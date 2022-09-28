Read full article on original website
Related
Mastercard, Inswitch Team on Embedded Payments Across LatAm
Inswitch, a FinTech focused on embedded solutions for banking and payments, is partnering with Mastercard on digital payment solutions and issuing programs, a press release said. Inswitch will start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico. It also has plans to expand to other markets later. The collaboration...
Today in Crypto: EU Lawmakers Target DeFi, NFT Money Laundering in New Bill
Members of the European Parliament determined to fight money laundering will be looking into big crypto transactions alongside the metaverse, DeFi and NFTs. The European Parliament is considering an overhaul of the EU money laundering laws proposed by the European Commission from last year, a draft bill seen by CoinDesk shows. The draft is couched as a set of “compromise amendments” to the law, designed to get consensus opinions among various political factions.
Venezuela swaps 7 jailed Americans for Maduro relatives
WASHINGTON — (AP) — In a rare softening of hostile relations, Venezuela freed on Saturday seven imprisoned Americans in exchange for the United States releasing two nephews of President Nicolás Maduro’s wife who had been jailed for years on narcotics convictions. The swap of the Americans,...
US FinTech Synapse Eyes Expansion Into India, LatAm
U.S. FinTech Synapse, which provides U.S. checking accounts to abroad clients, is close to 1 million Brazilian accounts and will be looking to expand to other countries in Latin America and India. Synapse lets clients open accounts through Synapse partners in home countries. The company has also recently partnered with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
European Trade Group Delivers Framework Overview for Pan-European Payments
A European trade group submitted an overview of its framework proposal for pan-European retail payments at any point of interaction (POI) that would help facilitate interoperability and competition. The overview of the European Retail Payments Framework (ERPF) was delivered to the European Central Bank (ECB) and the European Commission (EC)...
Programmable Money’s Private Problem
Programmable money has become one of the latest buzzwords as people talk about the rise of cryptocurrencies that are actually used for payments — like privately issued stablecoins — or central bank digital currencies like a digital dollar or euro. But really, the technology really comes down to...
Liberis Raises $154M to Expand Small Business Funding Platform
Embedded business finance platform Liberis has secured 140 million British pounds (about $154 million) in financing to expand its funding program for small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs). The financing, from Barclays Bank and BCI Finance, brings Liberis’ total funding to 350 million pounds (about $$387 million), the United Kingdom company...
Poland’s Allegro Posts Strong Q2 as BNPL Service Surpasses 1M Users, Jumps 260% YoY
Against the backdrop of Europe’s deepening energy crisis, a weak Polish currency, Złoty, and ongoing conflict in neighboring Ukraine, the Polish retail sector has remained surprisingly resilient this year. Yet heading into the winter, consumer sentiment appears to be low, and the macroeconomic picture remains bleak as Poles...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
EMEA Daily: Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, H&M announced that it will trial charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online and Klarna has teamed with CellPay to offer buy now, pay later (BNPL) on cell phone minutes. Non-dilutive capital startup Capchase is now integrated with...
Worldline Acquires 40% Stake in Dutch PSP Online Payment Platform
Global payment services firm Worldline is acquiring a 40% stake in Online Payment Platform (OPP), a payment service provider (PSP) with a dedicated payment solution for marketplaces and platforms with a focus on eCommerce. Worldline’s stake in OPP will enrich its value proposition in the marketplaces and platforms vertical, where...
ECB Holds off on P2P Digital Euro Transactions
A digital euro might be based on blockchain technology, but it will require middlemen to validate transactions, at least to begin with. The core purpose of blockchain cryptocurrency, as described in the Bitcoin Whitepaper that launched the technology, was to solve the double-spend problem in order to allow electronic peer-to-peer (P2P) payments without a trusted third party — a financial institution (FI) — in the middle. That’s why blockchain transactions are “trustless.”
Startup CFOs Must Balance Rapid Growth Against Short-Term Needs
German cybersecurity startup SoSafe said that 85% of cyber attacks on companies and organizations can be traced back to a human factor. That is why the company chooses to focus on the human aspect of cybersecurity, offering its clients cybersecurity awareness and training. We sat down to chat with SoSafe’s...
QR Codes’ Growing Popularity Extends to Crypto Payments
Utah Jazz fans who want to buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs) of their favorite players must go no further than their stadium seats. As part of the NBA team’s move to embrace cryptocurrency and NFTs, every seat was imprinted with a QR code that goes to the NFT marketplace of the crypto exchange CoinZoom, where fans can buy the media-bearing tokens directly and for cash.
Today in Crypto: Crypto Stronger Without 'Tourists,' VC Atomico Partner Says; Coinbase Cloud, Brazil Regulators Investigate Mercado Bitcoin
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
Short-Term Crypto Uncertainty is Long-Term Credit Union Opportunity
While the volatility and complexity surrounding cryptocurrency has caused given many investors second thoughts or cold feet, it's this very reason that some financial industry observers say it precisely the time for institutions to stay in and up to date as a service to confused customers -- especially small community based lenders and credit union.
Strike CEO: El Salvador’s Bitcoin Experiment Isn’t Over
In an interview this week, bitcoin payments firm Strike’s CEO said that El Salvador’s bitcoin-as-legal-tender experiment hasn’t hurt his company in any way, noting that its only involvement with the project was him giving President Nayib Bukele advice. He also said that he thought it had been...
Brookfield And Others Vie For Mashreq Payments Unit Purchase
Brookfield Asset Management and Network International Holdings could be in the running to buy UAE lender Mashreqbank’s payment unit, Bloomberg wrote. The payment unit handles the processing of transactions for transactions made with credit and debit cards. Mashreq said earlier in the year that it wasn’t selling the business, but it’s since carved the payments arm into a new unit called NeoPay.
SaaS Provider Angelpaw Debuts BNPL Service for Pet Aftercare
Cloud SaaS software company Angelpaw, which works with pet crematoriums, aquamation centers, veterinarians and pet parents, has rolled out a BNPL service, a press release says. The Angelpaw BNPL feature will let pet crematories and aquamation centers take multiple installment payments for pet aftercare. Pet parents will be able to...
PETS・
FCA: Crypto Firms Denied Licenses Are Re-Applying
At the Consumer Protection in Financial Services Summit in London Thursday (Sept. 29), Sheldon Mills, executive director for competition and consumers at the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said that crypto companies were undeterred by initial failure to obtain licenses to operate in Britain and were submitting new applications.
Today in Crypto: Web3 Game Platform AQUA Launches NFT Marketplace
Web3 gaming platform AQUA has debuted a marketplace for trading in-game assets, a Coindesk report said. The startup has also announced a $10 million investment from hedge fund billionaire Steve Cohen-backed DIGITAL. Web3 game assets are usually NFTs, letting players take items like weapons and armor into the ecosystems of...
pymnts
Boston, MA
17K+
Followers
25K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Online coverage of payments news and top industry trends. Insight and reporting on payments, commerce, FinTech and innovation.https://www.pymnts.com
Comments / 0