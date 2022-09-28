Read full article on original website
Nord Stream rupture may mark biggest single methane release ever recorded -UN
Sept 30 (Reuters) - The ruptures on the Nord Stream natural gas pipeline system under the Baltic Sea have led to what is likely the biggest single release of climate-damaging methane ever recorded, the United Nations Environment Programme said on Friday.
U.S. oil & gas rig quarterly growth slowest in two years -Baker Hughes
(Reuters) - U.S. energy firms this week added oil and natural gas rigs for a third week in a row, but growth in the third quarter slowed due to recession fears and nagging supply shortages.
Why Teva Stock Shot More Than 3% Higher Today
The company agreed to a legal settlement in Georgia.
Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 1.5%
U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 29,330.93 while the NASDAQ rose 1.27% to 10,874.03. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 3,667.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by 1.5%...
Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Enjoy cheap gas while you can because oil prices will be above $100 per barrel in 2023, Bank of America says
Gasoline prices have now declined for 14 straight weeks after hitting a record high of $5.01 per gallon on June 14. On Monday, a gallon of regular gas averaged just $3.67 nationwide, according to the American Automobile Association. However, prices are still up roughly 15% compared with a year ago,...
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country.
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen.
Why Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Shares Are Volatile Again Thursday Following Apple News
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. TSM shares are trading lower by 4.44% to $68.93 during Thursday's trading session. Shares of several companies in the broader technology and consumer discretionary sectors are trading lower amid a rise in treasury yields. The weakness in the overall market may also be weighing on...
3 Reasons Why Cathie Wood Won't Touch This Warren Buffett Stock
Cathie Wood probably won't invest in Johnson & Johnson, but Warren Buffett owns a stake. Consistent growth over time isn't something Cathie Wood focuses on when scouting stocks. If you're a conservative investor, it makes more sense to follow Buffett's lead with J&J than Wood's.
3 Stocks With Strong Cash Flows to Own in a Bear Market
The S&P 500 is in a bear market as inflation and rapidly rising interest rates weigh on asset prices. If the bear market continues, you'll want to own some stocks in quality businesses with strong cash flows. Payment processors and insurers can be excellent cash flow generators.
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although
msn.com
U.S. stocks close at lowest level in nearly 2 years as S&P 500 sees longest losing streak since February 2020
The S&P 500 index closed at its lowest level in nearly two years Tuesday while cementing its longest losing streak since February 2020 as markets remained volatile, with only the Nasdaq Composite escaping a daily loss. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 125.82 points, or 0.4%, lower...
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you
If You Invested $1,000 In Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Occidental's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a great investment in...
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Good things are going on behind the headlines at these two high-yield energy companies that you shouldn't ignore.
Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today
Rivian stock sank Thursday despite getting a new buy rating from a Wall Street analyst. Worries over a production shift, which could slow its deliveries in the U.S., may be to blame. Meanwhile, electric vehicle stocks as a group are encountering headwinds in Europe.
Stocks end September down 9.3%, worst month since March 2020
Wall Street closed out a miserable September on Friday with the Standard & Poor’s 500 posting its worst monthly skid since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic crashed global markets. The benchmark index ended the month with a 9.3% loss and posted its third straight losing quarter. It’s now...
Bearish On Exxon, Chevron? This Inverse ETF Tracks The Energy Sector
Direxion Energy Bear 2X Shares ERY was trading flat on Friday after a four-day decline saw the ETF retrace 11% off the Sept. 26 high of $51.45. The energy sector had been enjoying a long bull cycle, which began on Dec. 31 2021 and gained steam in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the oil embargoes that followed. The cycle ended on June 8, when Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM topped out at the $105.57 mark causing ERY to begin trading higher, although the road for the ETF has been rocky.
