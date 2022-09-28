Read full article on original website
Elon Musk Takes A Jab At Biden: Here's Who The Tesla CEO Calls 'The Real President!'
This article was originally published on July 9, 2022. That Tesla, Inc. TSLA chief executive officer Elon Musk does not share a rapport with President Joe Biden is a no secret. Biden's stubbornness in not acknowledging Tesla as the leader in electric vehicle manufacturing has irked and frustrated Musk. On...
TechSpot
Tesla owner refuses to pay over $21,000 for a new battery, gets locked out of his car
WTF?! A Tesla owner has seen his TikTok video about the car's apparent shortcomings go viral. Mario Zelaya said that he had been locked out of his Tesla Model S after the battery died, which would have cost him $21,000 to replace. Zelaya, who lives in Toronto, Canada, said he...
CARS・
Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars
Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
Autoblog
Elon Musk says Tesla's Cybertruck will be able to 'serve briefly as a boat' to cross rivers and lakes
Over the years, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has slowly revealed details about his company's long-postponed Cybertruck pickup. On Thursday, he said the electric truck will be able to float and work like a boat for short periods. "Cybertruck will be waterproof enough to serve briefly as a boat, so it...
Elon Musk Just Debuted Tesla's First Humanoid Robot: 'A Fundamental Transformation for Civilization As We Know It.'
A prototype called 'Optimus' walked on stage at Tesla's 2022 AI Day presentation. Musk expects to sell the bots for under $20,000.
TechSpot
Tesla's per-car production cost down to $36,000, cheaper model and robotaxi still on the roadmap
In a nutshell: Tesla's per-vehicle manufacturing costs dropped to less than half in the past five years, thanks in part to more efficient factories and improved vehicle design. The company also reiterated plans for an entry-level EV and robotaxis launching in the distant future. At a Goldman Sachs tech conference,...
Elon Musk seems to have ghosted an offer of up to $15 billion from FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried’s adviser to invest in Twitter
Elon Musk received an offer worth billions from Sam Bankman-Fried for a joint venture on Twitter. When Elon Musk made his now-imperiled $44 billion offer to buy Twitter in April, it seems the tech entrepreneur was a bit picky about choosing his business partners. Musk’s high-profile attempt to take over...
teslarati.com
Months after Elon Musk meeting, Twitter loses hundreds of employees: report
Twitter’s troubles with Elon Musk appear to have adversely affected the company’s workforce. Since Musk spoke to the social media company’s employees in June, hundreds have reportedly left Twitter in what appears to be a Musk-fueled exodus. Twitter employees never seemed to like Elon Musk’s acquisition offer...
Elon Musk Spent A Night Texting Oracle Co-Founder Before Walking Away From Twitter Deal: Report
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk texted well into the night with Oracle Corporation ORCL co-founder Larry Ellison before putting on hold a $44 billion agreement to purchase Twitter Inc TWTR. What Happened: A court filing made by Twitter said that Musk exchanged multiple text messages with Ellison beginning May...
Why Elon Musk Isn't Happy With Tesla Recalls
Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but the latest one affecting a healthy 1.1 million electric cars has apparently stung the company's mercurial CEO Elon Musk. The Tesla chief is not so much flustered about the recall itself, but it's the terminology that has drawn the ire on his favorite social megaphone. Musk claims that "recall" is not really the right term to describe the recent turn of events.
insideevs.com
Analyst: Tesla's Elon Musk To "Own" California After 2035 Gas Car Ban
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Elon Musk has published an image showing a Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart".
Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart"Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart" Elon Musk has published an image showing a Tesla robot whose hands form a "heart". Elon Musk hinted at unveiling a humanoid robot during Tesla's annual AI Day this week.
electrek.co
Tesla unveils new Dojo supercomputer so powerful it tripped the power grid
Tesla has unveiled its latest version of its Dojo supercomputer and it’s apparently so powerful that it tripped the power grid in Palo Alto. Dojo is Tesla’s own custom supercomputer platform built from the ground up for AI machine learning and more specifically for video training using the video data coming from its fleet of vehicles.
bloomberglaw.com
Elon Musk Asks Appeals Court to End His ‘Twitter Sitter’ Deal
Elon Musk asked a federal appeals court to throw out the deal he made with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in 2018 requiring a. lawyer to screen all his company-related tweets, calling it an illegal effort to muzzle him. Musk, Tesla’s chief executive officer, has claimed without success that...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
TechCrunch
How to watch Tesla AI Day 2022
Viewers should expect demos and updates on the Optimus robot, the Dojo supercomputer as well as its “Autopilot” advanced driver assistance system, along with the $15,000 upgrade known as FSD, or “Full Self Driving.” (Tesla vehicles are not self-driving.) CEO Elon Musk has billed Tesla AI...
notebookcheck.net
Elon Musk opponent hiring influencers to badmouth Tesla's self-driving mode at US$100 a pop
Instead of logging Tesla's Full Self-Driving Beta mode errors and reporting them in order to improve the autonomous driving system, a "concerned citizen" is looking for negative input from social media influencers to create a "Man vs Musk" short with prerecorded opinions on Tesla's Autopilot. This time around, the undertaking is not by Dan O'Dowd's Dawn Project which recently got in hot water for creating test setups where the Autopilot's emergency braking system failed to detect child-sized dummies.
Elon Musk Flip-Flops on Tesla Big Day
Elon Musk has accustomed his millions of fans to great promises. He hasn't been shy about promising self-driving vehicles for 2018. He was back at it in 2018, when he promised that Version 9 of the FSD feature would begin rolling out in August. He did it again during Tesla Autonomy Day in 2019, proclaiming that "a year from now” there would be “over a million cars with full self-driving, software, everything.”
electrek.co
SUPER73’s neo-retro electric motorcycle shown in first actual testing video
LA’s most iconic electric bike brand wowed us earlier this year with a new concept electric motorcycle known as the SUPER73 C1X. At the time, we only had the chance to look at a full-scale mock-up of the eye-catching design. But now the company appears to have a functional prototype at their disposal.
CARS・
nextbigfuture.com
Tesla Production Plans for Q4 2022 and 2023
There are some documents that report internal production plans for Tesla for Q4 2022 at about 495K. The plans also indicate 100,000 cars in the Q3 2023 for Austin and 90,000 cars for Q3 2023 for Berlin. Those seem like relatively conservative numbers. Tesla should be able to reach 5000...
