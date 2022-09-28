Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Brian O'Keefe starting for Mariners on Saturday
Seattle Mariners catcher Brian O'Keefe is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. O'Keefe is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting ninth in the order versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. Our models project O'Keefe for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 RBI and 5.9 FanDuel...
Ty France not in Mariners' lineup on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Ty France is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Oakland Athletics. France is being replaced at first base by Carlos Santana versus Athletics starter Adam Oller. In 594 plate appearances this season, France has a .277 batting average with a .784 OPS, 20 home runs,...
Dodgers scratch Chris Taylor on Saturday, Cody Bellinger to start
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. After Taylor was scratched, Trayce Thompson was moved to left field while Cody Bellinger was positioned in center and the seventh spot in Saturday's batting order. In a matchup against left-hander Kyle Freeland, numberFire's...
William Contreras sitting Saturday afternoon for Braves
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is not in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. Contreras is being replaced at designated hitter by Marcell Ozuna versus Mets starter Max Scherezer. In 362 plate appearances this season, Contreras has a .276 batting average with an .860...
Sam Huff not in Rangers' Saturday lineup
Texas Rangers catcher Sam Huff is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Huff is being replaced behind the plate by Jonah Heim versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 125 plate appearances this season, Huff has a .252 batting average with a .703 OPS, 4 home...
Alec Burleson hitting sixth in Cardinals' Saturday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is starting in Saturday's contest against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will occupy right field after Lars Nootbaar was shifted to center and Dylan Carlson was benched. numberFire's models project Burleson to score 6.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
AJ Pollock in lineup Saturday for White Sox
Chicago White Sox outfielder AJ Pollock is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Pollock is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter Mike Clevinger. Our models project Pollock for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Jonah Heim starting for Rangers on Saturday
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Heim is getting the nod behind the plate, batting sixth in the order versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 439 plate appearances this season, Heim has a .225 batting average with...
Rockies position Alan Trejo at second base on Saturday night
Colorado Rockies infielder Alan Trejo is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Trejo will operate second base after Brendan Rodgers was chosen as Colorado's designated hitter, Jose Iglesias was positioned at shortstop, and Ezequiel Tovar was rested. numberFire's models project Trejo to score 8.7 FanDuel points...
Matt Duffy starting for Los Angeles on Saturday
Los Angeles Angels infielder Matt Duffy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Texas Rangers. Duffy is getting the nod at first base, batting fourth in the order versus Rangers starter Cole Ragans. Our models project Duffy for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Diego Castillo in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates infielder Diego Castillo is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Castillo is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Castillo for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Rays give Yandy Diaz a breather on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yandy Diaz is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Diaz will watch from the bench after Wander Franco was named Tampa Bay's designated hitter, Taylor Walls was shifted to shortstop, and Miles Mastrobuoni was aligned at second base. Per Baseball Savant on 412...
Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Nick Gordon in lineup Saturday evening for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Nick Gordon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Gordon is getting the nod at second base, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Gordon for 1.3 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 11.8...
Tampa Bay's Jonathan Aranda operating third base on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Jonathan Aranda is batting fifth in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Aranda will take over third base after Isaac Paredes was rested against Houston's right-hander Cristian Javier. numberFire's models project Aranda to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Arizona's Emmanuel Rivera (forearm) scratched on Saturday, Buddy Kennedy to start
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Buddy Kennedy will operate at third base and bat in the sixth spot in Arizona's lineup after Rivera was scratched with forearm soreness. In a matchup against left-hander Scott Alexander, our models project...
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Lewin Diaz not in Marlins' Saturday night lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Lewin Diaz is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Diaz is being replaced at first base by Charles Leblanc versus Brewers starter Aaron Ashby. In 162 plate appearances this season, Diaz has a .181 batting average with a .543 OPS, 5 home runs,...
Matt Wallner in Twins' lineup Saturday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Wallner is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Drew Hutchison. Our models project Wallner for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 9.4...
