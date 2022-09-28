ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
crescentcitysports.com

No. 21 Lions host Murray State for Hall of Fame Game

No. 21/24 Southeastern (2-2, 1-0 SLC) vs. Murray State (0-4, 0-1 OVC) Oct. 1, 2022 | 6 p.m. | Strawberry Stadium | Hammond, La. Series History: SLU leads 1-0 Last Meeting: Southeastern 19, Murray State 11 (Sept. 15, 1979 | Murray, Ky.) Television: ESPN3 (Announcers: Chase Gispert, Lucas Hill and...
HAMMOND, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Tulane QB Michael Pratt out for Friday night against Houston

Tulane starting quarterback Michael Pratt will not start for the Green Wave in their American Athletic Conference opener Friday night at Houston. Second stringer Justin Ibieta, a redshirt freshman out of Country Day, is expected to make his first career college start behind center for Tulane (3-1). He has made eight appearances at QB for the Wave in his career including two this season in blowout wins over UMass and Alcorn State.
HOUSTON, TX
crescentcitysports.com

Crescent City Sports to live stream Riverside-Country Day football Friday

NEW ORLEANS – A high-profile running back will be in the spotlight for the second consecutive Friday as Crescent City Sports continues its live streaming coverage of high school football this week with a matchup between Riverside Academy and Country Day. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. from Wenzel...
METAIRIE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
NOLA.com

Lack of seniors not an issue for McDonogh 35 this season

McDonogh 35 lost some football games last season that felt like they came down to one play. A dropped handoff on offense. A blown coverage on defense. Through it all, coach Frank Daggs could not address those issues with players like he might have in other seasons. Last year, because...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Vibe

Red Bull Street Kings Returns To New Orleans With Brass Band Showdown

It has been nearly a decade since Red Bull Street Kings invaded New Orleans for the culture-forward brass band competition. As the event returned on Saturday (Sept. 24), anticipation filled the air. Though the showdown did not take place underneath the city’s Claiborne Avenue “bridge” as it has in the past, New Orleans locals remained excited about an afternoon of live music. Under the 90-degree Louisiana sun, participants and supporters waited eagerly for the familiar sound of tubas and horns. While DJ Kelly Green effortlessly mixed hit records, new bops, and chart-toppers of the past, it was clear all in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
crescentcitysports.com

A tribute to JoAn Stewart on her 90th birthday

Throughout your life, there are people who make it better. In 1964 when I moved to New Orleans to live with my soon-to-be adoptive mother Marie Krantz, the caretakers of the old Jefferson Downs were Jimmy and JoAn Stewart. The old Jefferson Downs was the converted Magnolia Park Harness track...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Team Usa#Softball Player#All American#Mount Carmel Academy#Female Student Athlete
franklincounty.news

Oyster City headed to the Big Easy

The Oyster City Brewing Company’s parent company plans to merge with the New Orleans-based Faubourg Brewing Company, setting the stage for what the new company hopes will transform it into one of the largest craft beer producers in the United States, and the largest in the Southeast. Apalachicola’s Oyster...
APALACHICOLA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Sports
canalstreetbeat.com

Ochsner to Build State-of-the-Art Neuroscience Center at Metairie’s HQ Campus￼

Ochsner announced that it will build a state-of-the art, freestanding neuroscience center on Jefferson Highway near Ochsner Medical Center – New Orleans. Once complete, the 132,000 square-foot Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick Neuroscience Center will be a single and comprehensive destination of neurological care for patients that will include an Innovation Center, integrative and aquatic therapies, and a neurological rehabilitation center. This gift of support comes from long-time Ochsner champions and New Orleans entrepreneurs, Robert J. and Debra H. Patrick.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy