Centre Daily
Who Is Machine Gun Kelly’s Ex? Everything We Know About Emma Cannon Amid Megan Fox Engagement
Before Machine Gun Kelly (real name: Colson Baker) became known for his music career, his PDA-packed romance with now-fiancéeMegan Fox or double-dates with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, MGK was a teen in love. Here’s everything we know about his ex and the mother of his daughter Casie, Emma Cannon.
Centre Daily
Getting Spooky! See the Kardashian-Jenner Family’s Extravagant Halloween Decorations of 2022: Photos
Who doesn’t love a good scare? The Kardashian-Jenner family loves to show off their extravagant Halloween decorations every year! And they started the 2022 spooky season early by sharing photos of their decor in late September. Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Stories on September 27 to give her...
Centre Daily
Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 10 With Brittany Bell: Meet All of His Babies’ Mothers
Nick Cannon has a big, blended family. The TV personality sadly announced on December 7, 2021, that his son Zen died due to a brain tumor. Less than two months later, Nick surprised fans with the news that he was expecting baby No. 8 with model Bre Tiesi. Since then, he has gone on to welcome babies No. 9 and No. 10.
