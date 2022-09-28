Read full article on original website
2022 Cowboy Way Jubilee celebrates the Wild West
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The historic cowboy era in the United States took place largely in the mid-1800s and early-1900s. However, the iconic cowboy culture is still prevalent in much of the western U.S. today, including in the Concho Valley. From Sept. 30-Oct. 1, the 2022 Cowboy Way Jubilee...
West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 30-Oct. 2
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little), National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
Angelo State Theatre to present 'Carrie: The Musical'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The University Theatre at Angelo State University will present "Carrie: The Musical" for its first fall 2022 stage production, beginning Thursday, Oct. 6, in the ASU Modular Theatre inside the Carr Education-Fine Arts (EFA) Building, 2602 Dena Drive. Show times will be at 8 p.m....
San Angelo Performing Arts Center to host wide variety of events this year
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Comedy shows, musical performances, skits and other creative events are always happening at the San Angelo Performing Arts Center. By the end of this year alone, the PAC will have hosted 80 different shows with a wide variety of topics so there's something for everyone.
Chipotle Mexican Grill opens in the Concho Valley
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Crowds waited for hours Tuesday morning to be the first customers to order from the San Angelo Chipotle Mexican Grill. “I’m excited, like so stoked… I was like I was gonna plan on camping out last night just to be here, one of the first people,” Kaymi Copeland said.
Angelo State, Goodfellow AFB partner to create on-base paid internships for students
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University hosted a special signing ceremony Friday to announce a partnership agreement between the university and Goodfellow Air Force Base that will provide new practical learning experiences for ASU students at the base. “Goodfellow has been an extremely great partner with Angelo State...
San Angelo Police Department looks forward to a 'National Night Out' with community
SAN ANGELO, Texas — For almost 40 years, the first Tuesday in October has meant something special for law enforcement and neighborhoods across the country. (No, not tacos.) National Night Out is “an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live,” according to its website.
Fortune magazine recognizes Angelo State's online master's program
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University's online master's degree programs in applied psychology, business administration and nursing have been ranked among the best in the nation for 2022 by Fortune magazine. ASU's ranked programs are the online Master of Science (M.S.) in applied psychology (No. 7), online Master...
Angelo State to host 'Fall Family Weekend'
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University is inviting relatives of its students to campus Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24, for Fall Family Weekend, highlighted Saturday by a Ram Jam tailgate party, the Rams football game against West Texas A&M and a post-game fireworks show. Sponsored by ASU's Parent...
Weatherford man dies in head-on collision in Runnels County
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — A 73-year-old Weatherford man was killed in a head-on collision Monday evening on US Hwy 67, 5 miles northeast of Ballinger. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report states Richard Wayne Bruce, 73, of Weatherford, was driving a pickup truck west on US 67, and Ben Baxter Bingham, 59, of Sonora, was driving a pickup truck east on 67.
UPDATE: Missing bicycle found, returned to local WWII veteran
SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE: On Wednesday night, San Angelo community members noticed a man with what appeared to be David Silvas' bike. The couple, who Tarin said were Rosy and Isreal, approached the man and asked for the bike back, but he wanted $50 in exchange. The couple didn't take no for an answer, nor did they pay the $50.
Hispanic Heritage Month kicks off in the Concho Valley
The Concho Valley kicked off the start of Hispanic Heritage Month with an event dedicated to embrace the cultures and traditions of those with Hispanic descent. Guest speakers, music and dances were all part of the celebration. Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to October 15. This month-long dedication...
Two drivers killed, multiple passengers injured in three-vehicle crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — Two Runnels County men died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on US Hwy 83, 4.5 miles south of Winters. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report that a pickup truck, driven by Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, was traveling north on US 83, south of Winters.
TGCSO: Arrest made in Grape Creek shooting death
GRAPE CREEK, Texas — A 39-year-old woman is dead and a 32-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection to her shooting death, according to the Tom Green County Sheriff's Office. According to the TGCSO, at approximately 11:40 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, deputies responded to the 8200 block...
Donation to Howard College creates scholarship opportunity for students
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A donation made to Howard College will create a scholarship to help students attend the college. The college's board of trustees approved a resolution recognizing the Lee and Dorothy Straley family for their donation during it regular meeting Monday, Sept. 26. The family’s donation creates...
'Lilyfest' set to bloom in the final days of summer
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The International Water Lily Collection has become a hidden treasure in the Concho Valley, a place where visitors stop by every day. The collection is a vision come to life for Kenneth Landon, the person who started the water lily collection in San Angelo. Landon’s interest in lilies began in 1963, the moment his mother bought him a water lily.
San Angelo Health Foundation grants money to local nonprofits
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Nonprofit organizations rely heavily on grants and donations for their survival. As of Sept. 22, 2022, the San Angelo Health Foundation is helping four local nonprofits to continue their growth by distributing $708,504 between them. The nonprofits focus on health care, mental health and community...
Longtime San Angelo ISD board member Lanny Layman retires
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Longtime San Angelo Independent School District board trustee Lanny Layman retired at Monday's SAISD board meeting, after more than 20 years of service to the district. The board of trustees voted 7-0 to appoint Pam Duncan, a retired SAISD educator and longtime San Angelo community...
San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts to host Family Clay Day
SAN ANGELO, Texas — You don't have to be an artist to let your creative side shine. The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting Family Clay Day from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 10 in the Education Studio where free art activities will be offered. The event...
Hispanic Heritage Month kickoff planned for Sept. 15 at San Angelo City Hall
SAN ANGELO, Texas — A kickoff for Hispanic Heritage Month is planned for 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, on the San Angelo City Hall steps, 72 W. College Ave. The theme locally for Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept.15-Oct. 15 is “Unidos: Inclusivity for a Stronger Nation.”
