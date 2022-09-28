Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
2022 NBA Draft Review: New Orleans PelicansAdrian HolmanNew Orleans, LA
Related
crescentcitysports.com
No. 21 Lions host Murray State for Hall of Fame Game
No. 21/24 Southeastern (2-2, 1-0 SLC) vs. Murray State (0-4, 0-1 OVC) Oct. 1, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Series History: SLU leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Southeastern 19, Murray State 11 (Sept. 15, 1979 | Murray, Ky.) Television: ESPN3 (Announcers: Chase Gispert, Lucas Hill and...
crescentcitysports.com
Tulane QB Michael Pratt out for Friday night against Houston
Tulane starting quarterback Michael Pratt will not start for the Green Wave in their American Athletic Conference opener Friday night at Houston. Second stringer Justin Ibieta, a redshirt freshman out of Country Day, is expected to make his first career college start behind center for Tulane (3-1). He has made eight appearances at QB for the Wave in his career including two this season in blowout wins over UMass and Alcorn State.
NOLA.com
Edna Karr's standout QB picked apart Brother Martin for a big district win
Taron Francis returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and A.J. Samuel threw three touchdown passes — two of them to Makhi Paris — as Edna Karr defeated Brother Martin 40-7 in a District 9-5A game Friday at Behrman Stadium. Samuel completed 13 of 21 passes for 220...
crescentcitysports.com
Crescent City Sports to live stream Riverside-Country Day football Friday
NEW ORLEANS – A high-profile running back will be in the spotlight for the second consecutive Friday as Crescent City Sports continues its live streaming coverage of high school football this week with a matchup between Riverside Academy and Country Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. from Wenzel...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Lack of seniors not an issue for McDonogh 35 this season
McDonogh 35 lost some football games last season that felt like they came down to one play. A dropped handoff on offense. A blown coverage on defense. Through it all, coach Frank Daggs could not address those issues with players like he might have in other seasons. Last year, because...
Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown
It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
crescentcitysports.com
A tribute to JoAn Stewart on her 90th birthday
Throughout your life, there are people who make it better. In 1964 when I moved to New Orleans to live with my soon-to-be adoptive mother Marie Krantz, the caretakers of the old Jefferson Downs were Jimmy and JoAn Stewart. The old Jefferson Downs was the converted Magnolia Park Harness track...
crescentcitysports.com
Volleyball: Belle Chasse rallies past Destrehan, Chalmette downs Mandeville, AOL sweeps Crescent City
Area Prep Volleyball Report for Thursday, September 29. Three teams who are highly ranked in the new LHSAA prep volleyball power ratings all posted wins Wednesday. One came easily while the other two were dogfights. It looked very bleak for Belle Chasse at Destrehan. Ranked fifth in the new LHSAA...
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Meet Big Okra: Guinness World Records declares New Orleans man's 16.4-foot okra plant the tallest
It’s official. The esteemed authorities at Guinness World Records have been convinced that Jack Reno Sweeney’s okra plant is indeed the tallest known example of Abelmoschus esculentus anywhere. Though the Guinness certificate of authentication has not yet arrived in the mail, the Guinness website declares that, at 16.4...
cenlanow.com
New Orleans ranks as 43rd most “unfaithful” city in America, infidelity study shows
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A dating site report by U.K.-based dating website MyDatingAdviser ranked New Orleans as the 43rd most “unfaithful city” in the country. Two more Louisiana towns made the cut , but on the other end of the spectrum. Baton Rouge, is our nation’s 180th most “faithful” town, and Shreveport ranks as 120th.
franklincounty.news
Oyster City headed to the Big Easy
The Oyster City Brewing Company’s parent company plans to merge with the New Orleans-based Faubourg Brewing Company, setting the stage for what the new company hopes will transform it into one of the largest craft beer producers in the United States, and the largest in the Southeast. Apalachicola’s Oyster...
NOLA.com
DXC Technology ends incentive pact with state as hopes for 2,000 New Orleans tech jobs fades
Five years ago, state and local elected officials announced with fanfare that tech giant DXC Technology was opening a “digital transformation center” in downtown New Orleans, promising 2,000 jobs in what Gov. John Bel Edwards at the time billed as the state's largest-ever tech-focused economic development project. But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Newell Normand: It's time for Mayor Cantrell to try honesty
“You want to know what the magic potion is? I’m going to tell you what it is. The NOLA Coalition and the recall effort by nolatoya.org,” said Newell Normand.
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
For years, folks in Acadiana have wondered why not chocolate.
canalstreetbeat.com
Ochsner to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center at Metairie’s HQ Campus￼
Ochsner announced that it will build a state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000 square-foot Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center will be a single and comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an Innovation Center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. This gift of support comes from long-time Ochsner champions and New Orleans entrepreneurs, Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick.
New Orleans announces brake tag late fee amnesty
Drivers with expired New Orleans brake tags can get them up-to-date without paying late fees, the city announced today. Vehicles must be reinspected by December 1, 2022.
NOLA.com
That Pontalba apartment that LaToya Cantrell visits? Here's how New Orleans came to own it.
News that the New Orleans mayor might be living rent- and tax-free in a posh city-owned apartment has prompted some to wonder why the municipal government even owns such prime real estate. The story begins with the Great Fire of 1788, which destroyed 856 of New Orleans' 1,100 buildings. Afterward,...
People Scoop Up Shoes That Fell Onto I-10 in New Orleans
A photo from Tuesday on I-10 in New Orleans has gone viral that shows people getting out of their vehicles to scoop up shoes on I-10. Several boxes of shoes reportedly fell onto I-10 in New Orleans and some who were nearby took full advantage of this mishap. As you...
NOLA.com
It's chemistry, not magic: Dan Gill explains how to make your pink hydrangeas turn blue (or vice versa)
Garden columnist Dan Gill answers readers' questions each week. To send a question, email Gill at gnogardening@agcenter.lsu.edu. I have a pink hydrangea and would like to know how to make it bloom blue flowers. — Andy Gordon. Hydrangeas are exceptional in that the color of their flowers can change...
If you want a safer New Orleans, Newell Normand says you should do these two things
The political infighting, the gaffes by Cantrell and the sharp increases in homicides has provided more than enough material for local, national and international media.
Comments / 0