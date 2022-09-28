(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today that she is inviting applications for the position of Klamath County District Attorney, to fill a vacancy occasioned by District Attorney Eve Costello’s resignation, which will be effective on October 31, 2022. Governor Brown thanked District Attorney Costello for her service, and intends to fill the resulting vacancy by appointment, as provided in Article V, Section 16 of the Oregon Constitution and ORS 8.640.

