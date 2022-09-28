ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Larry Ellison
Elon Musk
teslarati.com

Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report

Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
SlashGear

Why Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Tesla Recalls

Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but the latest one affecting a healthy 1.1 million electric cars has apparently stung the company's mercurial CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla chief is not so much flustered about the recall itself, but it's the terminology that has drawn the ire on his favorite social megaphone. Musk claims that "recall" is not really the right term to describe the recent turn of events.
insideevs.com

Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
electrek.co

Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid

Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
bloomberglaw.com

Elon Musk Asks Appeals Court to End His ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal

Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to throw out the deal he made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 requiring a. lawyer to screen all his company-related tweets, calling it an illegal effort to muzzle him. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has claimed without success that...
TechCrunch

How to watch Tesla AI Day 2022

Viewers should expect demos and updates on the Optimus robot, the Dojo supercomputer as well as its “Autopilot” advanced driver assistance system, along with the $15,000 upgrade known as FSD, or “Full Self Driving.” (Tesla vehicles are not self-driving.) CEO Elon Musk has billed Tesla AI...
notebookcheck.net

Elon Musk opponent hiring influencers to badmouth Tesla's self-driving mode at US$100 a pop

Instead of logging Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta mode errors and reporting them in order to improve the autonomous driving system, a "concerned citizen" is looking for negative input from social media influencers to create a "Man vs Musk" short with prerecorded opinions on Tesla's Autopilot. This time around, the undertaking is not by Dan O'Dowd's Dawn Project which recently got in hot water for creating test setups where the Autopilot's emergency braking system failed to detect child-sized dummies.
TheStreet

Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Tesla Big Day

Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”
electrek.co

SUPER73’s neo-retro electric motorcycle shown in first actual testing video

LA’s most iconic electric bike brand wowed us earlier this year with a new concept electric motorcycle known as the SUPER73 C1X. At the time, we only had the chance to look at a full-scale mock-up of the eye-catching design. But now the company appears to have a functional prototype at their disposal.
nextbigfuture.com

Tesla Production Plans for Q4 2022 and 2023

There are some documents that report internal production plans for Tesla for Q4 2022 at about 495K. The plans also indicate 100,000 cars in the Q3 2023 for Austin and 90,000 cars for Q3 2023 for Berlin. Those seem like relatively conservative numbers. Tesla should be able to reach 5000...
