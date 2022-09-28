Read full article on original website
Related
Hydrogen Cost-Parity With Diesel Cut by up to Eight Years With New Loop Energy Fuel Cell
VANCOUVER, British Columbia & HANNOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Loop Energy ™ (TSX: LPEN), a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cells for commercial mobility, will unveil its landmark 120 kW fuel cell system at IAA Transportation 2022 in Hannover, Germany, today. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005215/en/ Loop Energy announces the launch of the S1200. (Photo: Business Wire)
The Replacement Battery Costs for These Six Normal EVs Is Staggeringly High
Chris Rosales, BMW, VW, GM, HyundaiThe battery pack is almost the entire cost of the car in some cases. Some are more costly than the car itself.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
teslarati.com
Shark Tank-backed Natrion unveils solid-state battery separator with near-zero fire risk
Mark Cuban-backed Natrion has unveiled its latest developments in solid-state battery manufacturing with the new LISIC278 separator in a traditional pouch cell. The separator allows for a higher thermal resistance than other EV batteries, decreasing the risk of fires and combustion. Additionally, the cell showed a 40 percent increase in the charge rate compared to a conventional battery with the same capacity.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
Inside the Race to Recycle Millions of Dead Electric-Vehicle Batteries
Thirty miles east of Reno, Nevada, past dusty hills patched with muted blue sage and the occasional injury-lawyer billboard, a large concrete structure rises prominently in the desert landscape. When fully constructed, it will be a pilot for a business that entrepreneurs envision as a major facet of America’s future green economy: lithium-ion battery recycling.
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
Automaker launches $10,000 electric car and blows Tesla out of the water in market it’s struggling to crack
A NEW car with a shockingly-low price could significantly accelerate India’s ability to ditch gas-powered vehicles. Tata Motors recently released their Tiago.ev — an electric hatchback that’s ultra-accessible thanks to its a $10,000 starting price. While Tata Motors has lagged behind world competitors in EV (electric vehicle)...
An EV With 600 Miles of Range Is Tantalizingly Close
CATL, one of the world’s leading makers of EV batteries, has announced that its next-generation battery has a range of 621 miles and will debut early next year. The battery will be installed in two models made by Zeekr, a Chinese brand which is not yet available in the United States.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dronedj.com
After Baltic Sea gas leaks, unusual drone activity spotted near TotalEnergies oil field
As tensions around energy security in Europe mount, TotalEnergies says unusual drone activity has been observed close to an oil field that the French company operates in the Danish North Sea. The incident is reported to have taken place on Wednesday, September 28, a day after three separate leaks were...
Hurricane Ian: When the power grid goes out, could solar and batteries power your home?
Hurricane Ian’s catastrophic winds and flooding are likely to bring long-lasting power outages to large parts of Florida. The storm is the latest in a line of hurricanes and extreme heat and cold events that have knocked out power to millions of Americans in recent years for days at a time. In many disaster- and outage-prone areas, people are starting to ask whether investing in rooftop solar and battery storage systems can keep the lights on and the air conditioner running when the power grid can’t. When the grid goes down, most solar systems that lack a battery will also shut down....
insideevs.com
Tesla's German Factory May Produce Motors Soon, Batteries In 2023
Tesla has only been producing cars at one of its newest factories, Gigafactory Berlin, for less than a year now. However, according to people familiar with the matter, the US automaker already has plans to produce batteries in Brandenburg, and the project could begin in early 2023. It comes as...
pv-magazine-usa.com
Utility-scale developer to recycle 95% of value of end-of-life solar panels with SolarCycle
Silicon Ranch Corporation, developer of solar and energy storage and independent power producer, announced it entered an agreement with SolarCycle to recycle end of life solar modules for re-entry into the supply chain. SolarCycle said it recovers roughly 95% of the value of a panel in its process. SolarCycle, launched...
electrek.co
Lordstown Motors kicks off Endurance electric pickup production ahead of sales in Q4
After a tumultuous four-year journey to this point, Lordstown Motors has announced it has finally reached that pivotal moment in any flagship EV lifecycle, the start of commercial production. The American EV automaker shared that it has already completed two production-ready Endurance pickups as part of a slow ramp up in Lordstown, Ohio toward 500 units that will begin sales next quarter.
PV Tech
New wafer production method could double throughput to up to 20,000 per hour, rendering European manufacturing more competitive
A research consortium has devised a proof of concept for a production line with a throughput of 15,000 to 20,000 wafers per hour, which is double the usual amount. The group of plant manufacturers, metrology companies and research institutions is being led by the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE and was established to reduce production costs and alleviate supply bottlenecks as a means to deploy increasing amount of solar.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
electrek.co
Could offshore wind sites host edible seaweed farms? The Swedes think so
Stockholm-headquartered renewable energy developer OX2 has signed letters of intent with Swedish edible seaweed companies Nordic SeaFarm and KOBB to explore the possibility of seaweed farming at one of OX2’s offshore wind farms. Seaweed and offshore wind. OX2’s Galatea-Galene huge 1.7 gigawatt offshore wind farm will be sited off...
electrek.co
Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid
Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
electrek.co
SUPER73’s neo-retro electric motorcycle shown in first actual testing video
LA’s most iconic electric bike brand wowed us earlier this year with a new concept electric motorcycle known as the SUPER73 C1X. At the time, we only had the chance to look at a full-scale mock-up of the eye-catching design. But now the company appears to have a functional prototype at their disposal.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrise brief: Standard Solar and Scout Clean Energy acquired by Brookfield Renewable
Jupiter Power and Energy Vault to secure 2.4 GWh of domestic energy storage equipment Energy Vault will focus on maximizing U.S. localization and deployment of energy storage equipment that will qualify for the Inflation Reduction Act’s Domestic Content Bonus Credit. Solis highlights backup and repowering solutions at RE+ Solis...
electrek.co
This 100W solar panel kit with 20A charge controller falls to $191 in New Green Deals
Are you tired of being grid-dependent, or maybe you’re wanting to start the transition to solar? You’ll find that today’s deal marks a new all-time low for ACOPOWER’s 100W solar panel kit, which is down to $191 at Amazon. It includes the 100W solar panel, a 20W charge controller, and all the wiring you’ll need to get it set up as soon as it arrives. We also have a wide selection of Tesla and e-bike discounts in today’s New Green Deals, so you won’t want to miss that either.
Comments / 0