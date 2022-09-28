ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

Comments / 0

Related
Android Authority

How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16

Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Imessage#Previews
CNET

Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to See Old Stories on Facebook?

Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
INTERNET
9to5Mac

PSA: Don’t try to use iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library yet

Apple is close to launching a major new feature in the Photos app that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your whole library or parts of it. But while the feature is available in the iOS 16.1 public and developer beta, you can’t share with anyone running the public iOS 16.0.2 release or earlier.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
9to5Mac

How to watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever movie

The Greatest Beer Run Ever is the latest Apple Original Film, now streaming on the Apple TV+ streaming service. The movie stars Zac Efron as Chickie Donohue, telling the incredible true story of a man who volunteers to go to Vietnam, during war time, just to give his allied soldiers a beer. It’s based on a written memoir of the same name.
MOVIES
Phone Arena

Twitter launches TikTok-like features for iOS and Android users

Ever since TikTok became popular, rival social networks have tried to copy the formula, but none managed to replicate the former’s incredible success. Twitter has been a little bit behind when it comes to video content, but the company is willing to make amends. In a move meant to...
CELL PHONES
CNET

How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
CELL PHONES
CNET

3 Things in iOS 16 You Should Do Immediately After Downloading

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is out for compatible iPhones. And if you haven't yet installed the new update, there are plenty of reasons to do so. iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to try, from unsending and editing text messages to viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords. Not to mention, you can erase annoying objects from your iPhone photos, too. (However, if you're a worrier, here's why you may want to wait to install iOS 16.)
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

HomePod remains far from perfect, but Apple’s smart speaker has evolved a lot

When I first joined 9to5Mac a year and a half ago, I wrote that HomePod needed to properly count Apple Music’s played songs and stats. After all this time and with two major operating system updates, Apple didn’t succeed in fixing this issue. HomePod still plays random albums when you ask Siri to play songs you like, but, to be fair, the company’s smart speaker has evolved a lot.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

How to edit your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16

IOS 16 has a new way to customize your lock screen. Well, we say new, but it's more of an expansion of what was previously there. You can still change your wallpaper from the Photos app or the Settings app as in previous years. This guide will focus on what was just added: direct customization from the lock screen itself.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy