Read full article on original website
Related
Some iPhone 14 Pro owners are posting videos showing their cameras physically shaking and rattling when using apps like TikTok and Snapchat
Some iPhone 14 Pro users posted videos of the main lens on the rear camera shaking and making a rattling noise on apps like Snapchat and TikTok.
Apple no longer signing iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, blocking downgrades from iOS 16.0.2
IOS 16 was officially released to the public on September 12 after three months of beta testing. Since then, Apple has released two minor updates: iOS 16.0.1 and iOS 16.0.2. Now, the company has stopped signing both iOS 16.0 and iOS 16.0.1, which means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 16.0.2.
9to5Mac
Duplicate iPhone photos: How to delete with the built-in iOS 16 tool
IOS 16 comes with lots of love for Apple’s Photos app and one of the useful new additions is a built-in duplicate finder. Here’s how it works to use the new feature to delete duplicate iPhone photos a few at a time or in large batches. Along with...
Android Authority
How to remove the background from a photo in iOS 16
Now you can share photos without the photo-bombing exhibitionist in the background. iOS 16 has introduced many new features, but one really useful feature has to do with photo editing. Usually, when you have to remove backgrounds from photos, you need an editing tool like Photoshop, Gimp, or an online removal tool. But iOS now has a built-in tool to remove the background from a photo. It’s not perfect by any means (yet), but it looks very promising. Here’s how it works.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Official Apple warning for all users as iOS 16 bug asks to ‘allow paste’ of private photos onto iMessage
A STRANGE bug in iOS 16 has stuck users with an annoying pop-up whenever they attempt to paste something into an app. The programming was meant to prevent apps from accessing the clipboard without the user knowing. The quirk is a bit of a backfire. Apple introduced more layers of...
CNET
Now That iOS 16 Is on Your iPhone, Do These 3 Things Immediately
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Do you have an iPhone that's compatible with iOS 16? If so, you've probably already downloaded the latest version of Apple's mobile operating system. Before you dive into all of iOS 16's new features, however, you should take some time to prime your iPhone to make the most of the update.
technewstoday.com
How to See Old Stories on Facebook?
Facebook has a default setting that saves all the stories you upload from your account. You can revisit these even after the 24-hour limit. However, the location of these old stories is different from your normal stories. Luckily, you can easily access the location to see your old Facebook stories...
9to5Mac
PSA: Don’t try to use iOS 16’s iCloud Shared Photo Library yet
Apple is close to launching a major new feature in the Photos app that makes it much easier to share photos and videos with loved ones. iCloud Shared Photo Library lets you automatically or manually share your whole library or parts of it. But while the feature is available in the iOS 16.1 public and developer beta, you can’t share with anyone running the public iOS 16.0.2 release or earlier.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
9to5Mac
Apple’s VP of procurement loses job (and dental plan) over crass remarks in viral TikTok
Apple is losing its longtime vice president of procurement, Tony Blevins, according to a new report from Bloomberg. The departure comes after Blevins made “crude remarks” in a TikTok video, which quickly went viral and was brought to Apple’s attention. Blevins is a 22-year veteran of Apple...
9to5Mac
How to watch The Greatest Beer Run Ever movie
The Greatest Beer Run Ever is the latest Apple Original Film, now streaming on the Apple TV+ streaming service. The movie stars Zac Efron as Chickie Donohue, telling the incredible true story of a man who volunteers to go to Vietnam, during war time, just to give his allied soldiers a beer. It’s based on a written memoir of the same name.
Phone Arena
Twitter launches TikTok-like features for iOS and Android users
Ever since TikTok became popular, rival social networks have tried to copy the formula, but none managed to replicate the former’s incredible success. Twitter has been a little bit behind when it comes to video content, but the company is willing to make amends. In a move meant to...
9to5Mac
9to5Mac Daily: September 30, 2022 – Instagram third-party app, iPhone 14 ‘Max’
Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from 9to5Mac. 9to5Mac Daily is available on iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, TuneIn, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players. Sponsored by ALOGIC: Order the new ALOGIC Clarity Monitor and...
9to5Mac
iPhone 14 Max references found on Apple’s website; Plus name seems a last-minute decision
While Apple opted to name the larger base model the iPhone 14 Plus, it had been widely referred to as the iPhone 14 Max in media reports ahead of the keynote. It now appears that the iPhone 14 Max was indeed Apple’s planned name for the device, with the Plus decision being made relatively close to launch …
CNET
How to Take iOS 16's Most Annoying Features Off Your iPhone
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. iOS 16, the latest iPhone software update from Apple, has been out for a week now, and users are starting to figure out their most and least favorite new features. Unsending or editing text messages? Thumbs up. Easily removing people or objects from photos? Sure thing. But iPhone users are much less certain about the new search button on the home screen, or the unexpected personal photo pop-ups.
CNET
3 Things in iOS 16 You Should Do Immediately After Downloading
This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product. Apple's iOS 16 is out for compatible iPhones. And if you haven't yet installed the new update, there are plenty of reasons to do so. iOS 16 brings a slew of new features to try, from unsending and editing text messages to viewing all of your saved Wi-Fi passwords. Not to mention, you can erase annoying objects from your iPhone photos, too. (However, if you're a worrier, here's why you may want to wait to install iOS 16.)
9to5Mac
Apple Music exclusively streaming Billie Eilish’s full O2 Arena concert, here’s how to watch
Apple is once again teaming up with Billie Eilish, this time to exclusively stream her concert from the O2 Arena in London on Apple Music. This is the latest expansion of the Apple Music Live initiative by Apple, which has previously offered exclusive concerts from the likes of Harry Styles and Luke Combs.
How to use Apple’s new iOS 16 photo cutout feature that has users amazed
APPLE has introduced a background remover to its photo editing library for precision cut outs and fans are thrilled with the new tool. With iOS 16, taking out the background is as easy as hold-slide-send. iOS 16 has been lauded for adding a functional lock screen, clever security measures, and...
9to5Mac
HomePod remains far from perfect, but Apple’s smart speaker has evolved a lot
When I first joined 9to5Mac a year and a half ago, I wrote that HomePod needed to properly count Apple Music’s played songs and stats. After all this time and with two major operating system updates, Apple didn’t succeed in fixing this issue. HomePod still plays random albums when you ask Siri to play songs you like, but, to be fair, the company’s smart speaker has evolved a lot.
Digital Trends
How to edit your iPhone lock screen on iOS 16
IOS 16 has a new way to customize your lock screen. Well, we say new, but it's more of an expansion of what was previously there. You can still change your wallpaper from the Photos app or the Settings app as in previous years. This guide will focus on what was just added: direct customization from the lock screen itself.
9to5Mac
Apple touts iPhone 14 Pro camera prowess with high-energy ‘Chase’ ad
Apple is out with its latest ad, focused on the power of its iPhone 14 Pro camera system. The high-speed ad “Chase” highlights the all-new 48MP main camera and features like Action Mode, 4K Cinematic mode, improved low-light performance, and more. The new one-minute iPhone 14 Pro ad...
Comments / 0