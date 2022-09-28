ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

Why Teva Stock Shot More Than 3% Higher Today

The company agreed to a legal settlement in Georgia. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Benzinga

Nasdaq Jumps Over 100 Points; Crude Oil Down 1.5%

U.S. stocks traded higher midway through trading, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 100 points on Friday. The Dow traded up 0.36% to 29,330.93 while the NASDAQ rose 1.27% to 10,874.03. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 0.75% to 3,667.94. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Materials shares rose by 1.5%...
Markets Insider

Oil prices could find a floor near $80 per barrel as Biden administration considers refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The Biden administration is reportedly considering refilling the Strategic Petroleum Reserve at $80 per barrel. Such a move could put a floor under oil prices following their three-month decline of about 30%. "A long-term trading range has taken hold with support near $85 per barrel," Fairlead's Katie Stockton said. Oil...
Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Why Cathie Wood Won't Touch This Warren Buffett Stock

Cathie Wood probably won't invest in Johnson & Johnson, but Warren Buffett owns a stake. Consistent growth over time isn't something Cathie Wood focuses on when scouting stocks. If you're a conservative investor, it makes more sense to follow Buffett's lead with J&J than Wood's. You’re reading a free article...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks With Strong Cash Flows to Own in a Bear Market

The S&P 500 is in a bear market as inflation and rapidly rising interest rates weigh on asset prices. If the bear market continues, you'll want to own some stocks in quality businesses with strong cash flows. Payment processors and insurers can be excellent cash flow generators. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Motley Fool

Why Rivian, Nio, and Lithium Americas Stocks Sank Today

Rivian stock sank Thursday despite getting a new buy rating from a Wall Street analyst. Worries over a production shift, which could slow its deliveries in the U.S., may be to blame. Meanwhile, electric vehicle stocks as a group are encountering headwinds in Europe. You’re reading a free article with...
Benzinga

Bearish On Exxon, Chevron? This Inverse ETF Tracks The Energy Sector

Direxion Energy Bear 2X Shares ERY was trading flat on Friday after a four-day decline saw the ETF retrace 11% off the Sept. 26 high of $51.45. The energy sector had been enjoying a long bull cycle, which began on Dec. 31 2021 and gained steam in February following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the oil embargoes that followed. The cycle ended on June 8, when Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM topped out at the $105.57 mark causing ERY to begin trading higher, although the road for the ETF has been rocky.
