Arizona State

Massachusetts Case Of Listeria Reported, Over 20 Cheese Brands Recalled

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — A listeria outbreak has been linked to multiple cheese brands, with one case found in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Michigan-based company, Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of all of its Brie and Camembert Cheeses on Friday because of potential contamination.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
This Is Arizona's Best Bakery

I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there's no possible way you can go wrong. Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the...
ARIZONA STATE
Iowa DNR Publishing Weekly Fall Color Reports

(Iowa) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources' weekly fall color report as we head into the fall. The DNR report says peak fall color viewing is just a few weeks away. The best viewing times will vary across the state, including:. North Central and Northwest Iowa: October 8th-14th. Central...
IOWA STATE
Viral Video Appears To Show Sharks Swimming In Flooded Florida Streets

A video shared online appears to show a shark swimming through the flooded waters on city streets in Fort Myers following the devastation of Hurricane Ian on Wednesday (September 28). The video was initially shared by Twitter user @BradHabuda, who credited it to Ed Bell with capturing the footage in...
Live Cam: Tracking Hurricane Ian as it crosses Central Florida

Tracking Hurricane Ian from Orlando, Daytona Beach, Port Canaveral. Hurricane Ian made landfall over Florida as a category 4 hurricane. It is now making its way up the Florida Peninsula where it is bringing huge winds and flooding. Its predicted path leads it across Central Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
This Is The Best Bakery In Tennessee

Whether you're craving a sweet treat or want to pick up some freshly-made bread, it's hard to beat a good bakery. And thankfully, there are plenty of great bakeries serving up cakes, cookies, and any delectable delight you could hope for. After searching through reviews and various awards, as well...
TENNESSEE STATE
FDOT Announces I-75 Closure Due to Rising River

FDOT announced the Myakka River under Interstate 75 (I-75) has risen and impacted the interstate, no longer making it safely passable for motorists. Due to the rising water, I-75 in both directions is now closed from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 193 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).
NORTH PORT, FL
Deceased Voters' Bill Passes State House

(Harrisburg, PA) -- A bill allowing for deceased Pennsylvania residents to be removed from voter rolls has passed the state House of Representatives. House Bill 143 passed with a unanimous vote of 201-to-zero Tuesday. The measure also mandates a monthly report of voters to be removed. Last year, the Pennsylvania Department of State settled a lawsuit that claimed there were 21-thousand deceased voters listed on active rolls.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Iowa Woman Sentenced To Prison For Tax Evasion

(Davenport, IA) -- An eastern Iowa woman has been sentenced in federal court in Davenport to 18-months in prison for tax evasion. Investigators say 48-year-old Penny Witt of Oxford Junction ran businesses called Ultimate Tree Service and Spruces Tree Service, and failed to keep proper records, accounts, and conducted all business in cash. The I-R-S says Witt also cheated a customer out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
DAVENPORT, IA
Former Governor Endorses Oz for U.S. Senate

(Reading, PA) -- Former Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Ridge has endorsed Republican Mehmet Oz for U.S. Senate. The long-time conservative's approval of Oz is seen as a bit of a surprise to some. Ridge went against his own Republican party in 2018 to reject Donald Trump, who has publicly supported Oz and has come to Pennsylvania to stump for him. In a statement, the former governor said he spent time with Oz over the past year and has found him to be the right candidate.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

