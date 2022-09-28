Dolphins injury report: 2 out, 7 questionable vs. Bengals

The Miami Dolphins completed their final practice of the week on Wednesday, as they prepare for their Thursday night battle with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tight ends Cethan Carter (concussion) and Hunter Long (ankle) have both been ruled out for the contest.

Miami also listed seven players as questionable – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (back/ankle), left tackle Terron Armstead (toe), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin/glute), safety Brandon Jones (chest), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee) and wide receivers Jaylen Waddle (groin) and Cedrick Wilson Jr. (ribs/toe).

Right guard Robert Hunt (shin), cornerback Kader Kohou (ankle) and defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand) were upgraded on Wednesday to full participants after being limited on Tuesday.

A lot of things are up in the air for the Dolphins at this moment. They could be missing a whole slew of starters, or they could have most of their contributors available.

Inactives on Thursday will be extremely important.