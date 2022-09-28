Read full article on original website
Joaquin City Council Special Called Meeting Agenda, Oct. 5
September 30, 2022 - The City Council of Joaquin will meet for a Special Called Council Meeting on Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 4:30pm at The Joaquin City Hall located at 124 N. Preston Street, Joaquin, Texas. The following items are on the agenda for appropriate action:. 1. Call to...
Governor Tillman
Funeral service is at 11am on Saturday, October 1 at Mt. Olive Baptist Church (Lake Timpson), 3398 FM 2667, Timpson, Texas 75975. Services entrusted to Community Funeral Home, Timpson, Texas.
2022 East Texas Poultry Festival Queen's Scholarship Pageant
Platinum Sponsor is High Roller Wells, LLC. Gold Sponsors are Cornerstone Construction, Dazzle Me Pink and Blue, Deb's Boutique, and JML Management. September 30, 2022 - The 46th Annual East Texas Poultry Festival Queen’s Scholarship Pageant will be held Saturday, October 1st and last year's Senior Queen Emilee Elliott and Junior Queen Carly Gray will crown the Miss East Texas Poultry Festival Queen 2022 in the Center High School Cafetorium. The coronation ceremony will begin at 7pm. General admission is $5. Tables and reserved seats may be purchased through the Chamber of Commerce at 598-3682.
Center HS NHS Seeking Volunteer Opportunities
The NHS Officers are writing to you on behalf of all members of the CHS National Honor Society. The NHS members have been working diligently these past few weeks to build their community service/volunteering hours. NHS members must volunteer half of their volunteering hours for school related activities and half of their hours for community service activities. We also hope to start NHS peer tutoring in the second quarter! In order to give everyone opportunities to earn hours, we need your help!
Short Annual Homecoming; Donations Being Accepted
September 29, 2022 - Short Annual Homecoming will be Sunday, October 9 at 12-noon lunch on the grounds and singing following. Donations for upkeep of the cemetery can be mailed to Short Cemetery Fund, PO Box 915, Center, Texas 75935.
50 Women of Impact Breaks $200,000 in Giving; SAKS Of Love Receives $10,900
September 30, 2022 - The 50 Women of Impact group has in less than 5 years time given over $200,000 to local organizations and charities. The group was started with a goal of 50 women willing to give $100 each per quarter "as one" and quickly swelled to over 100 women. Double the members meant double the giving power helping the group to accelerate its impact on the community to $207,800 total!
Jamonie Nash
Service scheduled for 1:30pm on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Triumph Church, 908 Daniels Street, Center, Texas with Apostle Rodney Beard, Eulogist. Burial will be in Mt. Gillion Cemetery, Center, TX; under the direction of Sid Roberts Funeral Home, 3535 S.E. Stallings Dr., Nacogdoches, TX. Repass will be held at Pineywoods Outreach Center, 255 Haley Drive, Center, TX.
Garrett Family Gives Thanks to Sheriff's Department
September 30, 2022 - The Family of Denise Garrett would like to say thank you to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Department and anyone else that put in the man hours to locate her. May God Bless you. Robbie Garrett – Mom. Pearl McLendon – Aunt. And the...
Jerry "Perch" Bass
Graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, October 3, 2022, at Sholar Cemetery in Joaquin with Thomas Spurlock officiating. Born February 12, 1953, Jerry is the son of Fay Woods Bass and Clarence Emmitt Bass Sr. He is survived by:. Children:. Shelly Bass and Michael Bass of Joaquin.
Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band Performing Saturday at the Festival
September 30, 2022 - The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band will be performing under the big tent at the East Texas Poultry Festival at 3pm on Saturday, October 8th!. The Blake Brothers Bluegrass Band from De Berry, Texas has been called the premier Bluegrass Band in the Ark-La-Tex area playing a Combination of Traditional Bluegrass and Bluegrass Gospel. The Band has become a favorite of many in the region! Come to the festival and meet Tim Blake - Banjo and Vocals; Bruce Blake - Guitar and Vocals; Nancy Blake - Bass Fiddle; Brit Green - Mandolin and Vocals; and Bernie Grappe - Fiddle, Do-Bro, Guitar and Vocals.
Bears Take 55-6 Road Win Over Wolves
The Timpson Bears varsity football team improved their season record to 6-0 with a 55-6 conference win over the San Augustine Wolves (0-5) on Friday. The Bears now hold a 2-0 District 11 2A mark. Timpson gained a 6-0 advantage at the 10:05 minute mark of the first quarter when...
