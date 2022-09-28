Read full article on original website
Motley Fool
2 Stocks Down More Than 90% That Investors Should Buy
Upstart's risk evaluation model lets lenders approve more loans without increasing borrower default rates. StoneCo is the Block of Brazil, and could it prosper despite uncertainty in its home country. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today
Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading lower by 4.86% to $273.82 during Thursday's session amid overall market weakness. Major indexes are lower as stocks pull back after gaining on Wednesday. Jobless claims for September came in below estimates, which has added to concerns of further Fed action to curb the tight labor market. An economic slowdown could drive consumers to cut back on discretionary spending.
Motley Fool
2 of the Best Stock-Split Stocks to Buy Ahead of 2023
Stock splits have made shares of Amazon and Alphabet more accessible for retail investors. Amazon's e-commerce business is struggling right now, but it could bounce back if inflation cools down. Alphabet is a giant in digital ads, and its YouTube Shorts platform could be key to its future success. You’re...
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Dividend Stocks That Haven't Been This Cheap in Years
The Dow Jones Industrial Average just closed more than 20% below its previous high, meeting the definition of a bear market. 3M and Intel have fallen even more sharply since the beginning of 2022 and are at levels not seen since the mid-2010s. Both stocks pay hefty dividend yields, although...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025
CarParts.com is disrupting auto parts retail with a new focus on "do-it-for-me" customers. Amplitude is pioneering the next phase of the digital transformation: digital optimization. Upstart should rebound when interest rates stabilize and some predictability returns to the credit markets. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
I drove a Tesla for the first time after testing 14 other electric cars. Now I get why people are so obsessed with Elon Musk's vehicles.
The Tesla Model Y is quick, packed with fun tech, and simple to charge. But not everyone will love its big touchscreen and lack of regular buttons.
CARS・
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
CARS・
General Motors has told its corporate staff they'll soon need to work in the office 3 days a week, partly reversing CEO Mary Barra's flexible-working policy
GM is changing its remote-working policy as it prepares to launch as many as 22 electric vehicles by 2023.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Sell-Off: 2 Warren Buffett Stocks He Plans to Hold Forever
Warren Buffett's investment philosophy is simple, and it's created billions of dollars of net worth for his company's long-term shareholders. That investment philosophy led him to buy these two stocks, which would have yielded handsome returns if you noticed them years ago. However, the bear market may be giving you...
Motley Fool
Stimulus Update: The Average Household Should Get a $8,581 Check in 2022 -- But Will It Happen?
Inflation spurred by the pandemic has prompted a need for big checks. The COVID-19 pandemic helped to cause record high inflation. American households will spend an extra $8,581 in 2022 due to inflation. Americans should get a stimulus check to help defray these costs, but that may not happen. Stimulus...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks With Strong Cash Flows to Own in a Bear Market
The S&P 500 is in a bear market as inflation and rapidly rising interest rates weigh on asset prices. If the bear market continues, you'll want to own some stocks in quality businesses with strong cash flows. Payment processors and insurers can be excellent cash flow generators. You’re reading a...
Toyota to start selling small electric sedan in China by year-end - sources
BEIJING, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) plans to start production and sales of a small electric sedan powered by BYD Co Ltd (002594.SZ) batteries by year-end as part of an ongoing collaboration with the Chinese company, three people close to the Japanese carmaker said.
TechCrunch
Finally. Lordstown Motors, Foxconn begin Endurance EV production
The news, which Bloomberg grabbed first, is a milestone for both companies: Foxconn as it diversifies from manufacturing consumer electronics like iPhones to electric vehicles, and Lordstown as it finally gets its much-anticipated Endurance truck off production lines and, hopefully, into customers’ hands. Ever since going public via a...
Motley Fool
Why Teva Stock Shot More Than 3% Higher Today
The company agreed to a legal settlement in Georgia. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Ultra-High-Yielding Energy Stocks to Buy With $1,000
The energy sector is shifting, slowly, toward cleaner alternatives. High-yield Enterprise Products Partners is positioned to help the world as it leans on cleaner carbon fuels. TotalEnergies has the highest yield of its closest peers, and a fast-expanding electricity operation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
2 Top Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now
Netflix’s business model is shifting, and many investors haven’t noticed what’s going on yet. Universal Display is going through a period of soft end-market demand, but the long-term growth story is still fantastic. It's high time to pounce on these tremendous buying opportunities. You’re reading a free...
VW Looking At Next Listing After Porsche IPO Success
After months of consultation and arduous planning, the Volkswagen Group successfully listed Porsche on September 29, with the sports car maker trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. With global markets in somewhat of a downward spiral, no one expected Porsche to perform the way it did. Shares climbed by up to 3% within hours of trading.
Volkswagen's Chinese EV Battery Maker Plans $3.6B Michigan Plant That Could Create Up To 2,000 Jobs: Report
Chinese battery maker Guoxuan High Tech Co is planning to set up a Michigan that is expected to create 2,000 new jobs, the Detroit News reported on Tuesday, citing sources. What Happened: Gotion Inc, the U.S. subsidiary of the battery maker, would produce battery components at the facility that could draw up to $3.6 billion in investment.
FOXBusiness
Biden to announce $900 million electric vehicle infrastructure overhaul at Detroit auto show
President Joe Biden will attend an auto show in Detroit, Michigan on Wednesday, where he will tour the newest models in auto-manufacturers electric vehicle portfolios and announce a new infrastructure plan to make driving electric vehicles more accessible. Biden, a vintage car enthusiast and owner of a 1967 C2 Corvette...
Micron warns of tougher times, plans to cut investments by 30%
Sept 29 (Reuters) - Micron Technology (MU.O), the first major chipmaker to sound an alarm about falling demand for PCs and smartphones earlier this year, on Thursday warned of even tougher times ahead and said it was cutting its investments.
