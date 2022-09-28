Read full article on original website
Related
who13.com
Cyclones fall at undefeated Kansas, 14-11
LAWRENCE – Iowa State shot itself in the foot time and time again on Saturday, before losing to Kansas 14-11. The Cyclones missed 3 field goals, and fumbled a punt on special teams. Iowa State’s defense held the Jayhawk offense to just 213 total yards, but the Cyclone ‘O’...
who13.com
Football Friday Week 6
Football Friday week 6 brings us games from ADM, Ankeny, Dowling, Urbandale, North, Baxter, Indianola and more. John Sears, Mark Freund, Taj Simmons and crew have it covered.
who13.com
Champion Paralympian from Iowa shares spina bifida story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Council Bluffs native Josh Turek is wheelchair-bound, but that did not stop him from becoming one of America’s best basketball players. The Paralympian traveled to Des Moines this weekend to help inspire others afflicted with his same condition. Turek spoke at Camp Easterseals to...
who13.com
Rock of ages: South Hardin HS features unique pep band
ELDORA, Iowa — The football players are usually the featured attraction under the Friday night lights. However, a school pep band featuring members long past graduation takes center stage at South Hardin High School. School band director Nathan Hardy cobbled together a band featuring students as young as twelve...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
who13.com
Catch the fun this October
Brock Konrad with Catch Des Moines shares how you can catch the fun in Des Moines this weekend. Visit catchdesmoines.com for a full list of events.
who13.com
Meet a new surgeon on the DMOS team
Dr. Mitchell Hughes joined the DMOS Spine Center team and shares how he helps with education during your treatment. DMOS Orthopaedic Centers has three convenient locations: Des Moines, West Des Moines, and Ankeny. For more information or to make an appointment, call 515-224-1414 or visit their website at dmos.com.
who13.com
Man shot in Drake neighborhood Wednesday night
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police in Des Moines are investigating after one person was shot late Wednesday night in the Drake neighborhood. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at an apartment in the 2500 block of Kingman Blvd., said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. A 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the upper left leg. Sgt. Parizek said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening.
who13.com
New menu item features scallops and arugula
Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse Culinary Director DJ Frank share the secret behind their Scallops and Arugula Risotto. You can find Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse in Des Moines, Altoona, and West Des Moines. For more information on all the menu items, visit johnnysitaliansteakhouse.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
who13.com
Hy-Vee rolls out Disaster Relief Fleet to help survivors of Hurricane Ian
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Hy-Vee rolled out it’s Disaster Relief Fleet to Florida to provide meals to emergency responders and impacted residents after Hurricane Ian on Friday. Hy-Vee employees departed from the Hy-Vee Fresh Commissary in Ankeny this morning in several of the company’s response vehicles. The...
who13.com
Ape Initiative burglary suspect arrested in Oklahoma
DES MOINES, Iowa — A man was arrested Saturday for allegedly breaking into and stealing equipment from the Des Moines Ape Initiative sanctuary back in August. Chad Anthony Cooney, 43, was arrested in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Third Degree Burglary and First Degree Theft warrants. On Aug. 27 the Great...
who13.com
Great choices for Christian gifts
You’ll find a variety of Bibles, children’s books, gift items, and laser engraving at Choices Christian Living in West Des Moines. Owner Julie Jones shares what else you’ll find. Choices Christian Living store is located at 2900 University Avenue Suite 210 in West Des Moines. To find...
who13.com
Roof of Altoona home catches fire Friday afternoon
ALTOONA, Iowa — The roof of a house near Adventureland went up in flames Friday afternoon. The Altoona Police Department and Altoona Fire Department responded to a report of a house on fire around 1 p.m. in the 500 block of 31st Ave. SW. When fire crews arrived they discovered heavy fire and smoke coming from the north side of the home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
who13.com
LIHEAP applications open for some on October 1st
DES MOINES, Iowa – On Saturday, October 1st, applications will open for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), allowing households with a family member who is disabled or 60 years old or older to apply for assistance. LIHEAP provides money for utility bills during the winter months to...
who13.com
Enjoy the Halloween haunts at Phantom Fall Fest
Prepare to be scared! The new Phantom Fall Fest at Adventureland kicks off this weekend in Altoona! Adventureland Marketing Director Tami Hansen shares what to expect, and the winner of “Is it Cake?” Andrew Fuller shares his review. Phantom Fall Fest is happening every weekend in October. Visit...
who13.com
Iowan a part of Monuments Men honored at Winterset birthplace
WINTERSET, Iowa — A ceremony was held at 709 East Jefferson, the birthplace of George Stout. While that name might not pop out of history books, some here think it should. Stout headed a WWII group of soldiers, called the Monuments Men, who located artwork in Europe that had been stolen by Nazi troops. He later founded the first lab in the United States for the conservation of art work. His influence has gone far beyond the WWII military to present day museums.
who13.com
Adventureland holding first ever Phantom Fall Fest
ALTOONA, Iowa — Adventureland is holding its first Phantom Fall Fest starting Friday and running through October 30th. During the special event, guests will be able to tour haunted houses, scare zones, and ride rides. Phantom Fall Fest will be held every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout October. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
who13.com
City of Bondurant moves Trick-or-Treat night permanently
BONDURANT, Iowa — After a citizen’s proposal to host Beggar’s Night on a Saturday in October every year sparked discussion on the Bondurant Community Facebook page, the city started to listen. Nicole Van Houten, the city’s communications and events coordinator, said the post generated so much positive...
who13.com
Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found
MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
who13.com
Man arrested in Des Moines chase allegedly robbed Git-N-Go last week
DES MOINES, Iowa – A man arrested after leading police on a short chase that ended in a crash Wednesday has also been linked to the robbery of a Des Moines convenience store last week, according to police. Avontae Tucker, 19, was taken into custody following the chase Wednesday...
who13.com
Des Moines mother charged in baby’s drowning death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines mother has been arrested in the death of her nine-month-old son, who police said drowned in a bathtub back in June. Twyla Schiebel, 31, was booked into the Polk County Jail early Friday morning on a charge of child endangerment-death. Court documents...
Comments / 0