SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: On Wednesday night, San Angelo community members noticed a man with what appeared to be David Silvas' bike. The couple, who Tarin said were Rosy and Isreal, approached the man and asked for the bike back, but he wanted $50 in exchange. The couple didn't take no for an answer, nor did they pay the $50.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO