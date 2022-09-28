Nick Cannon has a big, blended family. The TV personality sadly announced on December 7, 2021, that his son Zen died due to a brain tumor. Less than two months later, Nick surprised fans with the news that he was expecting baby No. 8 with model Bre Tiesi. Since then, he has gone on to welcome babies No. 9 and No. 10.

