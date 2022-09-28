Read full article on original website
OSP Warns Public Of Armed And Dangerous Subject Last Seen In Oregon
On September 14, 2022 at approximately 10:19 AM, the Oregon State Police were advised Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office was in pursuit of an armed and dangerous suspect that had committed multiple violent felonies from Salt Lake City, Utah to Elko, Nevada. The vehicle entered Oregon on Hwy 140 and was last seen northbound from Plush, OR.
Governor Kate Brown Announces Klamath County District Attorney Vacancy – Eve Costello to resign as Klamath County District Attorney
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is inviting applications for the position of Klamath County District Attorney, to fill a vacancy occasioned by District Attorney Eve Costello’s resignation, which will be effective on October 31, 2022. Governor Brown thanked District Attorney Costello for her service, and intends to fill the resulting vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.
Red Cross Opens Multiple Shelters In Oregon
The Red Cross Cascades Region has opened shelters for wildfire evacuees of the following fires, Cedar Creek fire burning near Oakridge, Van Meter just outside of Klamath Falls, Vitae Springs Road fire near Salem, and the Milo McIver State Park in Clackamas County. The shelters are located at:. Milo McIver...
