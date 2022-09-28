Read full article on original website
PC Magazine
Walmart Fall Sale: Huge Rollbacks on TVs, Small Appliances, PCs, and Accessories
Walmart's latest round of rollbacks are here just in time for the change of the season. Fall is a great time to replace old electronics or get some early holiday shopping finished. With over 1,000 products from a variety of categories—including tech, home improvement, video games and media, and school supplies—on deep discount, this is a sale you won’t want to miss.
Amazon Raising Front-Line Worker Wages
Amazon is raising wages for its front-line workers, and introducing a benefit that lets them collect their pay at any time during the month. As the company said in a news release Wednesday (Sept. 28) evening, the average starting pay for front-line employees in customer fulfillment and transportation will rise from $18 per hour to more than $19 per hour, with employees earning between $16 and $26 per hour depending on their position and where they’re based in the U.S.
Amazon Encourages Customer Service Staff to Work From Home
Amazon has been encouraging customer service employees to work from home to help save money on real estate, Bloomberg wrote. The shift is part of a larger plan to close some call centers around the country — including one in Kennewick, Washington that has operated since 2005, per data from unnamed sources speaking with Bloomberg.
Android Headlines
Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices
Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
Walmart Touts Low-Cost Basics as Amazon Flaunts Sales and Tech Upgrades
After a week of rolling out more than a dozen device advancements, smart home technology upgrades and new out-of-the-box connected gadgets, Amazon SVP of Devices and Services Dave Limp wrapped the annual product event like this:. “We invent around a simple premise: the real-world matters to customers,” Limp said in...
Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today
Stay equipped for quality time at home or fun on the go with these Amazon deals on Samsung earbuds, Apple laptops, Calphalon cookware and more.
Engadget
Here are the new features Amazon is adding to Alexa
While new gadgets tend to dominate Amazon's annual Devices and Services Event, the company still has a few upgrades planned for its ubiquitous digital assistant. So here are all the fresh features and skills Amazon is planning to add to Alexa. For people trying to shop for a new outfit,...
ABC 4
Amazon unveils new Echo, Kindle generations ahead of Prime Early Access Sale
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. The excitement for the Prime Early Access Sale really ramped up this week when Amazon released press announcements for several new products. Among those releases are four new Echo devices, an upgrade to Echo Studio Audio and a brand new Kindle. Here’s what to expect from these products.
Amazon, Lendistry Expand Small Business Lending Program
Amazon is expanding its Community Lending program to reach more sellers. Launched as a pilot last year in partnership with minority-led community development financial institution (FI) Lendistry, the program supports “urban and rural small businesses in socially and economically distressed communities through short-term loans at competitive and affordable rates,” the retail giant said in a Thursday (Sept. 29) news release.
Amazon Study Shows Focus on Business Purchasing Practices Has Risen With Inflation
Amazon Business’ “2022 State of Business Procurement Report” shows that companies are on board with digital procurement and gives suppliers reason to breathe easy. According to the report, most businesses aren’t planning procurement budget cuts. We unpacked some key findings from Amazon’s survey of procurement professionals...
The Verge
Amazon’s latest 4K TVs improve picture quality and borrow ideas from The Frame
Amazon’s first self-branded TV sets were aimed squarely at budget shoppers and prioritized value and good software over sheer picture quality. The Fire TV Omni lineup runs the same software as the company’s popular streaming device — offering access to endless entertainment apps — and the built-in microphones allow for hands-free Alexa voice commands. Today, Amazon is announcing the latest edition to its TV series, the Fire TV Omni QLED, and this time, it’s stepping up the display specs with the inclusion of full-array local dimming.
CarMax Aims to Meet Growing Consumer Demand for Cheaper Cars
Difficult economic conditions are leading car shoppers to look for less-expensive used vehicles, CarMax President and CEO Bill Nash said Thursday (Sept. 29) during the company’s quarterly earnings call. CarMax’s retail used vehicle unit sales declined 6.4% year over year during the quarter ended Aug. 31, although its revenues...
Retailers Revisit ‘Free Shipping, Free Returns’ as Costs Soar
H&M may become the latest merchant to begin charging a fee when customers return items they’ve purchased online. The fashion retailer is going to test this initiative, H&M CEO Helena Helmersson said Thursday (Sept. 29) during a conference call. “We are about to test return fees in a few...
Report: Burberry’s Markdowns Hurt Its Luxury Image
United Kingdom-based Burberry is reportedly facing the challenges of being a luxury brand whose image is not as upmarket as some of its rivals as well as being an independent brand at a time when many others are part of conglomerates. As a result, its performance is lagging that of...
CNET
Get Up to 60% Off Refurb Amazon Devices Like Fire TV, Ring, Echo and Kindle
It's never too late to trick out your home with gadgets and gizmos that'll transform it into a smart home. You might be thinking that it's certainly possible, but way too expensive. Right now, it isn't. Woot, which is owned by Amazon, is offering up to 60% off refurbished Amazon...
TechRadar
Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, new Echo Dot and everything Amazon announced
With the sales and Christmas shopping season fast approaching, we've seen big product launch events from the likes of Apple, Samsung, and plenty others. Amazon announced a slew of products covering a wide range of product categories throughout the home. Unlike the others, Amazon didn't open this event to the public, but we were invited to watch the announcement and check out details on all of the new products.
9to5Mac
Deals: Apple MagSafe Battery Pack hits $84, Eve and Philips Hue HomeKit gear, more
All of today’s best deals are now headlined by Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack which has dropped to the best price in months at $84 for new iPhone 14 owners. Those investing in a Siri smart home can also score the Eve Energy Smart Plug with Thread at a low of $32 to go alongside these ongoing Philips Hue accessory deals from $19. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
daystech.org
Amazon’s new devices go big on entertainment
Overnight Amazon launched plenty of units geared toward bettering your leisure expertise. An all-new Echo Studio, Fire Cube TV, Voice Remote and huge display screen Kindle headline the bulletins and present the intent of the brand new units. Echo Studio. One of the early criticisms of sensible audio system is...
daystech.org
Fire TV software update for Australian Amazon Echo Show 15
When I reviewed the Echo Show 15 in April I concluded that it’s disappointing that Amazon Australia didn’t take the chance of a delayed launch for the Echo Show 15 to make the system extra Australian by including the complete ABC iView, 7, 9, 10, SBS catch-up in addition to different Aussie particular video streaming companies like STAN and Kayo.
FOXBusiness
Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales
It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
