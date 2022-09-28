ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

FOX West Texas

2022 Cowboy Way Jubilee celebrates the Wild West

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The historic cowboy era in the United States took place largely in the mid-1800s and early-1900s. However, the iconic cowboy culture is still prevalent in much of the western U.S. today, including in the Concho Valley. From Sept. 30-Oct. 1, the 2022 Cowboy Way Jubilee...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Angelo State Theatre to present 'Carrie: The Musical'

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Theatre at Angelo State University will present "Carrie: The Musical" for its first fall 2022 stage production, beginning Thursday, Oct. 6, in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Show times will be at 8 p.m....
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in the Concho Valley

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crowds waited for hours Tuesday morning to be the first customers to order from the San Angelo Chipotle Mexican Grill. “I’m excited, like so stoked… I was like I was gonna plan on camping out last night just to be here, one of the first people,” Kaymi Copeland said.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

San Angelo Police Department looks forward to a 'National Night Out' with community

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For almost 40 years, the first Tuesday in October has meant something special for law enforcement and neighborhoods across the country. (No, not tacos.) National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to its website.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Angelo State to host 'Fall Family Weekend'

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is inviting relatives of its students to campus Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, for Fall Family Weekend, highlighted Saturday by a Ram Jam tailgate party, the Rams football game against West Texas A&M and a post-game fireworks show. Sponsored by ASU's Parent...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County

RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
RUNNELS COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the Concho Valley

The Concho Valley kicked off the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an event dedicated to embrace the cultures and traditions of those with Hispanic descent. Guest speakers, music and dances were all part of the celebration. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to October 15. This month-long dedication...
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

TGCSO: Arrest made in Grape Creek shooting death

GRAPE CREEK, Texas — A 39-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to her shooting death, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. According to the TGCSO, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to the 8200 block...
GRAPE CREEK, TX
FOX West Texas

'Lilyfest' set to bloom in the final days of summer

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Water Lily Collection has become a hidden treasure in the Concho Valley, a place where visitors stop by every day. The collection is a vision come to life for Kenneth Landon, the person who started the water lily collection in San Angelo. Landon’s interest in lilies began in 1963, the moment his mother bought him a water lily.
SAN ANGELO, TX
FOX West Texas

FOX West Texas

Abilene San Angelo, TX
Abilene and San Angelo local news

