Motley Fool

2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy

Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Ahead of 2023

Stock splits have made shares of Amazon and Alphabet more accessible for retail investors. Amazon's e-commerce business is struggling right now, but it could bounce back if inflation cools down. Alphabet is a giant in digital ads, and its YouTube Shorts platform could be key to its future success. You’re...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Lordstown Motors Stock#Endurance#Ev
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever

Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks With Strong Cash Flows to Own in a Bear Market

The S&P 500 is in a bear market as inflation and rapidly rising interest rates weigh on asset prices. If the bear market continues, you'll want to own some stocks in quality businesses with strong cash flows. Payment processors and insurers can be excellent cash flow generators. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
TechCrunch

Finally. Lordstown Motors, Foxconn begin Endurance EV production

The news, which Bloomberg grabbed first, is a milestone for both companies: Foxconn as it diversifies from manufacturing consumer electronics like iPhones to electric vehicles, and Lordstown as it finally gets its much-anticipated Endurance truck off production lines and, hopefully, into customers’ hands. Ever since going public via a...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

Why Teva Stock Shot More Than 3% Higher Today

The company agreed to a legal settlement in Georgia. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
GEORGIA STATE
Motley Fool

2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000

The energy sector is shifting, slowly, toward cleaner alternatives. High-yield Enterprise Products Partners is positioned to help the world as it leans on cleaner carbon fuels. TotalEnergies has the highest yield of its closest peers, and a fast-expanding electricity operation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now

Netflix’s business model is shifting, and many investors haven’t noticed what’s going on yet. Universal Display is going through a period of soft end-market demand, but the long-term growth story is still fantastic. It's high time to pounce on these tremendous buying opportunities. You’re reading a free...
STOCKS
CarBuzz.com

VW Looking At Next Listing After Porsche IPO Success

After months of consultation and arduous planning, the Volkswagen Group successfully listed Porsche on September 29, with the sports car maker trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With global markets in somewhat of a downward spiral, no one expected Porsche to perform the way it did. Shares climbed by up to 3% within hours of trading.
BUSINESS

