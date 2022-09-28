ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

capcity.news

Cheyenne weekend events (9/30/22–10/2/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — These are the latest events happening in Cheyenne this weekend. Blue Raven Brewery at 520 W. 19th St. will be hosting Scott Rupe tonight, Sept. 30. He will be playing his unique style of music from 6 to 9 p.m. Check out the Celebrate Autumn: Craft...
thecheyennepost.com

Bluepeak Rapidly Reaches 1,000 Subscribers in Cheyenne

Jim Brown is Bluepeak's 1000th subscriber in Cheyenne, Wyo. Wyoming Community is Fastest Growing Market for New Fiber Internet Provider. Jim Brown, a Cheyenne resident nearly his entire life, recently became Bluepeak‘s 1000th subscriber in the Wyoming community. The milestone comes after Bluepeak launched service in Cheyenne in late...
wyomingnewsnow.tv

WATCH: Friday Night Frenzy (Week 5, 2022)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Central hosted South in a crosstown rivalry matchup, but from the very start the Indians were rolling. They scored 42 points in the first half-- 36 in the second quarter-- en route to a dominant 49-0 victory. Central’s win coupled with East’s loss against Sheridan gives the Indians a chance to leapfrog the Thunderbirds in the rankings if they can win next week’s highly anticipated matchup.
KGAB AM 650

When Can Cheyenne Expect Its First Freeze?

It's been a warm month in Cheyenne but it won't be long before the first freeze of the season arrives. According to 1991-2021 statistics from the National Weather Service in Cheyenne, the average date of the first freeze in the capital city is Sept. 29. The earliest first freeze over...
KGAB AM 650

Woman Using Cheyenne Crosswalk Hit By Pickup

Cheyenne Police say a woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center after being hit by a man driving a pickup around noon on Tuesday. The incident happened on Dell Range near the intersection with Frontier Mall Drive. According to a CPD news release, the pickup, a Ford F250, was traveling south on Frontier Mall Drive and had stopped for a red light at Dell Range.
capcity.news

The Mayor's Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (9/30/22)

NOTE: The following is a column written weekly by Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins. CHEYENNE, Wyo. — In economic development, I think one of the most important aspects is the expansion of existing businesses. We cut the ribbon on a retailer that moved to a larger location to provide more opportunities for their customers and employees. Natural Grocers was started in 1955 in Golden, Colorado. From humble beginnings, they went door-to-door selling supplements, whole-grain bread, and other natural whole foods. I enjoyed meeting over 100 folks in line for the grand reopening, and the chocolate sample I received. I wish Natural Grocers much success at their new location.
The Cheyenne Post

Powderhouse Road May Extend to Highway 85

The Cheyenne Metropolitan Planning Organization has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday, October 5, to receive public input on a possible extension of Powderhouse Road to Highway 85 north of Cheyenne. The meeting will take place at the Cheyenne Berean Church, 5716 Powderhouse Road, from 5:00 to 6:30 PM. Powderhouse Road...
capcity.news

Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
capcity.news

Laramie County Circuit Court arraignments (9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Michael Tre’dean Langley III, 26...
The Cheyenne Post

'Precarity' to Explore the Unsettled Human Condition

Denver-based artist Laura Shill’s work will be on display at Laramie County Community College through October, inviting audiences to explore parts of the human condition she said we all share. In “Precarity,” Shill creates a sculptural installation comprised of plaster cast feet and legs suspended in nylon hose and...
KGAB AM 650

Electric Outage Reported In Cheyenne, Power Should Be Back

A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy says power should be restored or will be shortly to most customers following a brief outage. Black Hills Energy spokeswoman Laurie Farkas told Townsquare Media that an equipment outage happened around noon today [Sept. 28] due to an equipment problem. Listeners told Townsquare Media that street lights on Dell Range were affected.
The Cheyenne Post

Truck Driving School to Hold Ribbon Cutting

160 Driving Academy is hosting a Ribbon Cutting Event to celebrate the Grand Opening of its Cheyenne Location at 3703 East Lincolnway. It will take place Thursday, October 6th from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. 160 Driving Academy is the nation's largest commercial driving school. As the fastest growing vocational...
K2 Radio

Cheyenne Police Still Looking for Driver in Hit-&-Run

The Cheyenne Police Department is still looking for the driver of a truck that was involved in a hit-and-run in north Cheyenne last month. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident -- which the department released a video of last Tuesday -- occurred on Wednesday, Aug. 24 in the parking lot in front of SMART Sports Medicine Center at 5307 Yellowstone Road.
capcity.news

Issue of unlicensed tattoo artists brought up in latest Mayor's Minute

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Issues regarding tattoo artists and massage parlors that have been practicing without a license were brought up in the latest Mayor’s Minute on Sept. 30. In the article, Mayor Patrick Collins said, “We have a couple of tattoo folks working illegally out of their homes. I have seen pictures of tattoo infections causing much discomfort for the client. I would advise you to check with the city clerk’s office to make sure the business you are going to visit is licensed. Our Health Department and City Clerk are working to prevent potential health risks.”
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Juvenile responsible for Garrett Street shooting

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Once in a while, kids do dumb things, and when they do, sometimes police officers have to get involved. The Cheyenne Police Department gave us an update on yesterday’s Garrett Street incident and what can happen when parents are away. On Wednesday night...
capcity.news

Laramie County Recent Arrests (9/27/22–9/28/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news

Weekly arrest report (9/23/22–9/30/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Optopolis

Several businesses are coming on Dell Range Blvd!

A small excavator sits on the site of the then-soon-to-be-built Mattress Firm building on Dell Range Blvd -Optopolis. There's been many construction projects (including retail ones!) happening along the Dell Range Corridor and vicinity. Here's an update on new changes taking place in the area!
The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post

The Cheyenne Post is a community news media outlet serving Wyoming's state capital city. We feature news, information and events in and for Cheyenne, Wyoming.

