WINTERSET, Iowa — A ceremony was held at 709 East Jefferson, the birthplace of George Stout. While that name might not pop out of history books, some here think it should. Stout headed a WWII group of soldiers, called the Monuments Men, who located artwork in Europe that had been stolen by Nazi troops. He later founded the first lab in the United States for the conservation of art work. His influence has gone far beyond the WWII military to present day museums.

WINTERSET, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO