story of Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene’s racially charged comments captured on an audio recording, the N.C. NAACP issued a statement calling for his resignation. The N.C. Sheriff’s Association was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding Greene’s comments on Friday, Sept. 30, but Greene resigned Thursday afternoon.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Person
Roy Cooper
WBTV

Flooding from Ian subsides, debris left behind

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home. Updated: 10 hours ago. The homeowner said this is...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTV

Taking a look at the devastation caused in Florida from Hurricane Ian

Emergency crews gear up as local residents prepare for storms arrival. With the threat of high winds and rain coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian, people in the area are getting ready for whatever the storm throws at them. Attorney General launches formal investigation into Pink Energy. Updated: 5...
FLORIDA STATE
WBTV

Ian causes flooding, downed trees, power outages across the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hundreds of thousands remain without power across the Carolinas following the impacts of Hurricane Ian. According to Duke Energy’s power outage map, approximately 289,544 customers were still in the dark across North and South Carolina as of 9:20 a.m. Saturday. Ian officially made landfall in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will push into Virginia today, leaving us with clouds and damp, cool conditions. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. I’m not forecasting a lot of sunshine, but I’m also not forecasting a lot of rain. Clouds and pockets of mist and drizzle will linger this morning, though clouds may break a bit during the afternoon. We’ll inch into the middle 60s this afternoon. A shower risk will linger through the day in the mountains, where highs in the lower 50s are forecast.
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTV

Tree falls on roof of Kannapolis home

First Alert for Saturday as remnants of Ian pull away to the north; will be damp, cool. As the remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian lift north into Virginia, we’ll gradually dry out today. Over 300K without power in Carolinas after Ian brings down trees, power lines. Updated: 6 hours...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WBTV

Charlotte under Tropical Storm Warning ahead of impacts from Ian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Tropical Storm Warning has been hoisted for the Charlotte metro area ahead of impacts from Tropical Storm Ian starting Friday. As of right now, Ian is off Florida and is forecast to be a hurricane again later on Thursday. It should be a hurricane when...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Tropical Cyclone Ian will continue to push north overnight into Saturday morning. Heavy rainfall will taper off to scattered showers after sunrise on Saturday. • Saturday: Scattered showers, patchy fog early. • Sunday: Mostly cloudy, a few showers possible. • Monday: Partly cloudy,...
VIRGINIA STATE
WBTV

Photos and videos of Ian impacts on the Grand Strand and Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The effects of Hurricane Ian were felt early Friday morning, as multiple storm surge and flood warnings were issued throughout the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee. Photos and videos of damage started coming in from viewers throughout the WMBF viewing area. PLEASE only send...
ENVIRONMENT
WBTV

Large fire damages 3 homes in Garden City neighborhood

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Hours after Hurricane Ian, crews responded to a fire in the Garden City area Friday night. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District said it responded to the area of South Waccamaw Drive alongside Horry County Fire Rescue. The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Professional Fire Fighters Association...
GARDEN CITY, SC

